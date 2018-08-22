Engage the People

If we don’t engage with people who oppose immigration, others will
I want to start this article by clarifying that I am pro-migration. That is, I want to see the UK become a country as open to people coming and going as possible – ideally, entirely open. I consider this to be the only Liberal position on immigration, and I need to believe that all of us are seeking to make this as much of a reality as is practical. We are all on the same side here.
I’m also someone who has friends and family who are directly affected by the issues around immigration. This debate is very personal to me, and what I share here is out of a deep concern that we have sound, practical policies that make our country a more open, friendly and liberal place for everyone.
We’re getting something very wrong in the debate over immigration at the moment. Entirely reasonable, Liberal-minded people are making the argument that we should not engage with people who oppose immigration. That, instead of listening to people who take this position, we should tell them that they’re wrong.
This is counterproductive. Moreover, it’s probably not Liberal.
Liberalism is trust of the people, tempered by prudence. There are people out there who will not be open to our message, who are at best not going to be persuaded and at worst will use the opportunity to “debate” you with ill will, and these people need to be avoided. However, we need to trust that the vast majority of people aren’t wedded to poorly-informed opinions about immigration (or, for that matter, any other topic). Most people hold legitimate concerns, they’re open to reconsidering them, and (most importantly) they’re not always wrong.
This has been borne out by evidence, in a few ways. Firstly, as the debate over immigration has raged on so bitterly in recent years, opinions about immigration have become more positive. This has been in a world of intense discussion about the issues, where Liberals have had to make their case over and over. It seems to be sticking.
Secondly, people’s concerns about immigration aren’t entirely illegitimate. https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/briefings/the-labour-market-effects-of-immigration/Immigration does lower wages amongst the lowest paid, as an example. Lack of integration (distinct from assimilation) is https://www4.shu.ac.uk/research/cresr/sites/shu.ac.uk/files/housing-integration-segregation-rapid-lit-review.pdf still an issue which must be tackled (taking care to explain that it’s not the only form of segregation, and is being politicised). The F16 motion proposes solutions to these, and we have other policies that mitigate the effects in other areas (e.g. employment, housing), so we have a good story to tell on how we’re handling the real problems as well as a good explanation to ease people’s worries about the non-problems.
But, to handle these, we first need to listen. Most people aren’t racist – at least, https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-40124781 not more racist than you or I and we need to reject the idea that someone is racist simply because they have concerns about immigration. It’s a redundant point – if the average voter is racist then we still need to win the argument unless we’re proposing to forego democracy itself.
If we don’t reach those people, engage with them and bring them on-side, we won’t win the debate over immigration – because opposition to immigration is a more “common sense” position. As with austerity, the obvious (and incorrect) conclusion is that when there are more people, there is less cake. Of course, we know this is wrong – but we know it because we’ve read and debated and learned.
We are weird – a subsection of a subsection, of a fraction, who take an interest and seek out debate and go on holiday to a conference hall. We’re weird because we hold Liberal beliefs actively and passionately, whereas many may not consider them at all. Those people still vote, and we need them to vote for us because of our immigration policies (and then support them when we win). We won’t do this by merely explaining our policies; we need them to believe we are listening (which is best done by actually listening!) too.
And, note the word “listening” – we don’t need to take orders, and we don’t need to provide the solution they request, but we need to listen to their concerns and then provide a policy that addresses it. Sometimes that will be education and awareness, as proposed in the policy paper.
Then, when someone comes on the telly with the “common sense” opinion, we need them to know better – as we do – and we need them to like us, and not simply consider us to be elitist lecturers.
This is why I particularly support the parts of the F16 Immigration Policy motion and policy paper that identify these problems (in the party and the country) and propose practical steps to tackle them. I urge you to do so as well.
* James Belchamber is the Data Officer for the Basingstoke and Deane LP
I am perfectly happy to engage with people who disagree with me on immigration. It’s just that my definitions of “engage with” and “concede every point to” are different.
What Jennie said. Listening to racists — and yes, the people with “concerns about immigration” *are* racist — does not mean we have to agree with them. And many of those of us who find this policy paper contemptible do so precisely *because* we have been listening to those “concerns”, for decades now, with no-one in a position of power or responsibility bothering to argue with them.
You say “if the average voter is racist then we still need to win the argument unless we’re proposing to forego democracy itself.”
Yes, *win* the argument. Not concede. Not give up.
You say “This has been in a world of intense discussion about the issues, where Liberals have had to make their case over and over.”
No, it’s been in a world where liberals haven’t bothered to make the case. Where we as a party have shamefully made more and more and more and more concessions to people who hate everything we stand for, begging them, saying “look, we can hate foreigners too!” A world where at the 2014 conference Nick Clegg *PROUDLY* stood up in front of a crowd of Lib Dems and *BOASTED* about how he’d taken the right for immigrants to have an interpreter at a driving test away, how that had been his idea, and he got *APPLAUDED* for that.
If liberals *had* been bothering to make the pro-immigration case, rather than simply going along with “the will of the people”, maybe we wouldn’t be in the mess we’re in now.
James, I like your cake analogy. The problem is that over several decades people have been told that government resources are finite, just like cake, while the greedy have hidden lots of different kind of cake away so the rest of us can’t have a slice of their cake. Of course people will then believe that if there’s only one slice left for them if anyone else comes along they will have to share that tiny piece with more and more people. It’s a perfectly reasonable point of view but it leads to dislike of newcomers. Moreover it’s a point of view that powerful multi cake owners have encouraged because they will do anything rather than become a target of legitimate cake seekers.
There has been much publicity about the Health Service suffering because EU nationals have been leaving in large numbers and I think many people are realising now that we need those people. This needs to be the basis from which we can argue for an open and tolerant society with enough cake for everyone.
Agreed @Sue, and we need to counter cakeism. But cakeism isn’t racism, and we need to distinguish genuine ignorance from wilful ignorance; people who believe things that are untrue need to be distinguished from those who spread lies to support their racist beliefs.
I truly believe that the majority of the population fall into the former category.
This article seems to be a terribly weak straw man. I’ve not seen anybody claiming that we shouldn’t talk about immigration, or that everybody who opposes immigration is a racist.
People have very real concerns about jobs, housing, the NHS and so on. And they’ve been told, for decades, that these concerns are caused by immigration. In turn, they think that. That doesn’t make them racist, just misinformed. Many of the people who’ve been pushing that anti-immigration line for decades are proactively racist.
The Lib Dems have sensible policies to address jobs, housing, the NHS and so on. But this policy paper and motion concede the argument, by claiming our constitutional support of free movement is outdated.
We need an immigration policy which speaks up for immigration and the benefits it brings to the UK, and which makes sure those benefits are felt more widely. Instead we have “Yeah we know immigration is bad, but we’re not going to be mean about it”, while proposing slightly watered down versions of the family-wrecking inhumane illiberal nonsense we’ve seen for far too long.
If this is the best argument people can make in favour of the immigration paper, it thoroughly deserves being defeated or referred back at Conference.
Some ‘Liberals’, perhaps not all, believe in an immigration open door. I think that it would be pointless for them to ‘engage’ with those who, for whatever reasons, oppose immigration period, let alone those, who accept its inevitability.
As a former immigrant myself, first in Canada and then in West Germany in the 1970s, I have definite views on the matter. For whatever reason, lack of investment or indigenous perceptions of the type of labour that they are prepared to consider, to give two examples, we certainly need people from other countries to fill the gaps. To deny that is to have no understanding of how economies work.
What I would say regarding immigrants taking ‘our’ jobs is this: nobody should be allowed a residency here unless they have had a definite job offer. As far as asylum seekers are concerned, anybody wishing to be considered must be prepared to have their application thoroughly investigated, either in their country of origin or, if they arrive here without accreditation, should expect to be held in a reception centre while their case is considered. If they fail to meet the criteria they should expect to be returned to the country from whence they came.
This may not seem very ‘liberal’, particularly judging by the way the word is often used by many LDV contributors as a kind of defence mechanism that precludes the necessity of considering that there just might just be another way of seeing things. However, it would surely be worth considering as something of a compromise, that might win ‘Liberals’ more friends than enemies.
@Dave: Did you read Andrew’s post before commenting? Literally saying that people with concerns about immigration are racist. My understanding is that most people with problems with F16 consider the language I’m defending to be an “apology” to racists (as you’ve suggested), which I disagree with, for the reasons I set out in the article. We should not pander to racists, and F16 does not do that.
@John: I have yet to read a Liberal defence of restricting someone’s liberty to live in whatever country they want to, excepting temporary restrictions where that causes harm. I suspect that’s because there would need to be a systemic harm caused by immigration that cannot be mitigated (distinct from harm caused by immigration that can be mitigated, for example with integration policies and education about the benefits of immigration). I don’t believe such a harm exists.
James, There are many “Liberal defences of restricting someone’s liberty to live in whatever country they want to,” which are founded on a different balance between the three fundamental values of Liberty, equality and community. They involve putting more weight on the community value than on the liberty value than libertarians do.
As liberals there have been and still are lots of reasons to restrict an individual’s absolute liberty to move to live where they want, including prison, medical issues, enmity or public order. Indeed I remember not too long ago many liberals arguing quite validly that a certain individual should not be allowed into the UK because of what that person might say. So would they allow that person to live here?
Quite simply, except to the intellectually lazy or feckless, there can be no absolutes, but too many like to pretend that there is. That is the area where extremists thrive.
Liberalism has always been much more difficult than that, and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise.
@David I feel a second article coming on 🙂 thanks for calling me “feckless” and “intellectually lazy” BTW 👍
I’m in favour of more immigration to this country. Though I very much want the increased immigration that we do allow to be targeted such that (legitimate asylum applications aside);
-it favours those who will contribute to the economic prosperity of the country
-it hinders those who will bring with them social baggage that limits their integration into the country
I think the liberal argument against open-door immigration is rooted in whether liberalism is intrinsically internationalist, and indeed whether there is a spectrum of internationalism. I’m inclined to think that liberalism isn’t inherently internationalist, and definitely believe there is a spectrum of internationalism, from soft, to moderate, to hardline. A soft internationalist liberal could quite easily not endorse open-door immigration.
I think the issue around immigration that is less realised, is that all international comparative evidence shows that significant immigration to a country leads to lower attachment to the concept of a welfare state amongst the population (both native born, and naturalised immigrants). As immigration increases, the popularity for reducing welfare also increases, without exception. Some may say this is down to socially conservative media exaggerating “problems” of immigrants, creating an exaggerated perception amongst the wider population that immigrants are all spongers off state services. I’d argue that as a society becomes less homogenous and more heterogenous, citizens naturally identify and hold solidarity with eachother less. The less you identify and feel solidarity with your fellow citizens, the less you feel that generous shared welfare (paid for by everybody’s taxes) is something the government should be prioritised. For me, I’d happily trade off less generous welfare for more immigration. I imagine a lot of Liberal Democrats would be in a pickle about which one they would choose (and maybe take the usual Lib Dem approach of having their cake and eating it, oblivious to the fact it’s impossible to do so)
@James Belchamber
The title of your article was ‘Engage the people’. Many ‘people’ – more than I personally am comfortable with – view ‘immigrants’, especially those, who come from non English speaking countries, with a certain amount of suspicion. It could have something to do with our living on an island – I don’t really know. So.. how do you engage with people? First of all, don’t assume that you have all the answers or that your way of thinking is the only way of thinking. My suggestions, imperfect as they undoubtedly are, were an attempt at breaking down the logjam.
I like James Pugh’s ‘conditions’ to immigration and might consider adding a further one, namely that the immigrant is of upright character. I am aware that some of those arraigned before local magistrates for various misdemeanours often have a criminal record in their country of origin.
I have absolutely no doubt that immigration, or fear of immigration, was the rock on which the ‘Remain’ campaign ultimately came to grief. So, unless you can find a modus vivendi that would satisfy all but the most rabid xenophobe, you are doomed to failure.
I would lay odds that, if the EU could change Free Movement of People to Free Movement of LABOUR, given the UK’s existing opt outs, a whole chunk of Brexit voting Brits would switch sides.
James, you didn’t think being a Lib Dem was easy did you?
if you believe there are absolutes, then you can’t believe in balance can you? Would you allow anyone into the UK no-matter how evil they had been? Would you allow known spies for a foreign power to settle here permanently? And if so, do you really expect to get Lib Dems elected in any sort of numbers capable of achieving anything more than being superhero community activists?
I for one would rather be a Lib Dem who got elected and achieved 1% more of the Liberal Democracy we all aspire to than be a failure and allow those authoritarians in the other parties to get elected and make things worse.
It is easy to be an extremist and believe in absolutes, but please don’t fall into the trap that it is liberal.
I really don’t mind people campaigning to reduce immigration. I think it’s economically damaging but if they want to pay that price well fair enough, just don’t complain when the price comes due. What I object to is politicians who play too the ban immigration theme but when they see the price change their minds. They have your votes, you who are against immigration but after they have got them, my they’ll change their minds. I mean you can see many a Tory changing their tune
Liam Fox suggests ‘tens of thousands’ immigration target could be dropped
Home secretary Sajid Javid recently refused to explicitly endorse the troubled immigration target
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/liam-fox-immigration-net-migration-tens-of-thousands-drop-the-target-a8500691.html
Boris Johnson Reopens Post-Brexit Immigration Debate
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called for an open approach to immigrants after Brexit to make sure Britain’s economic needs are met, reopening a political debate over migration policy.
Prime Minister Theresa May has backed a target to cut the overall number of migrants coming into the country to the “tens of thousands,” but Johnson signaled he wants a more liberal approach.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-23/boris-johnson-calls-for-welcoming-approach-to-immigration
Well I suppose they’ve had the votes of those that voted for leave to cut down on immigrants. No point in pandering to them now, after all business comes first.