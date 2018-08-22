Engage the People

If we don’t engage with people who oppose immigration, others will

I want to start this article by clarifying that I am pro-migration. That is, I want to see the UK become a country as open to people coming and going as possible – ideally, entirely open. I consider this to be the only Liberal position on immigration, and I need to believe that all of us are seeking to make this as much of a reality as is practical. We are all on the same side here.

I’m also someone who has friends and family who are directly affected by the issues around immigration. This debate is very personal to me, and what I share here is out of a deep concern that we have sound, practical policies that make our country a more open, friendly and liberal place for everyone.

We’re getting something very wrong in the debate over immigration at the moment. Entirely reasonable, Liberal-minded people are making the argument that we should not engage with people who oppose immigration. That, instead of listening to people who take this position, we should tell them that they’re wrong.

This is counterproductive. Moreover, it’s probably not Liberal.

Liberalism is trust of the people, tempered by prudence. There are people out there who will not be open to our message, who are at best not going to be persuaded and at worst will use the opportunity to “debate” you with ill will, and these people need to be avoided. However, we need to trust that the vast majority of people aren’t wedded to poorly-informed opinions about immigration (or, for that matter, any other topic). Most people hold legitimate concerns, they’re open to reconsidering them, and (most importantly) they’re not always wrong.

This has been borne out by evidence, in a few ways. Firstly, as the debate over immigration has raged on so bitterly in recent years, opinions about immigration have become more positive. This has been in a world of intense discussion about the issues, where Liberals have had to make their case over and over. It seems to be sticking.

Secondly, people’s concerns about immigration aren’t entirely illegitimate. https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/briefings/the-labour-market-effects-of-immigration/Immigration does lower wages amongst the lowest paid, as an example. Lack of integration (distinct from assimilation) is https://www4.shu.ac.uk/research/cresr/sites/shu.ac.uk/files/housing-integration-segregation-rapid-lit-review.pdf still an issue which must be tackled (taking care to explain that it’s not the only form of segregation, and is being politicised). The F16 motion proposes solutions to these, and we have other policies that mitigate the effects in other areas (e.g. employment, housing), so we have a good story to tell on how we’re handling the real problems as well as a good explanation to ease people’s worries about the non-problems.

But, to handle these, we first need to listen. Most people aren’t racist – at least, https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-40124781 not more racist than you or I and we need to reject the idea that someone is racist simply because they have concerns about immigration. It’s a redundant point – if the average voter is racist then we still need to win the argument unless we’re proposing to forego democracy itself.

If we don’t reach those people, engage with them and bring them on-side, we won’t win the debate over immigration – because opposition to immigration is a more “common sense” position. As with austerity, the obvious (and incorrect) conclusion is that when there are more people, there is less cake. Of course, we know this is wrong – but we know it because we’ve read and debated and learned.

We are weird – a subsection of a subsection, of a fraction, who take an interest and seek out debate and go on holiday to a conference hall. We’re weird because we hold Liberal beliefs actively and passionately, whereas many may not consider them at all. Those people still vote, and we need them to vote for us because of our immigration policies (and then support them when we win). We won’t do this by merely explaining our policies; we need them to believe we are listening (which is best done by actually listening!) too.

And, note the word “listening” – we don’t need to take orders, and we don’t need to provide the solution they request, but we need to listen to their concerns and then provide a policy that addresses it. Sometimes that will be education and awareness, as proposed in the policy paper.

Then, when someone comes on the telly with the “common sense” opinion, we need them to know better – as we do – and we need them to like us, and not simply consider us to be elitist lecturers.

This is why I particularly support the parts of the F16 Immigration Policy motion and policy paper that identify these problems (in the party and the country) and propose practical steps to tackle them. I urge you to do so as well.

* James Belchamber is the Data Officer for the Basingstoke and Deane LP