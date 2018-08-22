Pick ‘n’ Politics

Supercool for Superdry

A co-founder of Superdry has donated £1m to the campaign for the People’s Vote. Julian Dunkerton said “we have a genuine chance to turn this around”. He went on to say that: “I will be paying for one of the most detailed polling exercises ever undertaken by a campaign so that more and more people have the confidence to demand the democratic right for their voice to be heard.”

The people’s Vote is being called for by members from all the political parties. They vote is being called for

prior to us making a final decision to leave on 29th March 2019.

F-F-F-F- Farage is back

Well he couldn’t keep away. Nigel Farage says he is coming back into front line politics because Brexit does not mean Brexit and Theresa May is selling the country out. It will be interesting if Farage again employs his successful scare tactics of East Europeans and 80 million Turkish citizens rushing across Europe to make their way to the UK. Such comments from project lies did us much harm but unfortunately worked. Farage in his deluded mind has come back to save the Brexit day. I just hope politicians, especially the media are a lot more robust in questioning Farage and not let him get away as a rent a quote but take his comments more seriously as there are many who take him to his word. His xenophobic comments have already cost this country gravely.

It should be noted that we currently stand at 8% in the yougov polls with UKIP at 6%. It will be interesting to see where the polls are by the end of the year.

Conference

Just a quick reminder to encourage readers to go to the Brighton Conference starting 15th September in Brighton.

Other than Brexit what are the main Issues facing us Today

Homelessness:

There has been a staggering rise in homelessness as benefits have been cut and rents have also increased sharply. Although unemployment has gone down the average wage earned has also gone down and there is an increase in the gig economy. Children are the ones who have been the worst hit.

Social care

The alarming statistic are that there are over a million elderly people without social care and another million disable people also without social care. Austerity cuts since 2010 have resulted with over £6 billion being cut from this budget.

Universal credit

The rollout of universal credit has been very poor. The hardship that it has caused and the very slow governmental response to do anything about it has resulted in families having to sell their furniture to keep going and resulted in an increase in food banks and homelessness.

Child poverty

Institute of Fiscal Studies forecasts that children living in poverty in the next 5 years will reach 5 million in Britain. That’s the highest percentage since modern records began. There is an increase in rickets as children don’t have enough to eat. With further Tory cuts cutting in the advancement made for children look to be reversed.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team