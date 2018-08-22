Working through the LabCon trick

We all know that the duopoly of Labour and Conservative parties is awful. We all know that this particular lot are awful. So again, the question arises: why are we, and other parties like the Greens, flat-lining in the polls?

I have a theory about part of the cause and a suggestion for what to do about it. It is that lovely thing, the UK’s dysfunctional electoral system. The system does not just attribute different values to different votes; it also distorts how people cast their votes. Voting for who you most want runs the risk of helping elect whom you least want. First Past the Post not only accentuates this risk, it is such that the risk is far greater for parties outside the duopoly than for either member of that duopoly.

That puts non-duopoly parties in a fix.

Every time we attack the Conservatives we not only differentiate ourselves from the Conservatives but also Labour from Conservatives, and vice versa. We may offer a benefit to make the risk of voting for us worthwhile, but we also offer the same benefit, against a much lower risk, for voting Conservative/Labour. If we criticise the Conservatives, we bolster the “we must get rid of the Tories” narrative, and the lowest risk way of doing that is to vote Labour. If we attack Corbyn, we feed into the “stop Corbyn” narrative, and the lowest risk way of doing that is to vote Conservative. The duopoly maintains a system so arranged that anytime another party criticises either of the duopoly parties the electorate’s benefit in sticking with that duopoly increases.

It’s a LabCon trick.

We need to persuade the English and Welsh electorates (the LabCon trick no longer works in Scotland and NI) to be brave enough not to vote for one duopoly party for fear of the other. We may be able to do so if we stop criticising either and start criticising both.

We can certainly do so for their joint-enterprise calamities. They both bade for blood in Iraq; they both cheered on the “light-touch” (read: “inept”) regulation of the banks which so increased the pain of the action needed to stabilise public finances; and Corbyn and May have been hand-in-hand on Brexit.

We can also attack them jointly where they have been equally inept. They both neglected housing; and they both tinkered with education: academics for one, free schools from the other. While Conservatives may be the worst people to get the NHS out of its current crisis, do not forget Labour’s PFI: accounts manipulating deals which were the best way to get the NHS into the crisis in the first place.

However, can we attack the duopoly over things that look like the sole fault of one? Yes: it’s their electoral system that put the “other lot” there. Would the Conservatives, with the political diversity that would come with a reformed electoral system, be able to persist with Universal Credit in its current form, continue to impose cruel sanctions on benefits claimants, or be so blithe about the national shame of extensive dependency on food banks? No. Labour see periods of dominance of the Conservatives, and all that flows from that, as a price worth paying (by others) for the reward of a period of dominance (by them). The Labour and Conservative parties are in this together, a tacit agreement to preserve their alternating hold on power. They are in this together to reap the benefits; they can be in this together when it comes to apportioning blame.

Looked at this way a vote “to get rid of the Tories” or “stop Corbyn” is a vote for the duopoly to get rid of the duopoly: it’s nonsense. Let us get this across. Let us drop the very words “Labour”, “Conservative”, “May” and “Corbyn” from our campaigning vocabulary.

“LabCon have failed us.”

“Thanks to LabCon policies….”

“…is being endangered by the duopoly.”

Moreover, as I’ve only mentioned Brexit once, please don’t use the term “Conservative Hard Brexit”. It is a LabCon Calamitous Brexit, a Duopoly Disaster; and hopefully, the Death-throws of the Dysfunctional Duopoly.

* Tony Lloyd is a member in Lewisham Liberal Democrats, an accountant and so pro European that he insisted on the European national anthem at his wedding.