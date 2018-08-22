What Other Countries Think About Brexit (or is it “The Great British Break Off?”)

I wanted to look at what other countries (mainly taken at random) thought about UK’s Brexit. You should note that the comments made by other nationals are made from their point of view, and that should be respected, even though you may not agree with them.

The French mainstream politicians have shown little interest for our Brexit. Many feel it’s a good for the EU as the UK has never really wanted to integrate and Brussels will be a more comfortable place after we leave. There is little sympathy for the 300,000 plus French civilians living in London as they are, incorrectly, seen as tax avoiders.

India had said, when May went to India promoting UK trade links, that they are in no rush to do a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain and will demand easier access for Indians nationals to migrate to Britain as part of any future trade relationship. The Indian High Commissioner has since reinforced this view.

The Germans think of the Brits as fellow ‘Northerners’ that work hard, share similar values and have the misfortune of not being born in Germany 🙂 of all the EU countries, the Germans have taken the Brexit decision most to heart. They now firmly believe in the European project and anyone, who rejects it, is seen as rejecting them.

BMW urged Angela Merkel to ensure that UK has a good deal as they are concerned that a failure to secure a good Brexit agreement with Britain could affect its £2.4bn annual exports from the UK. However, BMW has said if, after Brexit, customs delays are clogging up supplies they will seriously look to move – putting 8000 jobs at risk.

Eighty per cent of the American public (not the politicians) favoured UK’s Brexit. However, American politicians have frequently indicated if the UK leaves the EU, completing trade deals with us is not a priority for them and have repeatedly advised us to stay in the EU.

North Korea’s official opinion on Brexit is that it’s all America’s fault.

The Chinese do generally not proffer an opinion as they are always worried that others will judge them on their human rights record. However, the Chinese President Xi Jinping, when visiting the U.K., apparently said in private that China supported Britain remaining in the EU

Russians businesspeople are not happy about Brexit as the negative effect on global markets will be adverse for them. The politicians in Russian, however, do not agree with this view and feel the political divide is more significant. Russian politicians support the Brexit process because it takes the pressure of them (sanctions following partition of Ukraine) while the EU focuses on a Brexit deal.

The Governor of Gibraltar says that 10,000 people cross the border from Spain daily to work and their contribution to the island is vital. Closing the border with Spain will adversely affect the island.

Former President of the Maldives said that Brexit would damage EU and Commonwealth relations as the UK will no longer be there to offer a voice for the Commonwealth.

The Nordic countries who admire the British feel, if we eventually leave, we will have left them behind.

The World Bank notes that “The major effect of the Brexit vote is the withdrawal of the UK from the EU project of deep economic integration, raising the possibility that the same doubts that gave rise to Brexit lead to an interruption of trade openness and integration in other parts of the world.”

The previous Italian PM Matteo Renzi was confident that the UK would vote to remain. He is reported to have said, “If there is one thing that the British have never done in front of a challenge that affects their future is making the wrong choice.”

Boy… was he wrong

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team