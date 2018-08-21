I demand better than this: Themes for the next manifesto

Part of the process by which the party’s Federal Policy Committee seeks approval for its General Election manifestos includes a series of papers to the Federal Conference which show the thinking in progress. This conference the paper is titled “Demand Better…” (available here), and I must say I demand a lot better than this.

As is the way, a motion to conference (F35) summarises the paper. It starts innocuously enough with some challenges the country faces:

Conference deplores the fact that: a) Britain is a place where people too often struggle to achieve a decent quality of life for themselves and their families, where work and effort are often not rewarded and a rigged system allows wealthy people and companies to avoid paying their fair share. b) Too much of people’s success in life is determined by the circumstances of their birth, rather than their hard work and skills. c) Public services such as the NHS and schools are starved of resources to do a proper job. d) People from diverse backgrounds often face unfair barriers to success. e) Long-term challenges such as climate change or the impact of automation on employment are neglected while the machinery of government is consumed by Brexit.

This is all good as far as it goes, but

Conference believes that the Conservative Party has created and continues to promote these unfair divides while failing to lay the foundations for a successful future.

Erm. Facts a, b and d predate the Conservative Party. They are difficult problems to solve and it is fair to say that successive governments have manifestly failed to solve them.

Fact c is, still, a hangover from the crash of 2008 and now of Brexit. And the biggest threat to our economy on the horizon after Brexit is the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.

Fact e can be fairly laid at the Conservative door, although it may be a hostage to fortune for us to complain about if we as a party seek to fight on against Brexit after others have let it go.

The FPC badly need to show some awareness of subtext because this reads like a project to sell out everything we stand for and cosy up to the Labour Party. The party wouldn’t stand for this even if Labour were led by moderates, but you can do the damage just with subtext.

Anyway, we offer, or rather “demand” a solution on all these points: more spending. The full paper even bleats on about austerity, which is just Labour code for saying the crash of 2008 is the fault of the coalition. And none of the extra spending is funded apart from the 1p on income tax for the NHS (which will cover about 1 year’s worth of cost pressures), so in order for this not to be a cynical offer we need to be clear what comes from borrowing, cuts elsewhere, other tax rises, or from the ‘proceeds of growth’.

And to spend the proceeds of growth, you do need growth. There’s some useful recognition of the role of investment in infrastructure, skills and so forth, but nothing, it seems on creating the conditions in which the private sector can thrive: a strong trading position, a stable and secure society, limiting the complexity and unnecessary burdens of regulation and taxation. Rather, the paper seems to take the view that a stronger (they say better) economy is something that can just be demanded.

Putting aside the foreign policy section, which can be summarised as ‘virtue signal for England and ignore all the new challenges in the world’, it is all ‘demand’ of this sort. It is citizen as supplicant to the state, and state largesse as the ultimate goal of politics. It is, in short, social democracy and not liberalism. There is nothing to empower the citizen or challenge the concentrations of power in society, no reform of public services, nothing difficult, nothing transformative, nothing liberal.

D minus. Go back and start again.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.