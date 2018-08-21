I demand better than this: Themes for the next manifesto

Part of the process by which the party’s Federal Policy Committee seeks approval for its General Election manifestos includes a series of papers to the Federal Conference which show the thinking in progress. This conference the paper is titled “Demand Better…” (available here), and I must say I demand a lot better than this.
As is the way, a motion to conference (F35) summarises the paper. It starts innocuously enough with some challenges the country faces:
Conference deplores the fact that:
a) Britain is a place where people too often struggle to achieve a decent quality of life for themselves and their families, where work and effort are often not rewarded and a rigged system allows wealthy people and companies to avoid paying their fair share.
b) Too much of people’s success in life is determined by the circumstances of their birth, rather than their hard work and skills.
c) Public services such as the NHS and schools are starved of resources to do a proper job.
d) People from diverse backgrounds often face unfair barriers to success.
e) Long-term challenges such as climate change or the impact of automation on employment are neglected while the machinery of government is consumed by Brexit.
This is all good as far as it goes, but
Conference believes that the Conservative Party has created and continues to promote these unfair divides while failing to lay the foundations for a successful future.
Erm. Facts a, b and d predate the Conservative Party. They are difficult problems to solve and it is fair to say that successive governments have manifestly failed to solve them.
Fact c is, still, a hangover from the crash of 2008 and now of Brexit. And the biggest threat to our economy on the horizon after Brexit is the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.
Fact e can be fairly laid at the Conservative door, although it may be a hostage to fortune for us to complain about if we as a party seek to fight on against Brexit after others have let it go.
The FPC badly need to show some awareness of subtext because this reads like a project to sell out everything we stand for and cosy up to the Labour Party. The party wouldn’t stand for this even if Labour were led by moderates, but you can do the damage just with subtext.
Anyway, we offer, or rather “demand” a solution on all these points: more spending. The full paper even bleats on about austerity, which is just Labour code for saying the crash of 2008 is the fault of the coalition. And none of the extra spending is funded apart from the 1p on income tax for the NHS (which will cover about 1 year’s worth of cost pressures), so in order for this not to be a cynical offer we need to be clear what comes from borrowing, cuts elsewhere, other tax rises, or from the ‘proceeds of growth’.
And to spend the proceeds of growth, you do need growth. There’s some useful recognition of the role of investment in infrastructure, skills and so forth, but nothing, it seems on creating the conditions in which the private sector can thrive: a strong trading position, a stable and secure society, limiting the complexity and unnecessary burdens of regulation and taxation. Rather, the paper seems to take the view that a stronger (they say better) economy is something that can just be demanded.
Putting aside the foreign policy section, which can be summarised as ‘virtue signal for England and ignore all the new challenges in the world’, it is all ‘demand’ of this sort. It is citizen as supplicant to the state, and state largesse as the ultimate goal of politics. It is, in short, social democracy and not liberalism. There is nothing to empower the citizen or challenge the concentrations of power in society, no reform of public services, nothing difficult, nothing transformative, nothing liberal.
D minus. Go back and start again.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Agreed Joe. What’s more shocking is the complete absence of any bold statement of the party standing for civil liberties and free speech.
I mean, I thought most of it was sensible stuff policy wise, but it was very ‘centrist party’ and you’d be hard pressed to discern sniff of liberalism in it.
A Corbyn government would be economically very bad news indeed, but the isolationist, anti-trade, anti-investment, anti-standards modern Conservative party would be every bit as bad if not potentially worse, let’s not kid ourselves.
Regarding austerity, it’s a fact that that on a lot of levels, public spending has gotten too low to support the level of services people need and expect: significant reform of wealth taxation coupled with a modest income tax increase will be needed to restore public spending to workable levels. That’s what the vast majority of people in the UK mean by “ending austerity”, and it’s a perfectly reasonable liberal response to an economy that has been lacking in investment and has ended up storing up significant long term costs as a result of reductions in front-line services. The motion seems entirely in line with Liberal Democrat policy in this regard, which even in the 2015 manifesto focused on the principle that austerity should progressively end and spending should be restored in line with rebuilding the economy.
I have some sympathy with parts of this article nonetheless – F35 could talk much more strongly about breaking up concentrations of power via devolving powers, electoral reforms, and the break-up of private power concentrations too with much stronger competition legislation. It would also be nice to see a full subsection on improving criminal justice and civil liberties, so there are certainly things one could add. What’s already there, though, I think is perfectly standard run-of-the-mill Liberal Democrat policy and objectionable only really in the sense that it risks looking a tad bland.
“The full paper even bleats on about austerity, which is just Labour code for saying the crash of 2008 is the fault of the coalition”
This is _exactly_ the kind of thing which makes me want to leave the party and vote for someone else.
Because austerity was a _terrible_ approach, and the Conservative cuts of the last ten years have done hideous damage to the fabric of the country, leading to greater inequality, greater division, and feeding directly into Brexit:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/comment/brexit-welfare-cuts-david-cameron-austerity-public-spending-referendum-vote-ukip-a8466306.html
As well, of course, as being terrible economics, where each £1 cut cost us up to £1.70 in GDP.
https://touchstoneblog.org.uk/2012/10/fiscal-multipliers-the-imf-the-obr/
Note, also, the word “bleats” in there. Because it couldn’t be an actual complaint, and thus it should be talked down.
I’m ashamed to be sharing a party with the kind of nonsense in this post.
Agree wholeheartedly with this Joe – it’s heartbreaking that a so called liberal party can have a themes motion debated at their conference that fails to mention freedom once.
“Bleating on about Austerity is not just Labour code for saying the crash of 2008 is the fault of the coalition” it should be a rejection of the austerity policies of the coalition. It should be a return to social liberal economic policies.
We have had growth in the past and it hasn’t solved our problems. We have had the Tory failures of the 1980’s and early 1990’s and Blair’s Labour Party’s failures of the late 1990’s and 2000’s. And the failure of the Coalition. The result of all this failure is Brexit. Where a large section of the population no longer believe the economy works for them.
We as liberals must create not only a fairer society, but a more equal society, a society which works for everyone and everyone has equal freedom and liberty.
The economic polices of the coalition led to record jobs growth, the fastest economic growth in the G7 and the lowest income inequality for 20 years.
If you’re saying that cuts to public spending have hurt service provision, then yes, of course. That is obvious. The lesson is, don’t wreck the economy (again) or there will be even more of that. People complain about austerity are trying to convince us that public spending can be disconnected from the performance of the economy or levels of taxation. It is a breathtakingly cynical line to take. Post truth politics at its worst.
Austerity was cutting essential services. However because of the time lag while the costs go down immediately the effects of it take time. Austerity gave us a rising crime rate, a failing judicial system and a collapsing prison system. It had similar adverse effects through out society. What Joe and his friends need to understand is “You get what you pay for”, don’t pay and you don’t get an educated society or even a very peaceful one.
And still the cuts to local authority budgets continue apace, whilst we have virtually exhausted the abilty to rationally privatise or contract out.
I see no evidence for anyone in Our Party wanting to “Cosy up” to Labour but theres a strong argument for putting out friendly feelers to anyone thinking of breaking away, iether by joining us or forming a New Party. Why ? Because that could transform British Politics in a few Months, if we & any EX-Labour forces could find a way to work together. Thats what happened with The Alliance with The SDP, we added 15% to the existing Liberal Polling in 3 Months.
I think we could make a full Recovery on our own, certainly by 2022 but we arent going to do it in Time to make any difference to Brexit. A New Alliance could make that difference.
I dont see Liberalism & Social Democracy as natural enemies but allies, Our Party contains both strands & we need both to confront our Countrys problems.
Better societies do have high tax rates, and why not. Raising taxes wasn’t always a no-no, they went up and down on need not principle. In fact when there was great social and economic progress in the West after the War for about 30 years till the oil crisis the marginal tax rate in America was 90% for 20 years and 80 for the next 10. Scandinavian and Dutch rates are high now (say 50% – I do not know ) the Dutch I have met say they do not mind because they get so much for it. The political problem is selling the idea.
“People complain about austerity are trying to convince us that public spending can be disconnected from the performance of the economy”
This isn’t true, Joe, and if you haven’t realised that this isn’t true then you’ve not been talking to the rest of your own party enough. It’s not even a fully accurate synopsis of Labour’s arguments on this, let alone those of us within the Liberal Democrats who think that “fast cuts to balance the books” was a bad strategy.
The argument, rather, is that in many areas public spending cuts have directly damaged public finances and/or the economy at large, leading to slower growth. Public spending is absolutely connected to economic performance – it’s just that not all of us believe the rather curious thesis on which austerity is based, namely that the connection is a simplistic inverse correlation. It clearly isn’t.
Joe Otten has a bee in his bonnet about Labour, probably due to having to fight them all the time in Sheffield. Let’s look at Labour dispassionately. Could they actually be worse than the Tories? I’m not sure they could. OK they have policies that we might regard as foolish, but they also have some policies that we agree with and some we ought to agree with.
I for one have no problem bringing the railways, the power industries and water back into public ownership. The current setup rewards shareholders and penalises customers.
On Brexit Labour are little different from the Tories, though it is just possible that they might not pursue it once in office.
Taxing the wealthy and stopping excesses in the city? What’s not to like?
Of course the big problem with Labour – as it always has been – is centralisation and micromanagement of the economy, local government and the health service. This is where we really part company with them, because Lib Dems are decentralisers and power spreaders whilst Labour are not.
Please Joe, if you are going to attack Labour – and I think there are clear grounds for doing so selectively – be specific and don’t stoop to broad generalisations.
This bland approach to policy will not lift the party into a better position in the polls, and it has been going on for years. It is time to limit the length of time a person can be a member of the FPC. We need new blood and a fresh approach, and we need it now!
FPC members should be there foe 5 years then re-elections. The World and country are changing rapidly. The FPC should mirror that change to stay relevant.
Yes the Scandies and other countries are quite happy with their system. How did they sell the idea? That is were we should start.
@ Andrew,
Yes Joe does say “The full paper even bleats on about austerity”.
It’s pretty damning.
It’s time to move on from who’s fault it was. I think we can all accept that the 2008 GFC wasn’t the Lib Dems fault! The real blame lies with the economics mainstream which for years beforehand was giving politicians everywhere the wrong advice about interest rates, the build up of private debt, deregulation, the introduction of the euro, high current account deficits, government budget deficits etc etc.
In other words pretty much everything. They stuffed up big time! They couldn’t even learn afterwards from their mistakes. Many prescribed a dose of severe austerity to cure a crashed economy!
I strongly agree with Joe Otten.
Plus it’s worth pointing out that Lib Dems were in office from 2010-2015, not just the Conservatives. We should be proud of correcting government overspending.
I also agree with Andy Briggs that any Lib Dem manifesto papers that fail to promote freedom are not liberal minded.
The Labout Party is currently further away from individual and business freedom than the Conservative Party. But we should avoid comparisons with other parties and promote our own philosophy in a positive way.
Having been through a few recessions with governments of different political hues all have put the brakes on at times of fiscal crisis .The only difference with the ongoing conservative government has been they have used austerity beyond the crisis and recovery point to achieve a new agenda with a clear objective of creating a smaller state sector. By 2015 we were right to part company from the conservatives and break from the coalition.The trouble is we got blamed for all the bad stuff they took credit for all the good stuff .History had repeated its self again with the Liberals the smaller number of members in a coalition not thanked for their efforts ,The public is beginning to realise how bad unfettered conservatism is ,Sadly Corbyn and his old style nationalisation politics much favoured in countries hell bent on crashing their economies is detering the more moderate voter from switching to the Liberal Demorats at the moment.
“Agreed Joe. What’s more shocking is the complete absence of any bold statement of the party standing for civil liberties and free speech. ”
Not particularly shocking. It’s not important to the party – certainly not to the leader – so why would they include it?
David Evershed – I note your comment “We should be proud of correcting government overspending.” but ask you in response, ‘Are you proud of the way we allowed it to be done, with most of the cost being put on the poor?’ and ask “How you consider that it marries up with “we seek to balance the three fundamental values of liberty, *equality*, and community” and also “no-one shall be enslaved by poverty”?
As the old song goes “It ain’t what you do. It’s the way that you do it.”
@ Dave Evershed,
“We should be proud of correcting government overspending.”
Why do you think the Govt was overspending?
Can I propose one policy that should be in the paper and will at least gain us one convert in the form of @Peter Martin and that is to abolish economists – “What all of them? Yes all of them!”
🙂
I have been vocal in defending the coalition on LDV – the biggest spending and biggest borrowing Government of all time. So if you criticise the coalition for austerity – you have to also criticise the 1997-2010 Labour Government for it as well. Whoever you blame – remember Labour left us a note saying “there’s no money left” and as Alistair Darling outlined in the 2010 election they would have cut more.
That though is somewhat ancient history – people have given the verdict. I have made the analogy before with New Coke – there were good reasons why they changed the taste. People thought it tasted better in blind tests. There were good reasons for the coalition government. Every mainstream party would have cut the deficit from £100 billion a year and arguably in the febrile atmosphere of the time we needed stable government and to stabilise government finances. But just as Coke went back to classic Coke, we need to go back to pre-coalition classic Lib Dems. This paper does this but not unfortunately in bold enough strokes.
We need to do something big and symbolic to signal our change from the coalition years. In fact there is a lot in this that does that – but only in small detailed and very general ways. Blair had abolishing Clause 4 – Cameron had “hug a hoodie”. We should have free university tuition. We are borrowing for it already – let’s do it collectively and not at high interest rates.
In general we should not be “equidistant” between Tories and Labour. In the 90s we successfully abandoned equidistance. I think we should signal we are closer to Labour – albeit critical of them and different from them. Just as we said we were closer to New Labour than the Tories in 97 – but were also critical of and different from Blair.