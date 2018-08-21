Migration of people persecuted for their love

Liberal Democrats abhor the persecution of people on the grounds of their race, colour, religion, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity and look forward to a world in which all people share the same basic rights, live together in peace, and in which their different cultures will be able to develop freely.

Some nations don’t offer those basic human rights and in such places you may be particularly vulnerable to family-based hate-related domestic abuse or honour-based violence.

When people flee persecution on these grounds, we are duty bound to challenge inequality in other nations and to offer sanctuary to the persecuted. We must be clear that we will fight to make sure that what you do and where you get to in life are not affected by your gender, the colour of your skin or who you love.

The number of LGBT+ asylum claims failing at first stage, due, in part, to inadequate legal advice in the preparation of the initial claims, concerns us. A large number of legal practices with no expertise in relation to sexual orientation or gender identity grounds advertise as immigration specialists.

Our nation’s asylum system is full of humiliating and intrusive elements. There is a culture of disbelief about the sexuality of LGBT+ applicants, requiring them to make public social media postings of a personal sexual nature, screen capture dating apps, and produce submissions by sexual partners. There is also evidence that highly traumatised individuals, including survivors of child sexual abuse, have been refused asylum due to suppressed emotional responses.

People fleeing countries where their sexual orientation or gender identification means that they risk family-based hate-related domestic abuse, honour-based violence, imprisonment, torture or execution should be granted asylum; we must stop deporting people at risk of any of these to such countries.

The presumption of disbelief about the sexuality or gender identity of LGBT+ applicants must end. That applies specifically to the practice in which officials appear to habitually state that an applicant is not LGBT+ merely to justify an initial refusal; or refuse an LGBT+ applicant on the basis that they could “be discreet.”

The way to reduce the number of LGBT+ applicants seeking sanctuary is to develop a comprehensive strategy for promoting the decriminalisation of homosexuality around the world, advancing the cause of LGBT+ rights, and extending the definition of “a refugee” in Article 1 of the Geneva Convention to include persecution or oppression on the grounds of “sex, sexuality or gender”.

Individuals registering for immigration or asylum must be allowed to self-identify their legal gender without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles, until Gender X is fully recognised in UK law with an interim commitment to recognise Gender X if it is already recognised on the passport of the immigrant. We must also clearly state our commitment to supporting the Gender Recognition Act.

None of these commitments are new, many were in our 2017 manifesto, and they should be in this migration paper. We have submitted an amendment in the name of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats to rectify that error.

Conference note: LGBT+ Liberal Democrats have submitted an amendment to the migration policy (F16) to the FCC for consideration.

* Iain Donaldson and Jack Gilbert are members of the Executive of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats.