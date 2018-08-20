A chance to debate progressive and ambitious immigration proposals

The policy paper produced by our party’s Immigration Working Group has stirred a lot of comment on these pages. Quite right too. Lib Dem Voice is, after all, where we come to meet and talk about the things we care about most.
I am proud to sit on that working group, from a background first as a Lib Dem caseworker, helping thousands of constituents who been poorly served by our immigration system, and then at a small refugee charity.
I had thought about writing a piece rebutting some of the criticisms the paper has received. But I know how emotive this issue is – the comments below recent articles are proof of that – and I don’t think our interests are served by rehashing those arguments here. Instead, I want to spend a few moments outlining some of the things I love about the paper.
I am pleased to be member of a political party where it is possible to write a paper such as this in the first place. Credit should go to two groups in particular, Lib Dem Immigrants and Lib Dem Seekers of Sanctuary, for their patient assistance throughout this process and their own policy proposals. They brought expertise and experience to the committee, and we were delighted to adopt the majority of their proposals.
I don’t believe our immediate political rivals would have allowed a paper with such a progressive vision to see the light of day in the first place. They would have been too scared about alienating loud and immovable members of the right-wing press.
Can you imagine the Conservatives or Labour, as they both pursue Brexit and a hostile environment for our EU colleagues and neighbours, uniting behind a paper which says:
No-one should be enslaved for life by where they were born in the world. From the millions of British people who live and work elsewhere in the world, to the millions of migrants contributing to our country today, the movement of people across the world has worked to enrich the lives of everyone – including those who have chosen to stay put.
I can’t. This is the most progressive set of immigration policies put forward by a political party in modern times.
The core principle of this paper is treating people with dignity. That is an easy concept to pay lip service to, but we are backing it with policies.
We will end the routine detention of asylum seekers and irregular migrants, for example, and allow them to live in their communities until their appeals are successful or exhausted. We have committed to closing eight of the ten detention centres in the UK, which goes further than anyone asked us to.
The remaining two centres will be used simply as a back-stop for people who abscond or refuse to leave. I would love to think these centres will remain empty, standing as barren testimony to a failed and unnecessary regime of the past, but even those people who are taken there will in all likelihood find themselves staying no more than a night or two.
We would also completely reverse the stupid and damaging approach the Conservative government has taken to international students. This wouldn’t be a country which rejected bright students from overseas, we would go out of our way to attract them here. Students would be encouraged to come, to feel at home in their communities, and to contribute to the economy.
Theresa May took aim at international students time and again, in a futile attempt to meet her self-defeating immigration targets. We would immediately end this approach.
The paper is full of sound, liberal policies like these. No more arbitrary caps stopping the NHS recruiting the doctors and nurses it needs. No more inflated costs which stop children getting the British citizenship they need. And major overhauls to asylum policy, which I know the party will write about more in the near future.
The spirit of debate is one of the things I love most about the Lib Dems, and it is sure to continue to conference next month. This immigration paper will be up for debate, and there is much to celebrate.
* Russell Hargrave was a constituency caseworker for Jenny Willott MP in Cardiff Central until 2010, and worked in the immigration charity sector for several years.
thanks for pointing out a number of the positive aspects of this controversial policy paper. there are many, and are not being talked about.
amendments from Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary add a lot to the policies already in the paper, and are one’s that we can go out and campaign on. I could write a list here, but it would be a long one, and maybe another article is needed.
you can see our amendments in this article on our website, and also how the whole motion would read if those amendments were taken. It gives a different slant altogether, adds very positive and Liberal proposals.
it is here : http://libdemfocus.co.uk/ld4sos/archives/1371
One deeply illiberal thing that came in under the Coalition (shamefully) was the system of bonded visas (previously abolished by the last Labour government but re-introduced.) This affects mainly foreign domestic servants and restricts them to a particular employer, sometimes in an abusive or exploitative situation. Bonded servants (slaves) have a choice: put up with the abuse or escape and risk deportation and further abuse thereafter. These visa restrictions must be scrapped.
There ARE a lot of positive things in the immigration paper, but with respect they do not mean the negatives don’t exist or are counterbalanced. Of course if the motion were to be referred back, all the positive things could be retained in the reworked motion, once it has been reworked…
I’m interested to hear you say that you adopted most of Lib Dem Immigrants’ suggestions. This is certainly not the impression I had been given by the exec of Lib Dem Immigrants. And judging by the length and breadth of the amendment proposed by LD4SOS above, I would suspect that they feel similarly.
Honestly, this paper and motion just need more time and more work before we pass them as policy.
Elsewhere on LDV it is suggested we should, ‘Demand Better’.
This should apply to the party itself. In 2012 it supported, and enacted – when in power – the taking away of support for refugees from local authorities and privatising it with Serco, Clearwater, and the infamous G4S of Birmingham prison fame (etc etc).
These privatised practitioners are now known for running a refugee system in terminal crisis with often disgraceful – according to the Refugee Council – ‘slum accommodation’ for over 5,000 unfortunate people.
Could Mr Hargrave explain what the party has to say about this disgraceful outcome and what the party – if it ever gets the opportunity – would do about it? Surely time to apologise and cast the moat out of the eye. We should ‘demand better’.
I’m slightly confused: apparently the majority of Lib Dem Seekers of Sanctuary were adopted, but the very first comment here, from Suzanne, lists very extensive amendments that significantly change (and improve) the motion.
I’m really confused. Your article suggests strong buy in from Lib Dem SoS, but they’re trying to change the motion significantly!
—
You also talk about how this motion is entirely liberal and would never have seen the light of day in the Tory or Labour parties. Let’s remember that the paper endorsed by the motion also all but disowns our constitution in its very second clause – proclaiming that our pro-migration constitution is out of touch, because “migration today is not the peaceful, equitable, ordered guarantor of durable security that our
constitution envisages.”
Maybe you can explain how such sentiments are consistent with your fine words about how this paper is not “scared about alienating loud and immovable members of the right-wing press”.
—
If your paper was actually progressive many of us would be supporting it. As it is, the motion even says we shouldn’t be calling racists what they are – when the language of Farage and Bannon has already entered mainstream political debate and urgently needs refuting and calling out.
Thanks for the comments. This article isn’t intended as the final word by any means, but I will try and answer a couple of the specific points.
LD4SOS were enormously influential in shaping the asylum and refugee section of the paper, hence the thanks. Likewise, the majority of proposals from LDImmigrants were adopted (12 in full, 4 in part out of 19, and I know there were other meetings with LDI which I didn’t attend). I’m not going to try and speak for these groups, but they are certainly due thanks for all the work they did.
Thanks David, on housing — yes, the state of asylum housing is often a disgrace. I have seen it first hand, and it can be shocking. I know we’ll say more about this in the lead up to Brighton, but 6.2.7 of the policy paper is clear that we would end contracts which cause such conditions and let local authorities back into the bidding process. This is a practical step and the right one.
No more inflated costs which stop children getting the British citizenship they need.
I’m glad you mentioned this particularly, because I am one of the Lib Dem Immigrants members who consulted with this working group. We couldn’t understand why the policy calls for children’s application fees to be reduced. Why only children? Why not adults?
I told the working group that my own experience as a disabled immigrant was one of extreme financial hardship thanks partly to these fees. The one for my Indefinite Leave to Remain was a month’s worth of my income at the time, and I couldn’t even get a credit card that would allow me a high enough limit to pay the fees that way. The fees for my citizenship had to be crowd funded or I wouldn’t be British even now after a dozen years here.
These details are tied up with very painful memories for me, of the trauma of poverty and helplessness I lived with at times. But it seemed worthwhile when the leader of the working group immediately agreed that disabled adults would be included in the policy along with children as having to pay fees that only cost what it takes to administer their applications. (I still would rather no one had to pay more than that, but I was glad we’d help people less likely to be wealthy.)
When I saw the final policy failed to include what I’d fought so hard for and been promised, I was hurt and I felt betrayed. My traumatic disclosure hadn’t even done any good.
This is the one that hurt me the most but it far from the only example of a Lib Dem Immigrants suggestion that the working group failed to incorporate into the policy motion and paper. For this reason, I’d ask anyone reading this to be wary in taking the working group’s word for it when they say they accepted the majority of our suggestions.
OK, looking through the Lib Dem Immigrants set of policy proposals, which can be found at https://libdemimmigrants.org.uk/LDI_proposals_on_immigration.pdf
There are nineteen proposals there by my count. (I’m counting the three sub-proposals under “Work-related admittance” as one). Of those, the following are definitely *not* in the policy paper. For some of them there are things which look almost as if they’re a bit like them until you read the detail, but they’re not there as suggested:
“Restore free and widely available English lessons” — there’s mention of funding for English lessons, but not them being free
“Cost of citizenship or ILR applications to be equivalent to the cost of a passport” — there’s talk about “look to use any net savings to reduce the cost”, but this is not the same thing.
“Abolish the Life in the UK test; instead develop resources to help newcomers integrate and
deliver these at the time of entry, not five years later”
“Extend voting rights to longer-term non-citizen residents”
“Abolish spousal/child income limit. If we accept a person has the right to live here, we must automatically accept their partner and their dependent children.” — the first sentence of this is technically done, although the “return to the 2012 rules but much harsher” part would still impose a de facto limit. But the second sentence is absolutely contradicted by huge swathes of the paper.
“No-one should be penalised for marrying an immigrant (e.g. with respect to their benefits eligibility)”
(cont)
(cont)
“Reconstitute Immigration Enforcement from scratch — possibly as a national police force
(cf. British Transport Police), with the accountability and oversight that this implies.”
“End the “Hostile Environment” practice of requiring teachers, medical staff, landlords, employers etc. to act as informants and enforcers”
“Remove the extensive exceptions that put much of the UK’s immigration system outside the scope of the Equality Act 2010, as well as data protection exceptions” — the data protection part is included, while the Equality Act part is not.
“With countries where we have reason to believe that migration flow would be roughly symmetrical, we should seek to negotiate bilateral freedom of movement treaties.”
“With other countries we should recognize that economic inequality is the main reason for the asymmetry, and take active measures internationally to help abolish that inequality. Liberalising immigration rules may be a part of that effort.”
That’s eleven of nineteen recommendations where you *absolutely have not* followed the recommendations. I think there are several others where you’ve not followed the spirit even if you’ve followed the letter. That doesn’t seem to me like you’ve included the majority of LDI’s recommendations — but maybe you have, in the same world where this is a liberal immigration policy paper…
I reiterate my view – which I expressed at Federal Policy Committee – that this paper is not fit to be put before Conference. I was intensely disappointed that it has made it onto the Agenda and I wholeheartedly welcome all attempts to alter it into a genuinely Liberal policy by either Amendment or by Reference Back.
Alisdair Calder McGregor, directly elected member of the Federal Policy Committee
I am replying in bits to some references to LD4SOS – I expect to be interrupted by a visit from a refugee and a helper at one of our local drop ins, about some items I have that they need – all because of the way the housing contract is being run, as well as the 28 days a new refugee has to get out of their house and find and furnish somewhere else to live (both have positive proposals in the policy paper, added to in our amendments).
Items submitted from LD4SOS through the consultation process. I wrote this after a meeting with Ed Davey where we had extremely short notice of what the policy paper said. (note I am extremely angry at how little notice we had, and don’t blame individuals who were on the working party – it is the party system and it needs to change – another issue !).
“of the suggestions we made to the draft policy paper in the few hours we had, 15 have been taken on board, 27 have not, there are 5 half taken up, one ¼ and one 1/10
Some are significant gains and losses, others minor. Of the “points missed out” list I took to them, only one has been taken up.” A number were already in the paper at that stage.
However a lot are not, hence our amendment. Ed Davey did say at our meeting that we could put in amendments for items not taken up. So we have !
@holly – agree entirely that nobody should have to go through what you did, especially when it appears to have been mainly an issue around cost of the application.
you will see that we have put something in our amendment so that bit would read ” c) For registering a child, reduce the fee so it only covers the cost of administration, with a fee waiver for those who prove they cannot afford any fee.”
disappointed we had to put it in an amendment, we did ask for that at our meeting with Ed D
Suzanne I always appreciate your understanding and your activism. <3
There are a lot of things that I'm disappointed had to be put in amendments. Not least because it makes the amendments so long and unwieldy.