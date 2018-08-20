“I’m scared. Please tell me that I’m wrong…”

Brexit will be a disaster. But it’s what comes after that really worries me.
Leaving the EU will be a catastrophe. Many firms will relocate their manufacturing to the EU. The alternative would be to lose easy access to just-in-time supply chains, and to have to store vast quantities of components in warehouses, at ruinous expense. It will mean a loss of control. We will lose our say in setting the regulations of the largest free trade zone in the world. In order to keep trading, we’ll then have to adopt these regulations with no say in how they develop. Brexit will create enormous uncertainty in the economy, and companies will struggle to plan for the future.
A 4% loss of GDP will be very painful, but, even if it’s a 10% loss, we’d still be one of the richest countries in the world. That would matter less if the pain were evenly spread around the country, but it won’t be. The pain will be concentrated in the regions that can least withstand it.
The economies of some towns in the North and the Midlands, heavily reliant on the investment of international companies in their local manufacturing companies, will be devastated. And what will they then do?
In our fantasy, we’d like them all to vote Liberal Democrat. If only. We’ll say “I told you so”, and no one will hear us.
People in pain get angry. But, in their anger at the current crop of rogues, they’ll turn to another bunch of snake oil salesmen. And the people will get swindled again.
We’ve got these rogues already in place. They are the official opposition.
These are the people who called for a kinder, gentler politics, while they privately think that violent rioters are “the best of our movement“. These are the people who promised to reverse the benefits cuts, then chose to increase them. They undermined the campaign to stay in the European Union by refusing to share a cross-party platform, but were happy to share a platform with antisemites.
Many will say about Corbyn, “he’s awful, but the election system only gives us two choices, and he’s less bad than the Tories.”
What about when Corbyn’s socialist experiment fails?
In our fantasies, we like to imagine a golden future, with an inevitable Liberal Democrat revival. But what if it doesn’t happen?
There are plenty of other snake oil salesmen out there.
For a hundred years, communists and radical socialists have said the failures of the past were because communism wasn’t implemented thoroughly enough; it was a bad batch of communist leaders, but the new lot are fine; or that it was the fault of US sanctions.
It will be similar with radical Brexiters. They are already saying the impending Brexit catastrophe is all the fault of Theresa May, because she isn’t committed to making it work; that she didn’t negotiate hard enough; and that it is because of the intransigence of the European Union.
Are we confident that people will be immune to the siren voice of a new breed of dishonest right-wing populist? They may not have fake tan and blond-dyed hair, but if they mimic the awful rhetoric of Donald Trump, they may yet mimic his success.
This crisis is bigger than the Liberal Democrats. It’s the risk of a downward spiral, where disaster upon disaster will compound the folly of Brexit. I’m not alone in this gloomy prediction. Millions around the country can see a crisis building. But they aren’t switching to us.
Why?
Maybe it’s because too many voters think we’re like Hillary Clinton. When she described Trump supporters as “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic”, some didn’t vote for her because, although they didn’t think that accurately described them, they thought Hillary was referring to them.
I’d like to think that we recognise this national emergency. That we’re willing to compromise a bit, so we can build a wider, election-winning coalition, so that the country can avert this dystopian future. But too often, I hear Liberal Democrats making the same mistake as Hillary Clinton. They think they are tolerant, liberal, generous-hearted people. They don’t realise that, if they are careless in the language they use, they come over as anything but tolerant.
When I hear Liberal Democrats describe some voters as racists, bigots, authoritarians, or neo-liberals, I sigh, but perhaps I haven’t spoken out enough. That has particularly been the case when discussing those who voted Leave. If the majority of us want the party to be inclusive, maybe we need to speak up more. Even if we then risk being described as half-hearted, anodyne, and pandering to prejudice.
I wish I could believe that we are providing the country with an alternative that will avert this grim prediction.
I don’t want to be fearful for the future of my country. So, if you can reassure me, please explain why I am wrong.
* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group, which was formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.
“Brexit will be a disaster” …………”Please tell me I’m wrong”
OK you’re wrong! Happy now? No? I thought not 🙂
But maybe you should take a look at the yield of 5 and 10 year bonds? The last time I looked they were about 0.8% pa for 5 years and 1.1 % for 10 years.
So if the UK is about to fall off the cliff edge on the 29th March, why would anyone want to lend at such low rates of interest?
I fear George that your analysis is spot on. If you read left wing blogs like Another Angry Voice and Nye Bevan news you will realise that Corbyn’s supporters are so committed to his leadership that they perceive anyone who does not wholeheartedly buy into his agenda as the enemy. While your appeal to moderation is eminently sensible, I think the fate of the Liberals Democrats is not in our hands. All we can do is hold on in there until the tide changes. It will probably take Labour losing the next general election for a more pragmatic, albeit left leaning, Labour leader to emerge, just as Kinnock did after Michael Foot, before the centre-left is able to successfully challenge the hard right.
George:
I do not think it helpful to make the unspecified assertion “When I hear Liberal Democrats describe some voters as racists, bigots, authoritarians, or neo-liberals …“, it is taring the party with the same brush and feeding a perception that you warn against. At the very least you need to be specific, context is all. Are you referring, perhaps, to reactions to Boris Johnson? Or are you suggesting that if someone displays racist or otherwise bigoted attitudes they should not be criticised for such?
I see very little, if anything, of the blanket descriptions that you criticise, though I do hear opponents claiming that Lib Dems have been as you describe. Criticism of the pro Brexit campaign’s concentration on refugees from war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere, is often met with the response ‘so you are saying Brexit voters are racist’. This is obviously a cheap defensive reaction; I do not think it deserves credence.
The ‘project fear’ response is similar. This is a likely reaction to the first half of your article and it does have considerable traction: many people cannot believe that Brexit could be so damaging; there is a lot of trust that it would not come to that. In other words most people and certainly most Brexiters do not believe in a literal ‘no deal’.
A much simpler, self perpetuating, explanation for why people are not switching to Liberal Democrats is that support is perceived to be low, in many areas the party has little presence and attracts little media attention. It is not easy to break the cycle, but it is certainly not helped by self-flagellation.
George Kendall, you are right to be scared (we all should be) but not for the reasons you lay out.
Perhaps in your anti-Corbyn/Labour tirade you might have read further than the headlines; the poll you highlight also says, “More people trust Mr Corbyn’s position on the EU to the Prime Minister ( 28 per cent to just 18 per cent.)”. You should also remember that Corbyn’s 7/10 for remaining was just about the only honest assessment among the hyperbole on both sides.
As for ‘benefit cuts and Corbyn’s ‘socialist experiment”‘..I remember how enthusiastic LibDem ministers were in applauding the introduction of cuts between 2010-15 (“people in glass houses…”) and, far from a ‘socialist experiment’, Labour’s policies would not be deemed out of place in most of our European neighbours.
As for joining the Daily Mail’s anti-semitic circus?
When you wrote, “When I hear Liberal Democrats describe some voters as racists, bigots, authoritarians, or neo-liberals, I sigh” did you actually read your previous paragraphs; after all, who else would vote for the Labour party you describe?
@ Peter Martin UK Institutions are still buy gilts because their liabilities are in sterling and this is the least risky way of matching assets to liabilities. The strength of an economy is measured by its exchange rate, not its interest rates, and by that measure the future for the UK economy looks bleak.
@ Graham Evans,
There’s a healthy overseas market for Gilts too.
https://www.economicshelp.org/blog/1407/economics/who-owns-government-debt/
“The strength of an economy is measured by its exchange rate”
This simply isn’t true. Germany could have a much higher exchange rate if it left the eurozone. It likes having a weak currency. Denmark could have a stronger krone simply by removing its unrealistic low peg to the euro. It likes having a weak currency. It gives them an advantage when it comes to selling their bacon into the UK. UK farmers would say an unfair advantage.
Most countries manage, not to say manipulate, their currencies to give their export industries an advantage. The exceptions are the USA, UK, Canada, Australia. So guess who ends up with the trade deficits?
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.
George, you’re wrong. See the following, passim
https://briefingsforbrexit.com/
‘Many firms will relocate their manufacturing to the EU’.
Some firms, who are particularly reliant on export sales to the rest of the EU may indeed do so; but the UK is a net importer from the EU, and if both sides impose matching tariff charges the overall pressure will be for there to be an increase in manufacturing in the UK as companies shift production to minimise the extent to which their products are hit by those tariffs.
Mark Seaman 20th Aug ’18 – 10:52am…………..‘Many firms will relocate their manufacturing to the EU’….Some firms, who are particularly reliant on export sales to the rest of the EU may indeed do so; but the UK is a net importer from the EU, and if both sides impose matching tariff charges the overall pressure will be for there to be an increase in manufacturing in the UK as companies shift production to minimise the extent to which their products are hit by those tariffs………………………
We manufacture very little and that ‘litle’ is mainly high tech stuff for export the ‘basics’ we import. So, building/equipping these new manufacturing facilities and training skilled workers will start when?
Meantime……
@Mark Seaman
It is said that a car “manufactured” in this country crosses the channel effectively 8 times as different pieces are assembled and manufactured.
And of course Brexit will mean more non-tariff barriers — paperwork, delays, bureaucracy etc.
Where you going to build a car. In a market of 500 million were you can ship that car freely around. Or in a market of 60 million.
If have tariffs then the pressure will be on those car manufacturers to actual build cars in the bigger market as more efficient etc. and just pay the consequences of those tariffs.
@ Peter Martin If your economy is based on the export of manufactured goods like Germany a low exchange rate helps. Consequently central banks keep intetest rates down to try to prevent the exchange rate rising. However low interests rates are also introduced to help stimulate demand in a faltering economy. If you have fixed exchange rates as in the Eurozone, with countries at different stages of the economic cycle, this becomes much more difficult. In the early years after German unification the economy was struggling and to support Germany the ECB kept rates down. Unfortunately this led to an explosion of credit in countries like Spain and Greece where interest rates should have been much higher to cool those economies. Similarly, in the build up to the creation of the Euro, interest rates in Italy fell because investors thought that buying Italian denominated Euros, with a slightly higher rate than German bunds, was much less risky because of the support offered by the ECB and indirectly the support offered to the Euro by the strength of the German economy. It was not because they thought the Italian economy was thriving. Moreover the exports created by service based industries on which the UK is so dependent are often much less sensitive to the exchange rate. The UK’s low interest rates are a sign of a faltering economy, not a booming one.
Incidentally, only 27% of UK government debt is owned by foreign investors. The BoE owns 23% with the rest owned by domestic investors, predominantly UK financial institutions.
Many of the people who voted for Brexit are the ones who are going to be hardest hit… but they are not two years old when you could perhaps excuse them for not knowing that all actions have consequences. If the same people vote for Corbyn then they can expect hyper-inflation to wreck their buying power.
expats There are big barriers to increasing manufacturing in the UK. Eventually it may be achieved but in the meantime we will be faced with higher prices because of a falling exchange rate, as well as higher import duties.
I took a very simplistic view of the referendum and decided that the politicians and businessmen and women who were advocating Brexit were not the type of people I wanted running our country and I have not changed my opinion since, and as for Jeremy Corbyn, well enough said!!! There is only one party talking common sense and even if they are not getting the support they deserve it does not mean they are wrong. If only the media would give more time and space to the Lib Dems message.
@Michael1 “Where you going to build a car. In a market of 500 million were you can ship that car freely around. Or in a market of 60 million.”
If I’m going to move my car factory out of the UK anyway, somewhere reasonably stable, close to the EU, where labour is cheap. The North African coast – Morocco/ Tunisia..maybe Turkey or Ukraine. Keep design where the skills are for the moment.
Why doesn’t the LD message resonate with the electorate? Well, you can roughly divide the population into those who are benefiting from the Tories (and the coalition before that) and those who are losing out. Most of those who are losing out are younger(under 50!) not house owners or significant other property owners, maybe students or recent graduates who got caught by the fees for university introduced recently.
To the extent they think about politics, their aim would be to get rid of the Tories. Unfortunately, last time people voted in large numbers for the LDs, guess what? They got the Tories. So about the only situation where LDs stand a chance is where Labour are a distant 3rd in recent polls.
Standing as the “Sensible Centre” party doesn’t get you far without good policies, and I don’t see any convincing offers on anything but trying to reverse the Brexit vote.
Housing? Defence? Transport? Where’s the passionate opposition to Tory white elephants on gravy trains?
George, you’re wrong. But not in the way you want me to tell you you’re wrong.
We’ve spent almost a decade now bending over backwards to seem reasonable and accommodating to those whose values are inimical to ours. We have compromised and compromised and compromised and they have not shifted one iota. The result has been that the Overton window has shifted inexorably towards the populist and the authoritatarian, and every time it does we have gone “well maybe if we compromise a bit more…”
It’s not working, and we need to stop.
Jenny Barnes is right that people don’t trust us and don’t believe in us. We’re never going to get 100% of people to vote for us, but at the moment we’re not even inspiring 10% of people to vote for us. We need to be clear and principled and stop bloody compromising if we are going to give people something to believe in. And I’m afraid that means if people are saying things that are racist or sexist or homophobic or ableist we ABSOLUTELY DO NOT concede that they have a point, for two reasons:
1, they haven’t got a point. They are wrong. Telling people who are wrong that they might have a point doesn’t do anybody any favours, including the people who are wrong.
2, the few people who still believe in us are relentlessly put off by us constantly compromising with people who are wrong.
If you want us to go from ~8% in the polls to 0% then you have offered the correct prescription.
“I see very little, if anything, of the blanket descriptions that you criticise, ”
Sir Vince Cable made the very accusation you deny during a television interview earlier in the year asserting that Brexit voters wanted “white faces”.
When the interviewer made the challenge
” ‘so you are saying Brexit voters are racist’.
His answer included the magic word “probably”
A claim that he qualified with the word “some” won’t stand as unless he has a specific list of names for his accusation of “some” then all who voted for Leave must assume he meant them.
George,
I liked your thought provoking piece and I held my nose and voted Remain just because of the downside risks you highlight (even though I regard the EU as dysfunctional and any who think it isn’t can explain the CAP)
But your concerns don’t matter as by the 1st of April 2019 we will all have died of cancer, starvation or be reduced to cannibalism. Every factory will have closed, all transport ended, just tumbleweed blowing down our streets, deserted except for the emaciated skeletons of the unburied dead.
The Remain camp deluded themselves into believing that they would easily win the first Referendum. They appear to have the same delusion about a second.
They won’t until they realise that their superior, domineering, hectoring angry and threatening finger wagging is exactly to wrong way to approach the British public.
Thanks for the replies guys.
I didn’t write this expecting agreement. After all, I criticised Brexiters, Corbyn supporters, and those who are both Brexiters and Corbyn supporters. I also criticised Lib Dems and Remainers who insult people we need to vote for us. Sadly, on social media, that’s probably most of the people who post! But it’s a tiny minority of the general public, or of the membership of political parties.
@Martin
I don’t generally give specific examples, for a good reason.
If someone has made an ill-considered post on social media, unless they are a major public figure, I think it’s unfair to single them out for criticism. Besides, I don’t want to generate a flame war with an individual, that rarely leads to meaningful debate.
If someone wants examples of Remainers and Lib Dems calling people “racists, bigots, authoritarians, or neo-liberals”, they will find them easily. But if they don’t want to find such examples, they can easily explain them away. Context is important. But, if someone insults voters, rather than specifically attacking the bad behaviour itself, it’s almost always counterproductive, as Hillary Clinton discovered.
Of course, only a minority of Lib Dems do this. But we, the majority, who are careful to attack bad attitudes rather than attack the people, often don’t post, and we rarely challenge our fellow party members if they use unhelpful language. I haven’t spoken up enough either. With this article, I am trying to start to correct this failing.
Of course, many times when people complain about Lib Dems, they are being disingenuous. I’ve been attacked this way too. But there are too many Lib Dems who indulge in this. It is possible to be robust in your argument without calling people “racists, bigots, authoritarians, or neo-liberals”.
Agree with Jennie, and add I’m getting fed up and bored with all the echoing of all the tabloid anti Labour stuff.
Oddly enough I well remember the 1983 link up with the Social Democrats and judging by George’s rant it seems not much has changed. When, and it’s a big if, this party rediscovers its Liberal radicalism it might recover its self respect and support. Until then it’s in pale blue limbo.
@Tom Harney
You are right. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. But only just. And she lost the election.
How on Earth did she lose, when she was opposed by a candidate who was so insulting to the female half of the population, the disabled and so many others? He whipped up racism, whipped up violence and lied, and a host of other horrors.
The reason she lost is that many held their nose and voted for Trump, because they thought Hillary Clinton was worse. The reason is not just because of the “deplorables” gaff (for which she apologised), but because voters thought that was what she genuinely believed. We need to be *very* careful we don’t make the same mistake.
@Innocent Bystander
I think Vince’s comments about racist voters was a mistake – I suspect he thinks so too – but in defence of Vince, we all misspeak sometimes. And while it was a similar mistake to the one Hillary made, it doesn’t resonate with his image in the way that Hillary’s gaff did with hers.
However, it was a mistake. Of course there are racists who voted Leave (after all, there must have been racists who voted Remain!), but for a politician to say that can be used by his opponents to make it seem he means every Leave voter.
@William Fowler
If we want to stop Brexit, we need to understand why people voted for it. This means we have to listen so we know how to communicate to them. And we need to use language that means they will understand that what we are saying (as opposed to being so enraged that they want to smash in the screen of their television).
If you think they are stupid, and deserve all the pain that is to come, fine. But those of us who want to prevent these terrible outcomes for the country, need to convince some of them to change their minds. To do that, we need to be smart, not angry.
A good guide is, if you post something, or say something on the media, test it out with a Brexit supporting friend first. Don’t have any Brexit supporting friends, go canvassing. If your phrasing makes them too angry to hear what you said, if you want people in the 52% to understand your post, you should probably rephrase it.
Unfortunately, too many people seem to think that a sign of success is lots of retweets. If you want retweets from angry Remainers, then insult away. If you want to change people’s minds, don’t.