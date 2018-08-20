“I’m scared. Please tell me that I’m wrong…”

Brexit will be a disaster. But it’s what comes after that really worries me.

Leaving the EU will be a catastrophe. Many firms will relocate their manufacturing to the EU. The alternative would be to lose easy access to just-in-time supply chains, and to have to store vast quantities of components in warehouses, at ruinous expense. It will mean a loss of control. We will lose our say in setting the regulations of the largest free trade zone in the world. In order to keep trading, we’ll then have to adopt these regulations with no say in how they develop. Brexit will create enormous uncertainty in the economy, and companies will struggle to plan for the future.

A 4% loss of GDP will be very painful, but, even if it’s a 10% loss, we’d still be one of the richest countries in the world. That would matter less if the pain were evenly spread around the country, but it won’t be. The pain will be concentrated in the regions that can least withstand it.

The economies of some towns in the North and the Midlands, heavily reliant on the investment of international companies in their local manufacturing companies, will be devastated. And what will they then do?

In our fantasy, we’d like them all to vote Liberal Democrat. If only. We’ll say “I told you so”, and no one will hear us.

People in pain get angry. But, in their anger at the current crop of rogues, they’ll turn to another bunch of snake oil salesmen. And the people will get swindled again.

We’ve got these rogues already in place. They are the official opposition.

These are the people who called for a kinder, gentler politics, while they privately think that violent rioters are “the best of our movement“. These are the people who promised to reverse the benefits cuts, then chose to increase them. They undermined the campaign to stay in the European Union by refusing to share a cross-party platform, but were happy to share a platform with antisemites.

Many will say about Corbyn, “he’s awful, but the election system only gives us two choices, and he’s less bad than the Tories.”

What about when Corbyn’s socialist experiment fails?

In our fantasies, we like to imagine a golden future, with an inevitable Liberal Democrat revival. But what if it doesn’t happen?

There are plenty of other snake oil salesmen out there.

For a hundred years, communists and radical socialists have said the failures of the past were because communism wasn’t implemented thoroughly enough; it was a bad batch of communist leaders, but the new lot are fine; or that it was the fault of US sanctions.

It will be similar with radical Brexiters. They are already saying the impending Brexit catastrophe is all the fault of Theresa May, because she isn’t committed to making it work; that she didn’t negotiate hard enough; and that it is because of the intransigence of the European Union.

Are we confident that people will be immune to the siren voice of a new breed of dishonest right-wing populist? They may not have fake tan and blond-dyed hair, but if they mimic the awful rhetoric of Donald Trump, they may yet mimic his success.

This crisis is bigger than the Liberal Democrats. It’s the risk of a downward spiral, where disaster upon disaster will compound the folly of Brexit. I’m not alone in this gloomy prediction. Millions around the country can see a crisis building. But they aren’t switching to us.

Why?

Maybe it’s because too many voters think we’re like Hillary Clinton. When she described Trump supporters as “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic”, some didn’t vote for her because, although they didn’t think that accurately described them, they thought Hillary was referring to them.

I’d like to think that we recognise this national emergency. That we’re willing to compromise a bit, so we can build a wider, election-winning coalition, so that the country can avert this dystopian future. But too often, I hear Liberal Democrats making the same mistake as Hillary Clinton. They think they are tolerant, liberal, generous-hearted people. They don’t realise that, if they are careless in the language they use, they come over as anything but tolerant.

When I hear Liberal Democrats describe some voters as racists, bigots, authoritarians, or neo-liberals, I sigh, but perhaps I haven’t spoken out enough. That has particularly been the case when discussing those who voted Leave. If the majority of us want the party to be inclusive, maybe we need to speak up more. Even if we then risk being described as half-hearted, anodyne, and pandering to prejudice.

I wish I could believe that we are providing the country with an alternative that will avert this grim prediction.

I don’t want to be fearful for the future of my country. So, if you can reassure me, please explain why I am wrong.

* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group, which was formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.