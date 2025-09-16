The elephant not in the room at conference

The Lib Dems have the talent, knowledge, and electoral experience to win even bigger at the next General Election (GE) – even to help govern the country – thanks once again to the incompetence of another incumbent party in power.

What could prevent us from succeeding? In a nutshell, the Reform party, whose leader is using Donald Trump’s copybook to whip up emotions. Of course, the next GE should be a long way away and Farage’s popularity could fade. On the other hand, the growing mis-steps of Starmer and internal dissent could induce him to call an early election which would likely decimate his party, as happened with the Tories under Rishi Sunak.

Is the Party prepared for an early election?

It would be a challenge to combat the growing divide in our country. Yet the hottest issue of all, – immigration – does not even appear on the agenda at the Bournemouth Conference.

The party’s position, per the last manifesto on irregularmigration, may have been politically correct and acceptable to most people when it was published. But the situation has now changed radically and requires some hard decisions.

The issue of uncontrolled immigration has implications for other burning issues of the day. The desperate shortage of housing in the country has made it near impossible for young people to buy or even rent a property. Consequently, they are forced to remain longer with their parents and are delaying marriage and having children. As a result, hundreds of schools have closed throughout the country and demographics are changing alarmingly.

As pressure mounts to remove migrants from hotels, the only other option currently is to move them into private accommodation in communities around the country. As the government will guarantee the rental payments, many landlords will be happy to accept them, no matter how this will impact the community. A consequence will be even less accommodation available to our own population. Homelessness also impacts law and order. I am surprised by how many defendants in local criminal cases are now quoted as having ‘no fixed abode.’

What about the European Convention on Human Rights?

Our membership of the ECHR means that people arriving irregularly but who are claiming asylum are entitled to due process. Their rights are strictly protected and further reinforced by British laws. It is unlikely that anyone would have imagined that as many as a thousand could be arriving in one day, as happened just a few days ago. The ECHR is now under attack by Farage and is on the radar of other political parties. We should not withdraw from it however as it covers a whole range of principles and issues, including the Northern Ireland Peace Agreement. We should press however for changes to reflect the new realities of the day, while declaring a national emergency to justify urgent and immediate actions which might appear in conflict with the existing laws.

No such rights for 450,000 British pensioners!

To illustrate the absurdity of the present situation, take the case of nearly half a million British pensioners who live in most parts of the world apart from Europe or the USA. Due to laws that were passed over 75 years ago, their pensions have been frozen from the date they left the UK, or on retirement if already living abroad. Should they visit the UK, they will no longer have free access to the NHS, even if they had paid their NI contributions in full throughout their working lives. They will get no help in finding accommodation. You may wonder why the nearly half a million frozen pensioners have not taken their case to the ECHR. But they did so, in 2010! The Court ruled against them, stating that the British Government had the right to make its own economic decisions.

The bottom line is that irregular migrants, who can get enough money together enough to pay a couple of thousand pounds to smugglers, have more rights than many British citizens who have paid taxes all their lives. It is a strange world and little surprise that voters are flocking to the one party that promises a quick solution.

Is it too late to prevent falling into the same abyss as the heavily-divided US? Will someone let the elephant into the room for us to debate what needs to change?

* Colin Bloodworth is a member of the Lib Dems Overseas Executive .