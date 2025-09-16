National debt: The (very expensive) elephant in the room

Depending on your preference for maritime references or classical musings, the national debt is weighing our economy down like an anchor and hanging precariously above the head of our GDP like the sword of Damocles, ready and waiting to kill stone dead the already sluggish growth that is crippling the economy.

None of this is news to the politicians who look at the budget and to the economists and think tankers for whom it is prescient within their work. However, for one particular groupof people it sails past, untroubled to enter their psyche. That is of course, our political class.

This should concern us all, because the debt situation will not and cannot go away. In fact, our reluctance to face down the deficit and by extension, the national debt, means that we are setting future generations up to fail with an increasingly high debt burden.

Tackling the national debt is the idea behind the Liberal Reform fringe at this years Liberal Democrat Conference in Bournemouth. We have lined up an expert panel that draws experience from industry, think tanks and the public sector with a view to honing down on what the structural issues facing our country are and how we can maximise growth with a view to developing an economy that is truly functional.

We are pleased to start our panel with the widely respected Sam Freedman, author of Failed State, a Sunday Times Bestseller which looks at how the structural issues facing the state directly led to worsening outcomes and how we fix this problem.

Prior to working on this book, Sam was a policy advisor at the Department for Education and is a fellow at the Institute for Government where he has focused on government structures.

Joining Sam on the panel is the Centre for Policy Studies’ Director of External Affairs, Emma Revell. Emma has worked with the CPS and a number of trade bodies as well as writing a popular column with City AM, a paper aimed at the City of London. Emma brings vital experience from the think tank sector which the Liberal Democrats have often underused due to their policymaking process being highly internally focused.

We are also pleased to welcome Charlie Maynard who is the Member of Parliament for Witney, having gained the seat in the 2024 general election from Robert Courts. Before entering politics, Charlie had a highly successful career in wealth and investment. He brings a high level of industry experience to the table and his voice will be valuable in building an understanding of how industry can help grow the economy.

The panel will be chaired by Callum Robertson, a teacher, lecturer and author of “Education Policy: a commentary on contemporary education issues”. Callum co-Chairs the board of Liberal Reform and sits on the party’s Federal Board.

Liberal Reform look forward to welcoming party members to discuss this issue.

Taking Economics Seriously: How Can The Liberal Democrats Tackle The Debt Crisis. Saturday 20th September, 20.15-21.30, Highcliff Marriott, Blandford Room

* Callum Robertson is a teacher and member of the Federal Board