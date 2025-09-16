Reclaiming our flags

I am a patriot of this United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and a proud Englishman.

Nevertheless, in one way or another, for pretty much my entire life I have been seeking – mostly through electoral politics – to improve our shared country, as well as the wider world.

I have also spent a big chunk of my adult life, including my entire time at college and university, seeking answers to the most significant and intractable questions we can ask – including around ethics, justice, and economics. My only solid conclusion after all this time is that we almost invariably always know less than we think we do, and ought therefore to be open to different points of view, opinions, and experiences to our own.

Thankfully the United Kingdom has, for the most part, been a liberal democracy throughout my 40 years of life. Ours is a country in which we are each ruled by laws, not the febrile whims of flawed individuals; in which diversity of thought is not only protected by law but encouraged and supported; and in which free and fair elections determine political decision-making, not violence and thuggery.

To me, the Union Flag symbolises all that and more. And the standalone St George’s Cross symbolises the unique history, culture, traditions, majestic geography, and beautiful wildlife etc. of my English homeland.

We must NEVER surrender either the Union Flag of the UK nor England’s St George’s Cross to far right thugs who seek only to dismantle the hard-won liberal democratic settlement governing these isles!

Yes our country, and each of its constituent four nations, has many problems. And I too feel like we are sadly in a parlous state of decline. But these problems are largely economic – the result of decades of failed or neglectful public policy from governments of all parties. They are not the fault of poor, vulnerable people seeking a better life for themselves. Nor the fault of minority groups, including and especially British Muslims, who have contributed so much to this great country over many decades and who now, all too often, may fear walking down their own street whilst looking ‘different’.

So let’s focus on finding ACTUAL SOLUTIONS to the myriad problems faced by those in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, not scapegoating groups most of whom have had no say whatsoever in the decisions which have actually caused the problems we now collectively face.

And, in the meantime, for the sake of preserving what is still great about this country (especially when erstwhile liberal democratic allies like the United States now go down a very dark path indeed), let us all embrace the flags of our United Kingdom – not in opposition to but rather in CELEBRATION OF the cultural richness and diversity of thought to be found in our great country.

God save the King and this diverse yet United Kingdom!

* Matt McLaren is an elected member of the English Party Executive and the English Party’s representative on the Federal Conference Committee. In London Region, he is Vice-Chair of Enfield Liberal Democrats, a member of its Local Parties Committee and one of its elected representatives on the English Council.