The greater forces behind our election defeat

The long awaited General Election review has been published. It talks about many of the points disgruntled Lib Dem activists have been making for the last six months (the revoke policy, the ‘I can be your next PM’ message, the over ambitious targeting) and also looks in much more detail at the structural and staffing problems which were haunting the party.

It’s a good read, which makes many important points. I think activists find it comforting, in a weird way, to look at the short and long-term mistakes we made and think – ‘if only we had done a few things differently, it could have all been different’. I’m not sure it’s so simple.

“Who were we trying to kid?” Many angry activists said in pubs around the country after the election result, “no one believed that Swinson would be the next Prime Minister!” But don’t we remember 2017 when the opposite point was being made? “It was ridiculous to start out the campaign saying that it was a foregone conclusion,” we all grumbled, “that’s admitting defeat before we’d begun!” I have similar feelings about the anger at the Revoke policy. Yes it went down badly in some parts of the country (including my constituency where we lost Tom Brake). But that doesn’t mean we would have done better if we’d stuck with the People’s Vote policy. I fear that it would have gone even worse, because our position would have been indistinguishable from Labour’s. And besides, the Revoke policy was the right thing to do. We have to stand by our principles right?

Whether these decisions were right or wrong, I suspect the demoralizing reality is that the decisions which the Liberal Democrats made accounted for about 10% of our bad result in the General Election. The other 90% was due to factors outside our control. The biggest one, in my opinion, was that the two main parties were so far apart. Think of our emotional message during Cleggmania. ‘These two parties are the same, vote for us for a break from tired politics’. But we couldn’t claim this about Johnson and Corbyn. The average voter saw the story of the election as a battle between those two, starkly different options. The Lib Dems don’t fit in the story. And when the main parties are so divisive, voting Lib Dem is a risk many people won’t take. ‘The Lib Dems will just let Corbyn in!” “The Lib Dems will just let Johnson in!” It is a failure of FPTP which we would always struggle to overcome.

And there is an even bigger picture here too. Social Democrat parties, internationalist parties, centrist parties… they’ve had a really bad decade around the world. Of course there are exceptions, but broadly speaking, the global mood is lurching towards the extremes – encouraged by a style of media and political engagement which simplifies issues and encourages populism. As tragic as this is, I just don’t think our ideology is stylish right now.

Of course it’s possible that these problems were surmountable. Maybe if the Lib Dems had played a perfect game of chess with 20/20 foresight, we could have navigated an electoral breakthrough. And many of the short and long term mistakes which we made may well have cost us a valuable number of seats. But if we look at the big picture, we are a small force inside a tornado of much more influential political activity. The biggest reasons behind our bad result were reasons outside our control. I think that this is the most frustrating thing about supporting a small party in an FPTP system.

* Ben is a Councillor in Sutton, and the Vice Chair of the Environment & Transport Committee at Sutton Council. He has been a member of the party since the 2015 election, and used to work for the Sutton Liberal Democrats as a volunteer organiser. Ben now works for a charity promoting the greater use of Restorative Justice in the criminal justice system.