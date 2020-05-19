Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Dancing again

By | Tue 19th May 2020 - 5:00 pm

I haven’t attended a ballet class since I was 12 years old – until yesterday, that is.

I have discovered (via another Lib Dem in isolation) that, in normal times, the Royal Academy of Dance runs classes across the country for ‘Silver Swans’, that is, people over the age of 55. They have been posting weekly online Silver Swan ballet lessons during lockdown that are suitable for complete beginners. There are six sessions available now, so I tried the first one yesterday, and repeated it today, and I am planning to revisit it several times before moving on to the next one.

I have to admit that my legs are aching a bit. They do warn you not to do anything that causes pain, but some muscle ache is almost inevitable as I try movements that I have not practiced for most of my life.

And, it seems, I am in good company, because the Duchess of Cornwall joined the Silver Swans 18 months ago. Here she is discussing how much she values it, especially during lockdown, with Angela Rippon and Darcey Bussell. Put simply, “Dancing makes you happy,” she says.


The Royal Academy of Dance has not forgotten children during lockdown, so if you have little ones who are missing their weekly ballet class they can practice at home. Sessions are matched to grade levels.

For me, one of the beauties of a online class is that no-one has to see me prancing around in a leotard.

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 19th May - 4:32pm
    @Stephen O'Brien Thank you for posting that, Stephen. I have three big problems with UBI. 1) Will UBI mean less spending for the NHS and...
  • User AvatarStephen Howse 19th May - 4:24pm
    I just got told on Twitter that I'm a crypto Brexiteer and not a liberal for daring to suggest that a policy of rejoining the...
  • User AvatarGordon 19th May - 4:18pm
    @ Joseph Bourke – Yes, it is crucial that, as you say, the shadow minister manages both policy development and steers it through conference. That...
  • User AvatarNick Barlow 19th May - 4:06pm
    "Those suggesting we should adopt UBI as a party policy need to recognise that it must consider everyone. " I think the "universal" is a...
  • User AvatarDarren Martin 19th May - 4:06pm
    Stephen, your entire article is not correct and you know it isn’t because in numerous exchanges on Facebook after my article was published I explained...
  • User AvatarTony Hutson 19th May - 3:55pm
    You're so right Callum. I'm sure this is a post that will strike a chord with many members. There's another bit in the election review...