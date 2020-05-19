Why we shouldn’t just jump on the UBI bandwagon

While debating other liberals about Universal Basic Income (UBI) it occurred to me that UBI isn’t a voter winner, certainly outside of London. Nor is it actually workable.
One policy, suggested on Lib Dem Voice by Darren Martin, was to pay a £830 Univeral Basic Income to each citizen age 15 and over. This would be an increase to average incomes for those aged 15-24, but when you study the policy closer you begin to see huge faults with it.
This policy would actually have a negative impact on those aged 25 and over who claim some support at the moment. For example, a single mother of 2 in receipt of the job seekers element of Universal Credit would be entitled to £313.04 per week. If this person had a disability and was unable to work she would get £384.63 per week.
Those suggesting we should adopt UBI as a party policy need to recognise that it must consider everyone. At the moment I’ve seen nothing that suggests it would be better for people without a job or indeed those who are unable to work due to no fault for their own. If we replace the current welfare system with UBI it will leave households massively worse off.
Our policy shouldn’t be giving everyone money for nothing. Support should be given those who are most in need of the helping hand. That isn’t to say our current welfare system isn’t in tatters. It should be looked at. What we should focus ourselves with is not the ideas coming out of the middle class comfort zone this party too often fails to reach beyond, but ideas from working class areas to tackle working class problems. Yes, we should be radical but we should remain grounded to what is desirable and what is deliverable.
* Stephen O'Brien is a Liberal Democrat City Councillor in Sunderland.
Stephen, your entire article is not correct and you know it isn’t because in numerous exchanges on Facebook after my article was published I explained to you that support needed above whatever level the UBI is set at would be maintained. I set out this is estimated to cost £15-£20 billion annually and within a pot likely much higher than £500 trillion, that is easily done.
In other exchanges on the extended article that was published on the weekend I set out why the UBI could be paid at a much higher level than the £830.
The point of the article wasn’t to debate what level it would be set at, much of that debate falls within the philosophical and social arguments of the debate. It was showing we can afford to pay for one should we wish to using the micro-tax idea I set out.
“Those suggesting we should adopt UBI as a party policy need to recognise that it must consider everyone. ” I think the “universal” is a bit of clue as to who is being considered by advocates of UBI.
“Support should be given those who are most in need of the helping hand.”
Means tests for everyone! Who needs dignity, right?
@Stephen O’Brien
Thank you for posting that, Stephen.
I have three big problems with UBI.
1) Will UBI mean less spending for the NHS and other priorities?
Some versions of UBI would inevitably mean funding of the NHS, education, housing and other bread and butter issues will suffer.
For example: some LibDems support the Compass proposal. This would increase income tax and national insurance by £140bn/yr. That’s 75% more than Corbyn’s entire 2019 manifesto. How could we support that *and* fund our other priorities?
2) UBI can mean different things.
It can be supported by the right, as a cash hand-out to replace the welfare state. It can be supported by socialists, as part of a program to bring in enormous tax increases.
Even with those that are in-between, there are huge differences. Some versions are funded by massive tax increases, others by benefits cuts.
Too often, advocates of UBI fail to provide a link giving a detailed UBI design. Without such a link, meaningful discussion is impossible.
3) Will it help the right people?
The argument from UBI advocates is that for most people tax increases will cover the cost of the benefit. That’s may be true of most people, but not all.
Take an affluent person who has substantial assets but low income. A rise in income tax won’t affect them so they will be net beneficiaries. If a million people like that were getting £12,000/yr UBI, that’d be £12 bn/year extra spending on people who don’t need the help. Before supporting such a scheme, I’d want to be convinced that we weren’t diverting £12bn/year from the NHS and important poverty reduction policies in order to bring it in.
I’m not saying that UBI won’t bring benefits. It should simplify the system, reduce fraud and provide a more secure safety net. But will the benefits be worth the price?
” If we replace the current welfare system with UBI it will leave households massively worse of”
Yes. That’s the whole point of it. It’s a neoliberal con job. The welfare system could include the NHS and other social programs too. Sure, it wouldn’t be sold or start off like that but just give it a couple of years! Milton Friedman, an early UBI advocate, who could do basic arithmetic opined:
“if enacted as a substitute for the present rag bag of measures directed at the same end, the total administrative burden would surely be reduced.”
And the “rag bag of measures” he would hope to eliminate?
“direct welfare payments and programs of all kinds, old age assistance, social security, aid to dependent children, public housing, veterans’ benefits, minimum-wage laws, and public health programs, hospitals and mental institutions.”
https://neweconomics.opendemocracy.net/universal-basic-income-is-a-neoliberal-plot-to-make-you-poorer/