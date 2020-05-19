Why we shouldn’t just jump on the UBI bandwagon

While debating other liberals about Universal Basic Income (UBI) it occurred to me that UBI isn’t a voter winner, certainly outside of London. Nor is it actually workable.

One policy, suggested on Lib Dem Voice by Darren Martin, was to pay a £830 Univeral Basic Income to each citizen age 15 and over. This would be an increase to average incomes for those aged 15-24, but when you study the policy closer you begin to see huge faults with it.

This policy would actually have a negative impact on those aged 25 and over who claim some support at the moment. For example, a single mother of 2 in receipt of the job seekers element of Universal Credit would be entitled to £313.04 per week. If this person had a disability and was unable to work she would get £384.63 per week.

Those suggesting we should adopt UBI as a party policy need to recognise that it must consider everyone. At the moment I’ve seen nothing that suggests it would be better for people without a job or indeed those who are unable to work due to no fault for their own. If we replace the current welfare system with UBI it will leave households massively worse off.

Our policy shouldn’t be giving everyone money for nothing. Support should be given those who are most in need of the helping hand. That isn’t to say our current welfare system isn’t in tatters. It should be looked at. What we should focus ourselves with is not the ideas coming out of the middle class comfort zone this party too often fails to reach beyond, but ideas from working class areas to tackle working class problems. Yes, we should be radical but we should remain grounded to what is desirable and what is deliverable.

* Stephen O'Brien is a Liberal Democrat City Councillor in Sunderland.