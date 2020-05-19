Why do we insist on making each other the enemy?

I told myself I was going to avoid joining in the whole narration of the General Election review, but this part really hits home for me.

We are as critical of ourselves as we are of others; many talk of being under ‘friendly fire’ from our own members or colleagues, with mistakes viewed as personal failures.

Members who have previously held office frequently contact staff – at all levels – offering views, advice and criticism. They expect to get heard and are disappointed if they are not. Staff feel that ‘no’ is an answer that cannot be given.

During my 10 years in the Liberal Democrats I have been active at almost every level. Sadly, more often than not, I have found that we are our own worst enemy.

For too often any mistake or slipup is weaponised against those who made it. It can come across as if it is impossible to make a genuine mistake and, instead of trying to constructively work with to rectify it, many people seem to want to tear people down publicly for slipping up.

No one is perfect. I have done many things for the party while working into the early hours of the morning. As a result, sometimes there have been mistakes – whether that be a typo, a link not working, or something else. But that is hugely outweighed by what I have done overall.

However, instead of the volume of work and time put in being recognised, people immediately seek to highlight the mistakes and things they do not agree with. It is this lack of appreciation for the time and effort people put in that is demoralising and leads to people walking away.

There is also a problem with personalities. If someone does not like you, for whatever reason, everything you do gets extra scrutiny – like they are looking for something to use against you. This is not a nice feeling and leads to actively having to second-guess everything you do.

We also spend so much time arguing with each other. We should be focused on working together to share the huge volume of work and do it to a high standard. It is not right for people to sit back and snipe from the sidelines just because they do not like who is in charge.

Doing so leads to a dangerous cycle of a small group doing all the work, facing constant attacks for what they do and getting little praise/recognition. They then become demoralised and burned out, stepping back from all their roles, and meaning we lose core members of the team.

We are a volunteer lead party, if you want something to change or something done you need to get involved and help make it happen. We do not have the staff capacity to just expect them to do everything for us, often we treat staff almost like slaves.

We need to remember that staff are human, and they do have lives outside the party. Just because they are employed by the party does not mean you are going to spend every waking second looking for things to do and being on call. Sometimes we forget that, and that needs to change.

Often it‘s daunting to get involved and even join in the discussion online. I consider myself to have quite a thick skin, but I actively avoid commenting on a lot of things on social media simply because I feel anxious whatever I post will be attacked for no real reason.

We need to stop making each other the enemy. We all joined the same party because we believe in the same core values. Openness, inclusivity, and respect. We need to practice what we preach and make our party a nicer thing to be involved with.

We all have a duty to call out inappropriate behaviour, no matter who it is coming from or who it is being directed at. We need to change the culture of the party, but we can only do that by doing it together. So, let’s get to it!

* Callum is a member of the Welsh Liberal Democrat Board. He was previously been Co-Chair of the Young Liberals and worked for Jane Dodds during her time in Parliament.