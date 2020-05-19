For Mental Health Awareness Week, let’s remember Mill’s mantra and campaign for better wellbeing measures

We are living in a time that’s taking its toll on different people in different ways. And we have required changes in our approach to contend with this new reality. Now more than ever, I find myself reflecting on JS Mill’s mantra, that “actions are right in proportion as they tend to promote happiness, wrong as they tend to produce the reverse of happiness.”
My modern interpretation of this philosophy is that we should be considering wellbeing metrics and indicators in all Government decisions and policymaking. And, if a policy would worsen people’s wellbeing, it should be dropped.
It’s time to make our mental health a priority, in the same way that we’ve protected the physical health of our communities. Over the last fifteen years, we have seen smoking bans, the introduction of ultra-low emission zones and widespread information campaigns on the healthiness of food and drink products, including traffic light labelling. It is long overdue for the Government to take more responsibility for the impact of political decisions on people’s wellbeing.
Last September, Jo announced that our party wanted to put wellbeing at the front and centre of our agenda. We shared a vision of how a Liberal Democrat Government would adopt the policies which have been so successful in New Zealand. Some tabloids and right-wing media mocked the idea of a ‘Minister for Happiness,’ which sounded ridiculous to them. But it doesn’t to me, not at all.
The last two months have been unlike any other. Our communities have rallied around their most vulnerable, and though many of us are isolated, we are not alone. Being kind to one another is something that we are all capable of. And I believe that the Government should ensure that none of its policies negatively impact on the mental health or morale of the population.
Mental Health Awareness Week provides us with a great platform in which to discuss levels of happiness in our society. But these necessary discussions should not be limited to these contextual moments in which poor mental health amongst our population is momentarily acknowledged.
Prioritising people’s wellbeing in the long-term shows that they matter. And happier people are more productive, living healthier and longer lives. As Liberal Democrats, I know that we all share these principles, and all have great ideas to contribute that have wellness at their heart, with the simple aim of improving people’s lives. That’s why I got into politics and why I want to continue hearing from all of you.
Together we can campaign for wellbeing and mental health to always be considered at the highest level, and we can point this floundering Conservative Government in the direction of kindness.
* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon
Given that Mill suffered two nervous breakdowns during his lifetime I am sure he would agree with this focus on mental health. However, I do wonder what he would make of the statement: ”It is long overdue for the Government to take more responsibility for the impact of political decisions on people’s wellbeing”. He did, after all, also write that “A state which dwarfs its men, in order that they may be more docile instruments in its hands even for beneficial purposes–will find that with small men no great thing can really be accomplished.”
Although Mill was recused from his mental health issues by reading Wordsworth, to improve happiness it is crucial people get more control over their own lives, perhaps especially in the place where they spend so much of their time: the workplace. It’s interesting how people are fervent democrats when it comes to the running of the state, but often their democratic sympathies desert them in the case of workplaces.
Domestic violence can have a devastating impact. In regards to upholding human well-being, are you going to communicate that domestic violence is wrong? I am very concerned that you have not yet done so.
Mental illness can be crippling as I can personally testify.
The situation at the moment is that medical professionals are in many cases not doing much beyond proscribing medication and referring you onto counselling services. Access to counselling services can mean a long wait, in my case several months and won’t it is finished you are on your own.
I wish our party leaders who speak to those like me who have suffered to inform future policy for change.
Wellbeing is becoming an increasingly important agenda and one that LibDem councils around the country can take on board and do something about on the ground. Wellbeing and environmental sustainability are inextricably linked.
Jo Swinson in her conference speech last year made some important points:
“…the wellbeing budget would spell out our priorities for public spending on the things that matter most – both right now and for future generations in a “fundamental rethink of the purpose of our economy.”
“…government is measuring “everything except that which makes life worthwhile”.
“We have been conditioned to believe that as long as GDP keeps growing, everything is fine. But this ignores the reality behind the numbers. That the social contract is broken – that working hard and playing by the rules is no longer enough to guarantee a better life. That our planet is at breaking point.”
This letter https://degrowth.org/2019/05/07/what-europe-needs-is-a-sustainability-and-wellbeing-pact/ last autumn from a group of 238 scientists and 90.000 citizens asked for an end to Europe’s growth dependency and set out three key steps that are needed for a transition to a sustainable economy:
1. Policies catering to GDP growth often sacrifice people and planet alike, while policies towards well-being help us heal. Prosperity without growth is possible. Growth by over-exploitation of resources, safety shortcuts, and pollution drive both people and planet to burnouts.
2. Tax wealth more and labour less. Tax pollution progressively and stop subsidizing it.
We need to ask ourselves why do we not have a Land Value Tax?. Why has fuel duty been frozen for 10 years? Why is aviation fuel zero rated for VAT? Subsidies supporting pollution and resource overuse need to end immediately and land and pollution/carbon taxes must be used to promote welfare for the poorest.
3. Efficiency gains are important, but only the beginning of the solution
We don’t need to sell more products, we need sufficient solutions that are long-lasting, reversing the incentive from planned obsolescence to long-lasting products. Barcelona’s zero-waste strategy includes advanced separate waste collection systems with smart waste containers to identify users and reduce residual waste as well as boost biowaste catchment – going much further than awareness raising, prevention, and support for reuse.
Chronic depression is not simply a case of being sad. It is a complex disease that is still far from understood. In this lock down I have been reading Joachim Radkau’s biography of Max Weber. In it there is a chapter on Weber’s descent into hell. Still in today’s world there are those who have to undergo years of suffering due to a lack of help and understanding.