For Mental Health Awareness Week, let’s remember Mill’s mantra and campaign for better wellbeing measures

We are living in a time that’s taking its toll on different people in different ways. And we have required changes in our approach to contend with this new reality. Now more than ever, I find myself reflecting on JS Mill’s mantra, that “actions are right in proportion as they tend to promote happiness, wrong as they tend to produce the reverse of happiness.”

My modern interpretation of this philosophy is that we should be considering wellbeing metrics and indicators in all Government decisions and policymaking. And, if a policy would worsen people’s wellbeing, it should be dropped.

It’s time to make our mental health a priority, in the same way that we’ve protected the physical health of our communities. Over the last fifteen years, we have seen smoking bans, the introduction of ultra-low emission zones and widespread information campaigns on the healthiness of food and drink products, including traffic light labelling. It is long overdue for the Government to take more responsibility for the impact of political decisions on people’s wellbeing.

Last September, Jo announced that our party wanted to put wellbeing at the front and centre of our agenda. We shared a vision of how a Liberal Democrat Government would adopt the policies which have been so successful in New Zealand. Some tabloids and right-wing media mocked the idea of a ‘Minister for Happiness,’ which sounded ridiculous to them. But it doesn’t to me, not at all.

The last two months have been unlike any other. Our communities have rallied around their most vulnerable, and though many of us are isolated, we are not alone. Being kind to one another is something that we are all capable of. And I believe that the Government should ensure that none of its policies negatively impact on the mental health or morale of the population.

Mental Health Awareness Week provides us with a great platform in which to discuss levels of happiness in our society. But these necessary discussions should not be limited to these contextual moments in which poor mental health amongst our population is momentarily acknowledged.

Prioritising people’s wellbeing in the long-term shows that they matter. And happier people are more productive, living healthier and longer lives. As Liberal Democrats, I know that we all share these principles, and all have great ideas to contribute that have wellness at their heart, with the simple aim of improving people’s lives. That’s why I got into politics and why I want to continue hearing from all of you.

Together we can campaign for wellbeing and mental health to always be considered at the highest level, and we can point this floundering Conservative Government in the direction of kindness.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon