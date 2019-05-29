The Greens show their true colours

As with any election campaign, successful or otherwise, it is important to step back once the dust has settled and consider what can be learned and what can be improved upon. The recent European Parliament elections are no different in that regard. In particular, the dynamic between the different parties campaigning for a People’s Vote, which became increasingly fractious as the campaign went on, is worth reflecting on, particularly as further cooperation with these parties is likely to be at the heart of the upcoming leadership election.

At the campaign’s outset, Vince Cable was no doubt right to seek to work with these parties, as it was important to appear united in the face of the Brexit Party threat. However, following the other parties’ initial reluctance and eventual outright hostility towards the Liberal Democrats, is this avenue one we should seek to follow again at future elections? I would argue no.

In the case of the Green Party in particular, they could not have been more clear in their feelings towards us, suggesting that at best a vote for us would be a “compromise”, and at worst that we “could be dangerous”, having previously supposedly “aided and abetted austerity” (rather than moderated it). It is obvious that the Green Party does not see us as friends and allies, and so I would suggest we stop treating them as such.

The best thing our party can do is not seek to give the Greens a leg-up by offering them electoral and non-aggression pacts, but instead ruthlessly target their vote share by not only being pro-Remain, but also having an equally strong message on tackling the climate crisis. Preferably without seeking to do damage to the economy as the Greens would do with their goals of ending economic growth and stopping international trade.

After all, it was not so long back that the Greens committed themselves to overtaking the Liberal Democrats in an aim to become England’s third party ; is it really in our interests to be boosting their chances of doing so by giving them footholds in what are meant to be our strongest areas of the country? If the recent election results told us anything, it is that the Party does not need the helping hand of others to succeed. Instead, we need a bold, proud and distinctly liberal message to take to the country, with an army of inspired, committed activists to help deliver it. Those who wish to stand to be leader of the now resurgent Liberal Democrats would do well to consider that.

* Andy Briggs is Co-Chair of Liberal Reform, a pressure group for personal, political, social and economic liberalism.