Budget reveals weakness of the UK economy – the Lib Dem reaction to the budget

Responding to the Budget, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

This Budget reveals the UK economy was alarmingly weak even before Coronavirus. The Government is desperate to blame anyone or anything but the reality is that it’s the Conservatives’ Brexit which is costing Britain’s economy dearly.

Whilst the Government is taking some action to deal with the Coronavirus, after five years of Tory governments the NHS and our social care sector are chronically under-funded, under-resourced and under-staffed, just at the moment we need them most. Nothing is being done to fill the care sector’s staffing needs here and now.

With COP26 around the corner this government has fundamentally failed to show any real global leadership on dealing with the climate emergency. Rather than create a green infrastructure plan for the future, Ministers have hidden their infrastructure strategy because it was not compliant with tackling the climate emergency and getting to net zero. The Tories are investing too much on roads and nowhere near enough money on electric cars, charging points and insulating homes.