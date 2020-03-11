NewsHound

Budget reveals weakness of the UK economy – the Lib Dem reaction to the budget

By | Wed 11th March 2020 - 4:32 pm


Responding to the Budget, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

This Budget reveals the UK economy was alarmingly weak even before Coronavirus. The Government is desperate to blame anyone or anything but the reality is that it’s the Conservatives’ Brexit which is costing Britain’s economy dearly.

Whilst the Government is taking some action to deal with the Coronavirus, after five years of Tory governments the NHS and our social care sector are chronically under-funded, under-resourced and under-staffed, just at the moment we need them most. Nothing is being done to fill the care sector’s staffing needs here and now.

With COP26 around the corner this government has fundamentally failed to show any real global leadership on dealing with the climate emergency. Rather than create a green infrastructure plan for the future, Ministers have hidden their infrastructure strategy because it was not compliant with tackling the climate emergency and getting to net zero. The Tories are investing too much on roads and nowhere near enough money on electric cars, charging points and insulating homes.

Here are some other Lib Dem reactions to the Chancellor’s speech:

4 Comments

  • Adrian Mark Sanders 11th Mar '20 - 4:59pm

    Local authorities collect the Business Rates for their area and the money is credited to a central Government pool. It is then redistributed to councils in line with a population-based formula.

    So if a Chancellor decides to reduce the amount of business rates that need to be collected there will be less to redistribute to local government.

    The Chancellor announced today that “tens of thousands of England’s retail, leisure and hospitality firms will not pay any business rates in the coming year”. This is good news for businesses although some may find other factors overwhelm this support in the next financial year.

    At the same time It could be disastrous for local government and residents if councils have to make up the short-fall by increasing council tax, charges and cuts to services. Many councils have nothing left to cut and residents are already angry charges, cuts to services and the level of Council Tax they have to pay.

    So can the Chancellor show us where the money will come from when it’s no longer in the business rates pool?

  • Barry Lofty 11th Mar '20 - 5:09pm

    Minura Wilson MP/Daisy Cooper MP, Well said I agree wholeheartedly with your statements

  • Chris Cory 11th Mar '20 - 5:10pm

    I would have thought “Budget IGNORES weakness of UK economy” would have been a more accurate headline. But I do agree that much of the weakness in our economy is a result of the self inflicted wound that is Brexit.
    On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how a borrow to spend policy will work out. A number of posters on this site have dismissed traditional notions of a balanced budget. Now we are going to find out.

