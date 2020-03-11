Simon Pike

‘High Risk Vendors’ and Government eavesdropping

By | Wed 11th March 2020 - 6:00 pm

Last Tuesday, Parliament debated the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property), Bill. Well, actually, it didn’t. Several Tory backbenchers and a Labour shadow Minister hijacked the debate with amendments seeking to exclude ‘High-Risk Vendors’ (by which they mean Huawei) from UK telecoms networks. They did not provide any evidence to support their concerns, and the speeches sometimes bordered on a witch hunt.

Robert Harrison and Paul Reynolds have both written balanced and insightful articles on Huawei for Lib Dem Voice. The Government currently proposes to limit ‘High-Risk Vendors’ to the access network, and 35% market share. In a comment on Paul’s article, I explained how the 5G standards are designed to prevent any eavesdropping within the access network.

There is a well-documented case where an equipment supplier has been compromised by a foreign Government so that it could intercept the secret communications of other nations. But this is neither Huawei nor China: the company is Crypto AG, and the foreign Government is the USA.

An investigation by the Washington Post has discovered that for decades the CIA covertly owned the Swiss company Crypto AG. This company supplied equipment to over 120 countries to encrypt their diplomatic communications, including Iran, India, Pakistan, South American countries, and even the Vatican. The equipment supplied to many of these countries was compromised so that the CIA could easily break the codes.

The story begins in World War Two, when more than 140,000 mechanical encryption machines were built for US troops to use, to a Crypto design. After the war, the US made a deal with the founder of Crypto to only supply the more sophisticated models to certain ‘friendly’ countries and to supply weaker systems to the rest. It also provided covert funds for ‘marketing’.

In the 1960’s electronic circuits began to supersede mechanical machines, and Crypto risked being squeezed out of the market. To avoid this, Crypto launched a new all-electronic model, which was entirely designed by the US National Security Agency (NSA). These did not have ‘back doors’, but the intentional weaknesses in the algorithms significantly reduced the time needed to break the codes.

In 1970, the CIA and the BND (the German security agency) jointly purchased Crypto from its founder. In 1993, Germany pulled out, citing the diplomatic risk of being exposed. The business declined and would have gone out of business without cash injections from the US Government. But the intelligence kept coming – largely because of bureaucratic inertia. The covert operation was finally closed in 2018 -a victim of encryption moving from hardware to software.

Today, a smartphone application like WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption that is so secure that US authorities are seeking a ‘back door’ to enable them to eavesdrop on communications using it.

So, for Donald Trump and Huawei, it is a case of ‘Do what I say, not what we have one’.

Links:

‘Robert Harrison’ (2nd para):

https://www.libdemvoice.org/huawei-and-5g-a-liberal-democrat-approach-63289.html

‘Paul Reynolds’ (2nd Para):

https://www.libdemvoice.org/huawei-and-5g-the-tip-of-the-iceberg-for-johnson-63303.html

‘Washington Post’ (4th para)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/world/national-security/cia-crypto-encryption-machines-espionage/

* Simon Pike is Data Officer of Newbury and West Berkshire local party and a member of South Central Region executive.

