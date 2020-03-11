The Voice

Breaking: Spring Conference cancelled

By | Wed 11th March 2020 - 9:47 pm

The Party’s Federal Board has tonight decided to cancel the Spring Conference due to take place this weekend.

In a joint statement, Party President Mark Pack, Chief Executive Mike Dixon and Federal Conference Committee Chair Geoff Payne said:

Following careful consideration of the latest health advice and risks, the Federal Board has tonight decided to cancel our federal conference this weekend.

It’s not a decision that was taken lightly as conference plays a key role in our democratic party as well as being an important training and information exchange event. However, the health of our members and supporters, the staff who work on conference and the wider public is far more important.

We have noted today’s announcement from the WHO, treating this as a pandemic and calling for “urgent and aggressive action”, and also how other organisations have started cancelling events, such as the Royal College of Psychiatrists stopping all meetings with over 100 people. We have also paid close attention to the public health advice from the NHS, and note that some of the advice, such as around keeping distant from people who are ill, is in practice very hard to follow given the format of our conference involves large numbers of strangers sitting close to each other for extended periods of time.

We are aware that many people, particularly those in high-risk groups, have said in the last few days that they are not coming to conference. Conference operates on the principle of ‘one member, one vote’. We very much want to avoid a situation where people feel unable to particulate in our democratic decision-making because of fears over their health.

It’s a matter of regret that for many people coming to the conference it will not be possible to cancel travel and accommodation arrangements and recover the costs. The party itself will also have to incur significant costs and refunds. We hope though people will understand the priority being given to people’s health.

We will offer refunds on conference registration, though we hope that given the costs the party will have to pay anyway that members who can afford it will be willing to waive the refund and make it a donation to the party instead. Details of how to reclaim registration fees will follow in the next few days.

It is the Federal Board, not the Federal Conference Committee that has the constitutional power to make this decision. Article 6.3 of the Federal constitution states:

The Conference shall normally meet twice a year, for a week in the early autumn and a weekend in the early spring; additional meetings may be summoned upon the requisition of the Federal Board or the Federal Policy Committee or the Conference itself or 2% of members, in not less than 10% of local parties. A meeting may be cancelled by the Federal Board in exceptional circumstances.

  • David Becket 11th Mar '20 - 10:04pm

    A very difficult decision, but the right one. This is the second conference I have had cancelled.

    I do not want my refund.

  • Chris Thomas 11th Mar '20 - 10:04pm

    What about all the hotel bookings that can’t be reimbursed?

  • Lorenzo Cherin 11th Mar '20 - 10:26pm

    As I keep saying, these are decisions that are going to be made far and wide, good to see the party take a lead and not merely follow.

    We really have to wake yes, wake up this country to the extent of the danger, Italy unfathomable, the UK needs to avoid the level of that suffering country of my father’s!

  • matt 11th Mar '20 - 10:57pm

    @Chris Thomas

    I hardly think you can expect the party to refund peoples hotel bookings.

    It seems to me that the party is acting wholly responsible for cancelling this event. I just wish the Government would take a leaf out of the same boat.

    If people really do not want to waste their hotel bookings, I am sure they can still go for a mini-break, or you could do something charitable like donating the room to a homeless person for the night if the hotel is a non-refundable booking and the hotel would allow such a thing

