How broad a church should the Lib Dems be?

The Liberal Democrats have always been a broad church. From the Ashdown-Kennedy revival to 2010, we had seats in traditional rural areas like Devon and Cornwall, as well as university towns and other more urban areas. We welcomed members too with a wide range of backgrounds and values. This followed the tradition of tolerance in the Liberal party from 1859, and with the principle of freedom of conscience championed by our constitution.

But is our broad church weakening?

In 2010, we lost many of these rural seats, and we’ve struggled to recover them following the 2016 Brexit Referendum.

Some in the party argue that, to make an impact, we should stop appealing to a broad coalition. We should make uncompromising statements, however much it alienates some existing voters and members. That we could write off old areas of strength, and instead pursue less traditional seats, such as affluent metropolitan constituencies and university towns.

When there is a real risk of a Tory hegemony, I think this is a terrible mistake. It would gift the Tories places where only we can beat the Tories. And instead shift our fight to where we are competing with Labour.

It’s not just in our campaigning that we’ve moved away from this broad church tradition. In recent years, I keep meeting members who are afraid they will be pilloried if they say what they really think. And I meet other members who content that this is the case.

I think we should return to the broad church of the Ashdown and Kennedy years. If we want majorities in traditional rural seats, we’ll need to attract the support of voters who have opinions we dislike. And, if we’re consistent, we’ll also have to welcome members whose opinions we dislike.

This goes right to the heart of what kind of party we are. What are the limits to the kind of members we want to welcome?

I think we should trust in the good sense of the wider membership. I wouldn’t want someone like Daniel Hannan as a member, a Libertarian who advised the USA to stick with its pre-Obama healthcare system, but I don’t see the need to exclude them. If our membership is as I trust it is, they would get nowhere, and would soon depart for a more rightwing home.

Those who engage in extreme abuse should be excluded – assuming we follow due process with clear definitions of what is unacceptable. But let’s not take this too far. All of us, young and old, have said things in clumsy ways. We’ve probably all, at some point, held opinions we now know were wrong. If, in a few years, we regret some of the things we are saying and thinking today, it shows we are learning. So if we don’t want to be judged by our own mistakes, let’s be slower to judge others.

After all, tolerance is not some peripheral value that we should be able to abandon. It’s been a core part of our tradition since the party was formed and for a hundred years before.

* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.