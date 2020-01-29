Huawei and 5G: the tip of the iceberg for Johnson

What is the ‘Huawei and 5G’ mobile internet controversy really all about and why is it important for the UK ? Here’s a fly past the detail.

The British position has been clear since April 2019, up until now. The National Security Council (NSC) was advised by UK security institutions that there were no security issues with the proposed roll out of 5G mobile internet, using Huawei equipment. This was advice that followed pre-contract negotiations with different UK institutions. A formal decision was expected in May 2019, but has been delayed. Germany has taken a similar line to the UK. The UK’s largest mobile phone company, Vodafone, backs the UK position, despite Vodafone-related disinformation appearing in the pro-Brexit press.

The US position, led by staunch neo-conservatives like Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, Vice President Pence and John Bolton, former National Security Adviser, was that Huawei is a national security risk, since its equipment will compromise the UK/USA ‘Five eyes’ Treaty. The US has been pressuring allies, especially ‘Five eyes’ members, to ban Huawei equipment in their 5G rollouts. Australia and New Zealand have succumbed, Canada hasn’t yet fully decided. Technical assessments in Australia or New Zealand have not been made public, but it is unlikely that they contradict assessments presented to the NSC in the UK.

The US claims Huawei is state-controlled, and obliged to provide intel to the Chinese government under the National Intelligence Law. China denies the law places any obligations on such companies, and says that Huawei is a private company.

More than a year ago Meng Wanzhou, CFO and the daughter of Huawei’s founder was arrested at Vancouver International Airport whilst in transit, at the request of the FBI. This was at exactly the same time President Trump had sat down with President Xi Jinping to discuss trade in Buenos Aires. Trump apparently had no prior knowledge. John Bolton said he did, and has implied that he encouraged it. It’s hard to avoid the impression that the neo-cons did this behind Trump’s back, as a signal.

Meng Wanzhou’s arrest and extradition request relates to Huawei’s business in Iran, and the enforcement of US unilateral sanctions against Iran; the so-called ‘global maximum pressure’ strategy. The case revolves around a telecom company in Iran called Skycom, which, the US says, was a subsidiary of Huawei in 2018, in breach of US sanctions, which Huawei denies.

Such an alleged connection is legal in Canada, but the FBI claims the subsidiary denial formed part of a loan contract between Huawei and HSBC and was thus fraudulent. In court in Vancouver this has been described as an ‘artifice’, and by implication merely a device to pressure Huawei to sever any links with Iran, and enforce US sanctions. HSBC itself is not under investigation.

PM Johnson is in yet another Brexit bind. The US has said that the UK doing 5G business with Huawei, alongside resistance to other anti-Iran measures, may scupper a US-UK trade deal.

Cancelling the Huawei contract may scupper a UK-China trade deal, however. Oops.

Boris has made comments supporting the US position against the advice of his own NSC. So have Priti Patel, and other extreme Brexiteers.

The Wanzhou case suggests US-Iran sanctions drives Huawei policy rather than technical security. Pompeo, and Bolton, in particular, have built their careers arguing for war with Iran, and have driven the US withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear agreement, new sanctions and ‘regime change’ calls.

Notwithstanding, these general issues are obscuring more important questions for the UK public.

Why is Huawei looking at a potential equipment monopoly in the UK, when Ericsson and Nokia and others can also provide 5G kit ? Has the UK done a deal to replicate Chinese communist ‘extreme surveillance’ in the UK ? Importantly, have the health & privacy risks associated with Chinese 5G been properly explored ?

These are legitimate issues of public concern that also need to be aired in parliament.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).