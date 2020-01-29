Huawei and 5G: the tip of the iceberg for Johnson

What is the ‘Huawei and 5G’ mobile internet controversy really all about and why is it important for the UK ? Here’s a fly past the detail.
The British position has been clear since April 2019, up until now. The National Security Council (NSC) was advised by UK security institutions that there were no security issues with the proposed roll out of 5G mobile internet, using Huawei equipment. This was advice that followed pre-contract negotiations with different UK institutions. A formal decision was expected in May 2019, but has been delayed. Germany has taken a similar line to the UK. The UK’s largest mobile phone company, Vodafone, backs the UK position, despite Vodafone-related disinformation appearing in the pro-Brexit press.
The US position, led by staunch neo-conservatives like Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, Vice President Pence and John Bolton, former National Security Adviser, was that Huawei is a national security risk, since its equipment will compromise the UK/USA ‘Five eyes’ Treaty. The US has been pressuring allies, especially ‘Five eyes’ members, to ban Huawei equipment in their 5G rollouts. Australia and New Zealand have succumbed, Canada hasn’t yet fully decided. Technical assessments in Australia or New Zealand have not been made public, but it is unlikely that they contradict assessments presented to the NSC in the UK.
The US claims Huawei is state-controlled, and obliged to provide intel to the Chinese government under the National Intelligence Law. China denies the law places any obligations on such companies, and says that Huawei is a private company.
More than a year ago Meng Wanzhou, CFO and the daughter of Huawei’s founder was arrested at Vancouver International Airport whilst in transit, at the request of the FBI. This was at exactly the same time President Trump had sat down with President Xi Jinping to discuss trade in Buenos Aires. Trump apparently had no prior knowledge. John Bolton said he did, and has implied that he encouraged it. It’s hard to avoid the impression that the neo-cons did this behind Trump’s back, as a signal.
Meng Wanzhou’s arrest and extradition request relates to Huawei’s business in Iran, and the enforcement of US unilateral sanctions against Iran; the so-called ‘global maximum pressure’ strategy. The case revolves around a telecom company in Iran called Skycom, which, the US says, was a subsidiary of Huawei in 2018, in breach of US sanctions, which Huawei denies.
Such an alleged connection is legal in Canada, but the FBI claims the subsidiary denial formed part of a loan contract between Huawei and HSBC and was thus fraudulent. In court in Vancouver this has been described as an ‘artifice’, and by implication merely a device to pressure Huawei to sever any links with Iran, and enforce US sanctions. HSBC itself is not under investigation.
PM Johnson is in yet another Brexit bind. The US has said that the UK doing 5G business with Huawei, alongside resistance to other anti-Iran measures, may scupper a US-UK trade deal.
Cancelling the Huawei contract may scupper a UK-China trade deal, however. Oops.
Boris has made comments supporting the US position against the advice of his own NSC. So have Priti Patel, and other extreme Brexiteers.
The Wanzhou case suggests US-Iran sanctions drives Huawei policy rather than technical security. Pompeo, and Bolton, in particular, have built their careers arguing for war with Iran, and have driven the US withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear agreement, new sanctions and ‘regime change’ calls.
Notwithstanding, these general issues are obscuring more important questions for the UK public.
Why is Huawei looking at a potential equipment monopoly in the UK, when Ericsson and Nokia and others can also provide 5G kit ? Has the UK done a deal to replicate Chinese communist ‘extreme surveillance’ in the UK ? Importantly, have the health & privacy risks associated with Chinese 5G been properly explored ?
These are legitimate issues of public concern that also need to be aired in parliament.
Goodness , surprised to see you spreading bonkers conspiracy stuff about 5G being dangerous Paul
Thank you Simon. I think if you read the article again you might see I am saying quite the (caveatted) opposite. Perhaps you are having a busy morning, ha ha.
Is this Johnson going cap in hand to China in the hope of Trade deals whilst ignoring those who can provide the technology from Europe.? Ignore those in Europe cos of Brexit and therefore sell our soul to China whilst being caught in a bind with the US?
Thanks Paul for the clarification . There’s a good science based piece here https://www.howtogeek.com/423720/how-worried-should-you-be-about-the-health-risks-of-5g/
I have more than thirty years experience as an engineer working in mobile communications – for infrastructure manufacturers, a mobile operator and the Government. Despite this, I cannot claim to be an expert in the cybersecurity aspects, though I am confident that I have more understanding than most of the politicians who have been opining on Huawei in the last few days; for example, Tom Tugendhat (Theology, Univ. Bristol & Islamic Studies, Univ. Cambridge), Ian Duncan Smith (Sandhurst) and Tracy Brabin (Drama, Univ. Loughborough).
There are two aspects of cybersecurity – interception and disruption – and most of the reporting fails to distinguish between them. The 5G system employs a wide range of security features, including end-to-end encryption and temporary anonymous identities for mobility and user management. Therefore, there is no means for the operator of the access network (base stations, masts etc) to eavedrop on the content of data or to know who is sending or receiving it.
The standards for 5G are developed by an open global standards body called 3GPP, in which all of the manufacturers and significant operators participate. Huawei owns a large number of patents on 5G, but these are ‘essential IPR’ that is necessary to implement the standard and do not give it any proprietary input in to equipment meeting the standard, or opportunity for secret ‘back doors’.
The Government is therefore right to allow Huawei to supply equipment for the access network. The risk of disruption still remains, but this risk is reduced if the national critical infrastructure is supplied by several vendors. Huawei might be categoried as a ‘high risk vendor’ but the risk exists for all vendors. There are documented cases of telecoms networks supplied by European or US firms being compromised by attacks without any involvement of the manufacturer – and I am sure that many of you will have suffered from viruses and other malware that got onto your computer without your knowledge or permission!
The threat by Donald Trump over ‘five eyes’ is therefore bullying and blackmail, similar to the Ukraine saga. It has no technical basis in relation to the access network. The ‘five eyes’ communications will have its own encryption in addition to that provided by the network. The greatest risk of using a mobile network for sensitive data is that it will end up on a smartphone that can then be stolen.
There is a well known capitalist ploy where you heavily undercut the prices of rivals until they are no longer able to compete, once they are gone then you can ramp up the prices, so it is probably more about the US saving its own companies than security issues. Of course, you never know what is really going down, Boris may have an informal agreement for the Chinese to invest in 5G manufacturing in the UK down the line a bit.
Best thing that can happen if govn money is involved in 5G (not sure why it should be with all these private telecom co’s) then the rollout should start in the most remote areas rather than where there are easy pickings in the big cities, then move on to the new Conservative “hearlland” up north.
Paul,
Your article, by linking to the “Why Say No to 5G” web site, does invite comparison with bonkers conspiracy stuff as Simon rightly points out. Their page actually argues for wired telecommunications, which would make mobile telephony impossible. I can remember exactly the same arguments about mobile phone antennae when 2G/3G were introduced, but despite a good deal of scientific study there was no conclusive link found to the effects that the nay-sayers claimed.
I am particularly concerned about your reference to “health risks … from Chinese 5G” as if it is in some way worse than 5G from any other supplier. This smacks of racism to me. Before your article was posted, the BBC had published an article where it was made clear that Huawei would only have a limited role in the periphery of the 5G network: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-51283059
Your failure to consider the most up-to-date information does make me wonder about the value of the rest of your article.