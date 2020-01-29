Mark Valladares

29 January 2020 – the overnight press release

By | Wed 29th January 2020 - 7:27 am

Layla Moran: “Make 2020 the year that we finally scrap the Vagrancy Act”

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran will today urge the Government to adopt her legislation this year and “finally scrap the Vagrancy Act” during a homelessness debate in Parliament.

The MP will warn that “even one person sleeping rough in this country in 2020 is a disgrace” as she brings back to Parliament her campaign to scrap the Vagrancy Act.

Layla Moran is also expected to warn against the “out of sight, out of mind mentality’” shown in the installation of a new gate close to MPs’ and peers’ private entrance to Westminster tube station.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

Even one person sleeping rough in this country in 2020 is a disgrace. We need to be taking a more compassionate approach to tackling this crisis. The Vagrancy Act, a Dickensian law from 1824 that criminalises rough sleeping, represents the first hurdle on that journey.

According to a new survey commissioned by the charity Crisis, 71% of people think arresting people for sleeping rough is a waste of police time. Over half said that it shouldn’t be a crime at all, and of course it shouldn’t!

Liberal Democrats want to make 2020 the year that we finally scrap the Vagrancy Act. Ministers should be in no doubt, my Bill can be brought back in a heartbeat with their support.

Frankly, if there was a sizeable amount of political will in this House to spend £500,000 to make Big Ben bong for Brexit, then I firmly believe that there must be the will to repeal this law and work harder to eliminate homelessness in all its forms.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDoug Chisholm 29th Jan - 8:12am
    I think David Davis said it - Before WW2 Germany buily excellent submarines but we didnt buy them. As an aside it is incredible that...
  • User Avatarfrankie 29th Jan - 7:49am
    Barry, Events dear boy events. By the next GE the overiding discussion will be the scarcity of unicorns, the lack of faries to staff the...
  • User AvatarMack 29th Jan - 7:45am
    If this poll is legitimate, it likely amounts to a question of familiarity more than anything else. Take it with a pinch of salt. Ed...
  • User AvatarDan M-B 28th Jan - 11:24pm
    I was polled. The question was: "Imagine that these were the only three candidates, but Layla Moran and Daisy Cooper weren't competitive. In this scenario,...
  • User AvatarHywel 28th Jan - 11:23pm
    "it was under Nick Clegg’s watch that we managed not only to fail to win several seats from Labour that should have been easy wins...
  • User AvatarYousuf Farah 28th Jan - 11:00pm
    Since the UK is leaving the EU, decoupling and isolating, as someone else eloquently put it in this thread, would it not make sense to...