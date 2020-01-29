Over a period of more than 30 years I have attended a lot of conferences including those of the Anti Apartheid Movement, Communication Workers Union, Trade Union Congress, Labour Party and most recently the Liberal Democrats. In my time as a CWU activist I sat for a term on its conference arrangements committee. My first Lib Dem conference was in 2012 and I really enjoyed the experience. I was particularly struck by the democratic nature of it. One delegate, one vote, no executive trying to sway us and no top table packed with party big wigs.

However, as we approach another year of conferences, I want to initiate a discussion on possible changes that could make things even better.

The first issue I would like to raise is whether two conferences a year are needed. The Spring Conference is a pretty truncated affair, this year I believe there are just eight debates, making it quite an expensive event for very little actual purpose.

Which brings me to my second point that of funding for those attending conference. When I first decided to go, I was surprised that the expectation is that attendees fund themselves even when their local parties may have thousands of pounds sitting in their bank account. As things currently stand Liberal Democrat conferences are for those who can afford them. As an unpaid carer, I only got there by the skin of my financial teeth.

Thirdly, there are to many of what I call pointless debates at conference where a lot of time is spent discussing motions that everybody basically agrees on, whilst more contentious ones are not chosen.

Finally, there are far too many keynote speeches from leading figures in the party which, of course, reduces debating time. Is this to get TV coverage I ask myself? I know from discussions on social media that this and the selection of motions is a particular source of frustration for other members.

Having made the points above I would therefore like to make the following suggestions;

The party should undertake a review of the Spring Conference this to include its location, duration, content and whether it is needed at all.

The assumption that all Conference attendees can afford to pay their own way should cease, with local parties in particular providing financial support to those who need it.

Federal Conference Committee to review its criteria for selecting motions with the aim of putting on the agenda those submissions that will generate a genuine debate amongst members.

The only keynote speeches at conferences to be the leader and a maximum of two others throughout the duration to allow the maximum amount of debating time.

I hope these suggestions will generate a healthy discussions both here on Lib Dem Voice and in the wider party.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats