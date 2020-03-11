Housing: A basic human right?

According to the charity Shelter, three million new social homes must be built in England over the next 20 years of which 1.2 million homes are needed for younger families who cannot afford to buy and “face a lifetime in expensive and insecure private renting”. The Government intends to build 250,000 homes by 2022, including homes for rent.

Travelling around the UK one gets the impression that there is more house building going on than ever before gobbling up agricultural land. This is at the time that we are leaving the EU, the “single market” and the “common agriculture policy”. About 30% of all our food is currently imported from EU Countries and for some products it is 100%. In 2016 more than £30.3bn of Britain’s food imports and £12.3bn of its food exports were with the EU, highlighting the scale of economic disruption if the current trade negotiations result in tariffs.

With Boris Johnson claiming he will walk away if trade negotiations are not going well by June, World Trade Organisation rules could impose average food import tariffs of 22% and lead to delays shortening the shelf-life of products. Therefore there will be increasing demand for home-produced food at a time agricultural land is being swallowed up and the Government’s proposed “points-based immigration policy” may deny our farmers the very labour they depend upon.

Since the Second World War, there has been a 65% reduction in the number of farms in the UK and a 77% reduction in the number of people employed in agriculture. Remarkably productivity has increased fourfold.

There are currently 23.07million acres of agricultural land in the UK although it has not been possible to calculate how much land has been lost since the end of the Second World War. What we do know is that the population of the UK was 48.67m in 1945 compared with 66.44m now. During the Second World War, when we could not get food from Europe, people were encouraged to have allotments, which have also declined, to supplement vegetables produced by the then number of farms.

Therefore one must ask how many new homes do we actually need? Statistics published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government put the number of empty homes in England in October 2018 at 634,453 – up 4.7% on the previous year. The number of households grew by 0.9% to 27.8 million in 2019.

Since 2017, an additional 292,000 people aged 16 and over are estimated to live alone bringing the total number of one-person households to just over 8 million in 2018 (15% of the UK adult population). 2.2 million people aged 75 and over are living alone. Older people who live alone are twice as likely to visit A & E. Many of these older people who are in three and four-bedroom houses will wish to stay in the home they know, where their memories are and where their children can visit. Others would downsize if suitable housing were available and if the cost of moving – i.e. stamp duty, estate agents fees, removal costs and legal fees etc. – were not so great. The Government might consider some financial incentive for older people who wish to downsize in order to free up family homes.

With 634,453 empty houses and 8m single-person households, it should not be beyond the ingenuity of the human race to meet the alleged shortfall of 1.2m homes without swallowing up more agricultural land. However, with so much money to be made out of the current system and house building, it is doubtful that this will happen.

* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services who for the past twelve years has been presenting a weekly current affairs / campaigning programme on Express FM between October and Easter.