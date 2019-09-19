Edward Robinson

The Lib Dems now have the most comprehensive plan to tackle climate change of any party in Europe.

By | Thu 19th September 2019 - 11:00 am

For me, Monday was one of the most uplifting days in politics for years. Conference overwhelmingly passed the motion connected to Policy Paper 139, “Tackling the Climate Emergency”. This commits the party to a policy of eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions from the UK economy by 2045 (or compensating for any residual emissions with additional carbon removal – what is known at “Net-Zero emissions”). It was great to see Jo Swinson then put our environmental policies at the heart of her leader’s speech the following day. Duncan Brack’s summation of Monday’s debate is also well worth a watch. He deserves huge credit for chairing our working group on climate change. 

Committing to a target of net zero emissions by 2045 would bring the UK into line with its commitments under the Paris Agreement and the international aim to hold average global temperature rises to under 1.5 degrees. Both the British government and the European Commission are currently looking at a net zero target by 2050, which is unlikely to be enough. An amendment tabled by the Green Liberal Democrats to shift the target to 2040 attracted support but didn’t carry. Opinions vary on this point, but the paper and motion are clear: ‘the precise target date for achieving net zero is less important than urgent action to set the economy on the path’. Tough interim targets did pass (to cut emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 and 93 per cent by 2040). 

But what is also hugely important is that our pathways – radical though they are – are science-based and backed-up with practical policies to make them a reality. We have worked out the nuts and bolts as well as the big vision. I highly recommend a glance at Policy Paper 139 for those interested in seeing what we are proposing in detail and who didn’t get a chance to read the full motion on Monday (or attend the debate). Its recommendations are connected to figures presented in an independent report (which I co-authored) and which was published at conference in 2017. That report contains the sector-by-sector emissions reductions pathways. It goes into detail on the technology, infrastructure and policy support required. The Guardian has hailed it as a ‘radical agenda for tackling [the] climate emergency’. 

Liberals are interested in the “little stories” as much as the “grand narratives”. And these reports provide both. As people all over the world join their children on climate strike this Friday, we should be proud that our party has just signed up to the most ambitious and credible programme of decarbonisation of any party in Europe. It is fine for Labour to consider a net-zero emissions target by 2030 – but you can bet your socks that they won’t dare publish how they plan to meet that target in practical terms. They can’t. 

By contrast, as our leader in the Lords, Dick Newby, put it to me after the motion was carried, ‘a new Lib Dem government could just take this into the Cabinet Secretary and say: “that’s it; that’s the plan. We start immediately”’. Now let’s sell it to voters.

 

 

 

* Edward Robinson is a member of the Liberal Democrats in Europe.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

5 Comments

  • David Becket 19th Sep '19 - 11:54am

    This was a first class debate with a result that puts us in the lead in fighting Climate Change. Not a word in the media, yet this is a key part of our stop Brexit dividend. We can use social media to get the message over to younger voters, but with a Lib Dem hostile press it will be difficult to reach the bulk of the electorate. A Guardian article claimed we had no other policies, that indicates the size of the mountain we have to climb

  • John Marriott 19th Sep '19 - 12:04pm

    There is little point if the major polluter nations in the world don’t play ball.

  • Peter 19th Sep '19 - 12:14pm

    How can electricity supplies be maintained without burning fossil fuel?

    Unless you can answer this with realistic proposals it is just a meaningless gesture. Magical technologies like battery storage, carbon capture and 100% renewable are wishful thinking on an industrial scale.

    Objectives should be challenging but realistic and achievable.

  • Mick Taylor 19th Sep '19 - 12:59pm

    @Peter. Can I politely suggest you read the policy paper. Basically we will get electricity from tidal, wind – both off shore and on land – solar and where possible hydro. The battery storage issue is also being resolved.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMick Taylor 19th Sep - 12:59pm
    @Peter. Can I politely suggest you read the policy paper. Basically we will get electricity from tidal, wind - both off shore and on land...
  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 19th Sep - 12:48pm
    David Allen “Why is Johnson frit? Because he dimly recognises the enormity of what he is thinking of doing. It could literally be the end...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 19th Sep - 12:39pm
    I’m glad you’ve found a home with us David and you’ve highlighted a huge problem in the lack of provision of therapy. There are an...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 19th Sep - 12:22pm
    Mick Taylor, “In every election in my lifetime (19) I think, with 2 exceptions, one party has won a majority. I think it is 3...
  • User AvatarPeter 19th Sep - 12:14pm
    How can electricity supplies be maintained without burning fossil fuel? Unless you can answer this with realistic proposals it is just a meaningless gesture. Magical...
  • User AvatarROD WRIGHT 19th Sep - 12:13pm
    For spreading the word why not use the old Crystal Palace site at Sydenham to build a new 'green' house with all aspects of renewable...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall