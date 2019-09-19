Caron Lindsay

So that is why the fringe meetings were so jam packed

By | Thu 19th September 2019 - 9:32 am

Every fringe meeting I went to or participated in at Conference was absolutely packed.

On Monday, I chaired a fringe for Shelter on the need for a massive investment in social housing.

The room was packed ten minutes before it was due to start to the extent that Shelter’s own Policy Director Chris Wood couldn’t get in.

Later that day, at another meeting, for the Smith Institute and the Affordable Housing Commission, there was, again, standing room only.

I had been a bit worried, to be honest, when we booked a huge room for our fringe meeting “What would you sacrifice to save the planet?” Paul Walter and I spent that one standing at the back because there were no seats left.

And unless you were there well in advance, you had no chance of getting into anything with our new MPs in them.

It turns out that we had our highest number of members ever at a Lib Dem Conference. 3234 of us made our way there and once you added in journalists, staff, observers and exhibitors, there were around 5000 people there.

Jo Swinson said of this marathon attendance:

The Liberal Democrats are on the up and tens of thousands of people are joining our party, and I am delighted that this conference has the most members of any Liberal Democrat conference ever, including many first time attendees.

The Liberal Democrats are proving themselves to be the rallying point for people who want to stay in the EU and fight for liberal values.

Of course, there are 120,000 members of the Lib Dems and we are constantly looking at ways for all of them to be able to participate in Conference. So far, investigations of remote voting in debates, for example, has been prohibitively expensive.

It certainly vindicates the idea of giving every member a vote at Conference and reflects the current level of engagement and enthusiasm in the party at the moment.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

