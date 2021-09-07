The Liberal Democrat Conference on the Future of Europe

As we head into the Autumn conference and debating season, for those of us for whom Europe is still the most defining issue of our time, the next couple of months are going to be very exciting. As a member of the Liberal Democrats you are going to have the opportunity to have your say.

In June the European Union launched its “Conference on the Future of Europe”, whose purpose is to generate ideas and set out a vision for how the EU should develop and improve in the future.

The Conference is the widest process of engagement with its citizens that Europe has ever organised outside of elections. Citizens from across Europe, including those from non member states like the UK, are being encouraged to get involved through consultation events and panels, and directly by submitting ideas through a digital platform which acts as the hub of the Conference

The evidence gathered will be submitted to a Conference Plenary, co-chaired by Guy Verhofstadt, where it will be considered, to identify opportunities for future policy or institutional reform. By Spring 2022, the Conference is expected to reach its conclusions and put forward ideas to the Commission to provide guidance on the future of Europe.

If you are concerned that post Brexit the EU will not want to hear from us Brits, I can assure you that not to be the case. Indeed our contributions are being encouraged and welcomed.

Over the next two months, the Liberal Democrat European Group (LDEG) is organising a series of events – “the Lib Dem Conference on the Future of Europe” – where we will hear directly from leading European politicians as to why they value what we have to say and which will enable us to engage in the debate

Possible topics to include:

The policy focus of the EU in coming years

How the institutions should be reformed

How the EU should work with neighbouring countries including the UK

the boundaries of political authority between the EU and its member states

lessons from our Brexit experience about how the EU is perceived

improving the options for countries who wish to join/re-join the EU

How Europe tackles the Climate Emergency

The programme kick off at our Autumn Party Conference on 18 September at 13.05 with the LDEG Fringe Debate – speakers including Layla Moran MP, Henrik Back Mortensen Vice-President of ALDE and Lord Andrew Adonis, Chair of the European Movement. If you have not already registered for Conference do so now and drop by the LDEG Exhibitor stand throughout Conference to find out more.

Throughout October LDEG is hosting a series of online regional events, enabling party members to engage with this debate from the perspective of where you live – how Brexit is impacting on your way of life – from farming and fishing to freedom of movement and the manufacturing and export of goods.

Full details of the ‘Lib Dem Conference on the Future of Europe’ will be announced over the next few weeks, with our programme culminating in a day long “Lib Dem Conference on the Future of Europe” on 30 October.

At the same time as stimulating ideas on the future vision of the EU, this process will engage with the internal consultation with party members, being led by Federal Policy Committee (FPC) as instructed by recent party Conferences, which is designed to look at how best to strengthen the UK’s ties with the EU, with a view to membership of the EU in the future.

This is undoubtedly an ambitious programme, probably one of the biggest projects that LDEG has ever undertaken to lead, but we felt it necessary that the Liberal Democrats, as the most pro-EU party in the UK, should give our members the opportunity to participate in this democratic initiative that is happening all across Europe. We are still Europeans!

None of the other political parties are engaging in this consultation, at anywhere near the level of the Lib Dems. If you believe, like myself, that the UK should be a member of the EU – then this programme reaffirms the Lib Dems as your party – with Europe and its values at its core.

* David Chalmers is the Mayor of Northam, Chair of the Liberal Democrat European Group, a directly elected member of FIRC, Chair of its Sub Committee on Brexit and the EU and the Parliamentary Spokesperson for Torridge and West Devon