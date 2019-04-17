The Voice

The Liberal Democrats’ class of 2022: who they are and what they think

By | Wed 17th April 2019 - 6:03 pm

The New Statesman gives a sympathetic account of the selection of Lib Dem Parliamentary Candidates in an article headed “The Liberal Democrats’ class of 2022: who they are and what they think“, focusing on our target seats.

It includes a paragraph about Lib Dem Voice editor Kirsten Johnson:

Kirsten Johnson, a pianist who is contesting North Devon, said she entered politics to push for more money for mental health services and reduce the gap between rich and poor. “The Liberal Democrats stand for equality across all sections of society, whether economic, gender or any other equality. I think we need to have more people from all walks of life.”

And another about Daisy Cooper:

Daisy Cooper, who has a background in international affairs and is standing in St Albans, described herself as the anti-Brexit, pro-People’s Vote candidate. “I’m internationalist, pro-business, pro-environment – increasingly these are the values that will guide the future of the country.”

All the candidates seemed to agree that while we have a strong emphasis on remaining in Europe and achieving a People’s Vote, we need to get our broader values and policies across to the electorate.

“We’re not harvesting a great return from the Brexit crisis in the way that I think logically we should,” one candidate in a Tory-held seat said. “There are so many other things that we need to be getting across. We have a stock line which to the media is very boring: exit from Brexit, things can only be resolved by putting the matter to a People’s Vote… we’ve said it enough times, I don’t think we need to keep on saying it.”

“You can’t be anti Brexit forever,” another added. “If it was up to me and we picked one policy area to own, it would be education.” A third candidate agreed that the party should push its message on health and education in “one sentence, not a 28-page document”.

The candidates were cautious about The Independent Group (now Change UK), concerned about their lack of agreed policies.

But some candidates stressed that the most important thing for the Liberal Democrats is “that we are seen to be part of something new”. “The only logical approach is to work with a new broadly moderate, centrist, liberal, pro EU, internationalist movement,” one said.

You can read the full article here.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Bill le Breton 17th Apr '19 - 7:54pm

    This is the smell of coffee:

    European Parliament voting intention:

    BREX: 27%
    LAB: 22%
    CON: 15%
    GRN: 10%
    LDEM: 9%
    UKIP: 7%
    CHUK: 6%

    I am struggling to imagine June 2019, let alone June 2022.

  • Nick Baird 17th Apr '19 - 8:06pm

    BREX + LAB + CON + UKIP = 71% saying they will vote for a party in favour of Brexit?

    Either tribal loyalty matters more than Brexit to a lot of voters, or some still haven’t worked out that Corbyn is a Leaver.

  • David Blake 17th Apr '19 - 8:15pm

    Why is the New Statesman website so unstable?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Blake 17th Apr - 8:15pm
    Why is the New Statesman website so unstable?
  • User AvatarNick Baird 17th Apr - 8:06pm
    BREX + LAB + CON + UKIP = 71% saying they will vote for a party in favour of Brexit? Either tribal loyalty matters more...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 17th Apr - 7:55pm
    Fully agree with the sentiments expressed. Please though we need a clear briefing paper for members on how the real European Union works. How decisions...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 17th Apr - 7:54pm
    This is the smell of coffee: European Parliament voting intention: BREX: 27% LAB: 22% CON: 15% GRN: 10% LDEM: 9% UKIP: 7% CHUK: 6% I...
  • User AvatarAlan Jelfs 17th Apr - 7:53pm
    The problem with increasing the age range is that could you end up with a leadership team that remains in place for several years. The...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 17th Apr - 6:42pm
    I note that the Govnt acted on Assange when, shortly, the EU will be passing laws to protect whistleblowers. It was a way of silencing...