The New Statesman gives a sympathetic account of the selection of Lib Dem Parliamentary Candidates in an article headed “The Liberal Democrats’ class of 2022: who they are and what they think“, focusing on our target seats.

It includes a paragraph about Lib Dem Voice editor Kirsten Johnson:

Kirsten Johnson, a pianist who is contesting North Devon, said she entered politics to push for more money for mental health services and reduce the gap between rich and poor. “The Liberal Democrats stand for equality across all sections of society, whether economic, gender or any other equality. I think we need to have more people from all walks of life.”

And another about Daisy Cooper:

Daisy Cooper, who has a background in international affairs and is standing in St Albans, described herself as the anti-Brexit, pro-People’s Vote candidate. “I’m internationalist, pro-business, pro-environment – increasingly these are the values that will guide the future of the country.”

All the candidates seemed to agree that while we have a strong emphasis on remaining in Europe and achieving a People’s Vote, we need to get our broader values and policies across to the electorate.

“We’re not harvesting a great return from the Brexit crisis in the way that I think logically we should,” one candidate in a Tory-held seat said. “There are so many other things that we need to be getting across. We have a stock line which to the media is very boring: exit from Brexit, things can only be resolved by putting the matter to a People’s Vote… we’ve said it enough times, I don’t think we need to keep on saying it.” “You can’t be anti Brexit forever,” another added. “If it was up to me and we picked one policy area to own, it would be education.” A third candidate agreed that the party should push its message on health and education in “one sentence, not a 28-page document”.

The candidates were cautious about The Independent Group (now Change UK), concerned about their lack of agreed policies.

But some candidates stressed that the most important thing for the Liberal Democrats is “that we are seen to be part of something new”. “The only logical approach is to work with a new broadly moderate, centrist, liberal, pro EU, internationalist movement,” one said.

