The Liberal Plan for Worker Co-Ownership

During the 2018 Labour Conference delegates passed a policy motion in which the workers of any given company would be entitled to own 10% of its stock. This, on the face of it, is not something that liberals would be entirely against. Indeed, it was David Lloyd George who, in 1908, settled a rail strike by creating boards which were formed between worker groups and the bosses on an equal parity – 50% worker, 50% bosses. The whole idea of worker cooperatives is also something which we in the Liberal Democrats are in full support, with Nick Clegg saying that he wished to create a “John Lewis economy” as late as 2012. If we look a little deeper, but not by much, we see what Labour’s plan truly is.

There is an insidious proviso in that policy. The stock dividend is capped at £500 per annum. This means that if a stock pays over this dividend, say £600, the state is then entitled to take £100 straight from the pocket of the worker. That money will then be used, presumably, for whatever this new government wishes, be that rail nationalisation or lost to the financial black hole that is the current NHS. Additionally, these stocks cannot be bought and sold. This, of course, means that the worker cannot expand their portfolio to include a wide range of investments in other newly formed cooperatives and, instead, simply leads to the creation of closed shops on a scale heretofore unseen. In short – this plan is nothing short of state mandated theft.

But what can we do about it? In answer, I refer back to Lloyd George. We recreate the worker councils. Worker councils with executive powers will have more of an effect on the day to day working lives of millions of people than an annual dividend that has been dipped from. Instead of a company being able to do what it likes to their workforce they would be forced to listen and, in that, forced to actually care. It brings to the table everyone from the caretakers and agency staff to the person typing out TPS reports. They can have open and honest dialogue to the benefit of everyone. Productivity in this country has collapsed because working conditions and pay have taken a nose dive. Frankly, we have returned to the times in which the boss’s word is supreme and, so, the worker gets the sharp end of the whip. How many times have we heard on the news that a company is laying off workers because it is performing badly with the executives on the top taking no pay cuts whatsoever, with none of them having to leave? Worker councils using contemporary social market structures would be more effective in stopping this behaviour and improving workplaces for the better than an annual dividend that can be anywhere between £50 and £500.

What Labour has gotten correct, however, is that capitalism is broken. Indeed, the damage is irreparable. What is needed, effective immediately, is fundamental reform of society itself. No dipped dividends, no old and flawed nationalisation projects, but actual, tangible, reform. And, as always, it must come from the ground up. The people, the workers, must be given more power. The bosses currently wield too much over too many, becoming little kings presiding over slowly toppling castles. What proposals such as this will do is pave the way for that to happen. In the spirit of Lloyd George the Liberal Democrats must wave the flag of the worker and stand with them.

* Edwin Black is a keen Lib Dem activist in Sheffield whose interests include reading, writing, amateur cartooning and research into the history of British politics.