The Liberal Plan for Worker Co-Ownership

During the 2018 Labour Conference delegates passed a policy motion in which the workers of any given company would be entitled to own 10% of its stock. This, on the face of it, is not something that liberals would be entirely against. Indeed, it was David Lloyd George who, in 1908, settled a rail strike by creating boards which were formed between worker groups and the bosses on an equal parity – 50% worker, 50% bosses. The whole idea of worker cooperatives is also something which we in the Liberal Democrats are in full support, with Nick Clegg saying that he wished to create a “John Lewis economy” as late as 2012. If we look a little deeper, but not by much, we see what Labour’s plan truly is.
There is an insidious proviso in that policy. The stock dividend is capped at £500 per annum. This means that if a stock pays over this dividend, say £600, the state is then entitled to take £100 straight from the pocket of the worker. That money will then be used, presumably, for whatever this new government wishes, be that rail nationalisation or lost to the financial black hole that is the current NHS. Additionally, these stocks cannot be bought and sold. This, of course, means that the worker cannot expand their portfolio to include a wide range of investments in other newly formed cooperatives and, instead, simply leads to the creation of closed shops on a scale heretofore unseen. In short – this plan is nothing short of state mandated theft.
But what can we do about it? In answer, I refer back to Lloyd George. We recreate the worker councils. Worker councils with executive powers will have more of an effect on the day to day working lives of millions of people than an annual dividend that has been dipped from. Instead of a company being able to do what it likes to their workforce they would be forced to listen and, in that, forced to actually care. It brings to the table everyone from the caretakers and agency staff to the person typing out TPS reports. They can have open and honest dialogue to the benefit of everyone. Productivity in this country has collapsed because working conditions and pay have taken a nose dive. Frankly, we have returned to the times in which the boss’s word is supreme and, so, the worker gets the sharp end of the whip. How many times have we heard on the news that a company is laying off workers because it is performing badly with the executives on the top taking no pay cuts whatsoever, with none of them having to leave? Worker councils using contemporary social market structures would be more effective in stopping this behaviour and improving workplaces for the better than an annual dividend that can be anywhere between £50 and £500.
What Labour has gotten correct, however, is that capitalism is broken. Indeed, the damage is irreparable. What is needed, effective immediately, is fundamental reform of society itself. No dipped dividends, no old and flawed nationalisation projects, but actual, tangible, reform. And, as always, it must come from the ground up. The people, the workers, must be given more power. The bosses currently wield too much over too many, becoming little kings presiding over slowly toppling castles. What proposals such as this will do is pave the way for that to happen. In the spirit of Lloyd George the Liberal Democrats must wave the flag of the worker and stand with them.
“capitalism is broken”
What? It’s doing very well in Germany, China has embraced it, big style, and every nation which tries to lift themselves from third world status and replace and supplant the once wealthy countries of the west, turns to capitalism, and capitalism alone, as their vehicle.
It’s Britain that’s broken, Sir, not the market place, which has simply moved from “Made in Britain” to “Made in China”.
Act as portrayed above, if you like. And those on the receiving end can also act.
If employers don’t agree with sharing their equity, dividends and controls with your Workers’ Soviets, they are free to make an appropriate gesture in your direction and take their patents, technology, research and know how (and, of course, money) to countries where they will be more appreciated and welcomed.
The Liberal line is surely Industrial Co-Partnership whereby a percentage of profit is shared by the workforce. This will encourage the team spirit and boost productivity.
It isn’t capitalism that is broken it is large companies acting like cartels, which is not capitalism… I prefer the term creative capitalism, whereby someone has an idea, risks their money and runs with it. The internet age means that a successful idea can then have explosive, almost exponential, growth. Of course, successful companies have a tendency to close the market out to new companies, which is where the government should step in. Share ownership and profit sharing has its place in both new and established companies as long as people are willing to share the risk, if a company starts to die then salaries would have to be cut to help revive it.
Banking and East Coast Rail are prime examples of ‘profit under capitalism; loss underwritten by the state”.
Workers “share the risk” today; layoffs and redundancies are part and parcel of today’s society.
The workers get to vote for the Government.
Workers are currently voting Conservative.
Lib Dems should take note.
Of course it is! You don’t get to define capitalism as just the bits that you think you can justify.
Well, to a point. It’s not without its troubles there. But more to the point, the sort of capitalism that is practised in Germany is rather more like what Edwin Black is proposing than it is like capitalism in this country: workers councils have been an integral part of German capitalism since the 1920s and generally credited with playing a positive role in Germany’s post-war economic success.
Fundamentally, the problem is we’re all responding to Edwin’s frankly rather silly final paragraph, with the obligatory “this is broken, we need to fundamentally change everything” sort of rhetoric that is popular with every generation of students and others too young to have heard it all before; everything up to that point is very sensible – radical, but not pie-in-the-sky or overblown. It’s a real pity Labour aren’t making this argument … I’ve lost any hope of the Lib Dems doing it, I’m afraid.