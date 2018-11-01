Unlike Labour, Lib Dem MPs will oppose Budget tax cut for better off

As I said on Monday, the bit that annoyed me most about the Budget was that better off people were getting a tax cut when the benefit freeze continued and only a third of what was needed was put back into Universal Credit. Add to that the people who have their much-needed disability benefits cut back for the most arbitrary of reasons after deeply flawed assessments and you can maybe see why I am so fuming.
Astonishingly, Labour is backing the Tory plans – although some may revolt.
So it’s good to see that Vince Cable will lead Liberal Democrats in voting against the tax cuts and asking for the £1.3 billion to be spent on reversing the cuts to social security. The press release actually says welfare, but I really wish they wouldn’t call it that. Social security is important for everyone. There needs to be a safety net to help those in the most difficult situations at any time. It’s what a civilised society does. It should be enabling and freely given, not grudgingly given with unreasonable expectations written into its heart as it is at the moment.
Vince said:
Government is about priorities. With public services desperate for investment, now is not the time to reduce taxes for high earners. Instead Philip Hammond should use the money to further reverse cuts to Universal Credit or end the benefits freeze a year early.
In Government Liberal Democrats focused tax cuts on lower earning families, and we support continued efforts to do so.
We encourage Labour MPs who disagree with both front benches about the raising of the higher rate threshold to vote with us against it and put pressure on the Treasury to change course.
One of the unpleasant trade offs in coalition was that we had to support a cut in the very top rate to 45p. I didn’t like it then but neither did Labour. They called us for everything. And now look at them. They have the most socialist leadership since Michael Foot and they are the ones backing Tory tax cuts when they aren’t getting anything else – we did get the rise in the tax threshold for the poorest which the Tories take credit for every damn budget.
We are doing the right thing tonight. Labour should be ashamed of themselves.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I absolutely oppose the raising of the higher tax threshold but we also need to acknowledge that raising the lower rate threshold also isn’t targetted help for the poor, and the higher it goes the more raising it further isn’t targeted help for the poorest. It doesn’t help anyone who isn’t in full time work – either because they can’t work full time (maybe including some single parents, the disabled etc) or because they can’t find full time work (zero hours contracts, part time jobs and the unemployed). We should target our help better. I personally believe in UBI, but short of that we should be arguing to reduce the withdrawal rate of benefits, using the money to reduce the harms of universal credit (such as removing the waiting period), or at least increasing NI thresholds which have lagged behind income tax thresholds.
It’s great we’re opposing the raise of the higher rate threshold and awful Labour aren’t, but we should go further.
I thought Labour have tabled an amendment calling for an increase in taxes for high earners. Will we support this amendment?
Have the Lib Dems joined the Greens in replacing Labour as the tax and spend parties?
This is a little tricky for the party. Since 2015 increases in the personal allowance have been tied to increases on the minimum wage to keep low wage workers out of tax.
The Liberal Democrats 2013 policy paper pledged to continue increase the tax-free personal allowance so that no one earning the minimum wage pays any income tax
and a plan to reinstate the 50p tax band was defeated.
The Fairer taxes policy paper called for this to be increased further to the level ‘equivalent to a full time job on the National Minimum Wage, and then be index-linked to further rises, to ensure that no-one earning the minimum wage pays income tax on a standard full-time salary’.
That was then and this is now. We do however need a consistent policy approach to taxation and the message we want to communicate to middle-income earners. National Insurance thresholds were increased at the same time as the personal allowance. Lower earners can now earn £208 a year more before they’ll need to pay any National Insurance and middle-income earners will pay full national insurance on earnings of up to £50,000 before the rate reduces to 2% and the 40% income tax rate kicks in.
I think it is time we got serious about revamping party tax and benefits policy. The continual tinkering around the edges, giving with one hand and taking away with the other does no one any favours – neither the party or the majority of the public that see little net change in pay packets to meet increasing rents and outgoings.
Whilst it is fair to ensure the higher threshold only benefits the worse off, that should be the end of tinkering, so no we do not support Labour.
We need to move to a new tax system, where wealth is taxed at least equally to income. We have talked a lot about this, Vince has made some bold statements, there is some motherhood and apple pie on our web site, but we are not developing a radical policy to create an alternative system. Until we do this we will stay at 10% (or less). There are enough commentators observing that our economic system is broke, but we appear unable or unwilling to do anything about it.
Three cheers for Vince & co.
David Evershed. I hope so . Time for social liberalism again.