I am sure that most of you will have been shocked and distressed by recent reports that, during lockdown, Many care homes were ordered to place “Do not resuscitate” orders on all their residents. In many cases, there was no discussion of this with either the residents themselves or their families. About half of these were care homes for the elderly. The other half were for younger adults with learning difficulties or other disabilities.

It is hard to find words for this violation of the most fundamental of human rights – the right to life. We thought we were going into lockdown to protect the most vulnerable, when in reality, there seems to have been a policy of leaving the most vulnerable to die. It seems to have been decided that the lives of elderly and disabled people somehow mattered less than those of the young, or of people free of disabilities.

Even if it could be argued that very frail elderly people often would not benefit from resuscitation, or from treatments like ventilation, this would not apply to the younger, healthy people, who happened to have a learning difficulty, who were also being condemned to die.

This horrifying situation was not confined to the care home sector. Some GP practices put pressure on elderly people, people with certain health conditions, disabled people, and in some cases autistic people, to sign “Do not resuscitate” forms for themselves, and agree that an ambulance should not be called if they were to become ill with Coronavirus. Imagine the feelings of these people, on being asked to agree that their lives were not worth saving. In many cases these were people living alone, unable to see friends and family due to lockdown, and now finding that the health service was apparently turning its back on them. They must have felt utterly abandoned. Many must have despaired. Meanwhile, their neighbours “clapped the carers” every Thursday.

How dare anyone suggest that the life of an elderly, disabled or autistic person is of less value than that of a young, able bodied, neurotypical person?

I hope every liberal believes that every life is of equal value. We must never forget that the most fundamental of human rights is the right to life itself.

We must always speak out against any policy which suggests that any life is somehow less precious than another, or makes judgments about someone else’s quality of life.

You may be thinking that of course liberals believe that every life is of value, and that to state this is to state the obvious. But we need to think carefully, and ask ourselves, honestly – have there been occasions when liberals been guilty of regarding some lives as of less value than others?

The party seems to be moving towards support for “assisted dying”. You may say that support for assisted dying does not conflict with the right to life, and that it is all abut individual choice. That there will be safeguards in place, to ensure that only terminally ill people can request an assisted death, and that no-one will be put under pressure to make such a choice.

But it is a fact that in many countries that have legalised assisted dying, people have died in this way who were not terminally ill, even though the original intention of the legislation may have been that it should apply only to terminal illness. Among those who have died have been disabled people, autistic people, and people suffering from severe depression. Doctors have agreed that these people’s condition meant that their life was not worth living. What message does that send about society’s attitude to the disabled, and to the value of their lives?

Sadly, it seems that few liberals in these countries have spoken out to oppose this.

You may believe that this would never happen in the UK. But in this country, very few liberals speak out against the fact that a disabled baby may be aborted at any point before birth, even at full term, while the limit for abortion for babies who are not disabled is twenty-four weeks. I am not trying to make an anti abortion point here. But it is undeniable that making disability grounds for late abortion, which would be illegal if the baby was able bodied, clearly sends a message that society does not believe disabled lives to be of equal value. Liberals need to consider the possibility that support for abortion is not always a progressive stance.

We need to affirm our belief in equal value of all lives, and in the most fundamental of all human rights – the right to life.

* Catherine Crosland is a member in Calderdale and joined the party in 2014