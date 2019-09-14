The opportunity for electoral reform

In the present political turmoil, there is increasing recognition that our present electoral system should carry much of the blame, Amber Rudd being the latest convert to this point of view. If the opportunity to replace it suddenly opens up, we need to be ready to seize it.

Fortunately, the kind of proportional system for Parliamentary elections that the Liberal Democrats have long believed in has the added advantage that it could be implemented quickly. Constituencies for elections using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) can be based on local authority areas, mostly electing 3 to 6 MPs, as the attached map illustrates.

Aligning constituencies with community boundaries in this way helps maintain a strong local connection: it is good for both voters and representatives, avoiding division of responsibility and duplication over local issues. And while some will regret the loss of having a single local MP, there will be many others who rejoice in at last having at least one MP they actually voted for, and a choice of whom to approach over any specific issue.

Another advantage is that boundaries would need to be changed only very rarely; changes in the number of voters can instead be accommodated by changing the number of MPs for the constituency. And the scheme is very easy to keep up-to-date, using the current year’s electoral register.

All this, together with STV’s well-known advantages of voter empowerment, minimising wasted votes and any need for tactical voting, should make it the highest priority in constitutional reform, especially as it could be implemented quickly. It should – like revoking Article 50 – be a Manifesto commitment to be introduced without the need for a referendum.

* Denis Mollison is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform. More information can be found at lder.org/stv – or visit the LDER at stall 32 at Bournemouth.