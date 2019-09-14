The opportunity for electoral reform

In the present political turmoil, there is increasing recognition that our present electoral system should carry much of the blame, Amber Rudd being the latest convert to this point of view. If the opportunity to replace it suddenly opens up, we need to be ready to seize it.
Fortunately, the kind of proportional system for Parliamentary elections that the Liberal Democrats have long believed in has the added advantage that it could be implemented quickly. Constituencies for elections using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) can be based on local authority areas, mostly electing 3 to 6 MPs, as the attached map illustrates.
Aligning constituencies with community boundaries in this way helps maintain a strong local connection: it is good for both voters and representatives, avoiding division of responsibility and duplication over local issues. And while some will regret the loss of having a single local MP, there will be many others who rejoice in at last having at least one MP they actually voted for, and a choice of whom to approach over any specific issue.
Another advantage is that boundaries would need to be changed only very rarely; changes in the number of voters can instead be accommodated by changing the number of MPs for the constituency. And the scheme is very easy to keep up-to-date, using the current year’s electoral register.
All this, together with STV’s well-known advantages of voter empowerment, minimising wasted votes and any need for tactical voting, should make it the highest priority in constitutional reform, especially as it could be implemented quickly. It should – like revoking Article 50 – be a Manifesto commitment to be introduced without the need for a referendum.
* Denis Mollison is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform. More information can be found at lder.org/stv – or visit the LDER at stall 32 at Bournemouth.
The best chance for reform of the voting system came during the 2010-2015 coalition and, quite frankly, the Lib Dems blew it. The ‘Yes to AV’ campaign couldn’t even get what was basically a non proportional system across the line. The ‘No to AV’ campaign, masterminded by Cummings’ mate Matthew Elliott, possibly in a rehearsal for a far more momentous referendum a few years later, took the ‘Yes’ campaign to the cleaners. Instead of relying largely on social media and ‘events’, featuring enthusiastic young things sporting special T shirts, the ‘No’ lot concentrated on scare leaflets, many featuring the photo of Clegg following Cameron into No 10, with the obvious inference of ‘do you want him as your PM?’ My house got at least three leaflets from ‘No’, all, I seem to recall, featuring the same photo. And from ‘Yes’? Nothing at all!
It’s a bit like advocating another referendum. Be careful what you will be unleashing. You see, unlike the Lib Dems, not everybody plays by the rules. You can slip a switch to PR into a potential manifesto if you like, together with all the other stuff. At least, if you get a chance in future to bargain support in a post GE situation, make sure that you don’t ask for another referendum on it, unless you are prepared to mount an effective campaign to bring it about.