Denis Mollison

The opportunity for electoral reform

By | Sat 14th September 2019 - 1:34 pm

In the present political turmoil, there is increasing recognition that our present electoral system should carry much of the blame, Amber Rudd being the latest convert to this point of view.  If the opportunity to replace it suddenly opens up, we need to be ready to seize it.

Fortunately, the kind of proportional system for Parliamentary elections that the Liberal Democrats have long believed in has the added advantage that it could be implemented quickly. Constituencies for elections using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) can be based on local authority areas, mostly electing 3 to 6 MPs, as the attached map illustrates.

Aligning constituencies with community boundaries in this way helps maintain a strong local connection: it is good for both voters and representatives, avoiding division of responsibility and duplication over local issues.  And while some will regret the loss of having a single local MP, there will be many others who rejoice in at last having at least one MP they actually voted for, and a choice of whom to approach over any specific issue.

Another advantage is that boundaries would need to be changed only very rarely; changes in the number of voters can instead be accommodated by changing the number of MPs for the constituency.  And the scheme is very easy to keep up-to-date, using the current year’s electoral register.

All this, together with STV’s well-known advantages of voter empowerment, minimising wasted votes and any need for tactical voting, should make it the highest priority in constitutional reform, especially as it could be implemented quickly.  It should – like revoking Article 50 – be a Manifesto commitment to be introduced without the need for a referendum.

* Denis Mollison is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform. More information can be found at lder.org/stv – or visit the LDER at stall 32 at Bournemouth.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • John Marriott 14th Sep '19 - 3:05pm

    The best chance for reform of the voting system came during the 2010-2015 coalition and, quite frankly, the Lib Dems blew it. The ‘Yes to AV’ campaign couldn’t even get what was basically a non proportional system across the line. The ‘No to AV’ campaign, masterminded by Cummings’ mate Matthew Elliott, possibly in a rehearsal for a far more momentous referendum a few years later, took the ‘Yes’ campaign to the cleaners. Instead of relying largely on social media and ‘events’, featuring enthusiastic young things sporting special T shirts, the ‘No’ lot concentrated on scare leaflets, many featuring the photo of Clegg following Cameron into No 10, with the obvious inference of ‘do you want him as your PM?’ My house got at least three leaflets from ‘No’, all, I seem to recall, featuring the same photo. And from ‘Yes’? Nothing at all!

    It’s a bit like advocating another referendum. Be careful what you will be unleashing. You see, unlike the Lib Dems, not everybody plays by the rules. You can slip a switch to PR into a potential manifesto if you like, together with all the other stuff. At least, if you get a chance in future to bargain support in a post GE situation, make sure that you don’t ask for another referendum on it, unless you are prepared to mount an effective campaign to bring it about.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 14th Sep - 3:05pm
    The best chance for reform of the voting system came during the 2010-2015 coalition and, quite frankly, the Lib Dems blew it. The ‘Yes to...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 14th Sep - 2:57pm
    Needless to say, given my previous article, I agree with Sean. I also do agree with David that if we were elected as a government...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 14th Sep - 2:20pm
    Glenn: Most people "accept" the FPTP voting system because they haven't given much thought to the alternatives. This is why they so easily fell for...
  • User AvatarRob Harrison 14th Sep - 2:10pm
    There is a real difference between Swiss referenda and the EU referenda. Swiss referenda tend to have very clear options. The EU referenda in the...
  • User AvatarShelagh Hemelryk 14th Sep - 2:06pm
    Am a new convert to the present Lib Dem party mainly because of Brexit. I hope we will continue with the success of the MEP...
  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 14th Sep - 1:54pm
    “The “cause” of Brexit is joining the EU in the first place.” Indeed. John Major signing us up to an extra layer of EU governance...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall