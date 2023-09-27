Michael Taylor

The other elephant in the room

By | Wed 27th September 2023 - 10:17 am

We all know that one of the topics the leadership don’t want us to talk about is the EU. But there is another very important matter to voters that we say almost nothing about either, taxation.

There was a time, when I was a young Liberal and just starting out on the employment trail when we proudly supported a progressive income tax system as both fair and certain. When I started work, basic rate was 33% and the top rate was 98%. We told people, quite rightly, that the tax was necessary to pay for public services. Then along came Thatcher and Laffer with his ridiculous curve and suddenly we have joined the ‘tax is bad’ viewpoint and we have become terrified of even suggesting that our policy programmes WILL require tax rises. Sure, we talk about taxes on the banks, or windfall taxes on utilities or taxing fatcats, but we simply don’t engage in the task of reminding people that their taxes are not a dreadful burden, but actually necessary to pay for the services we (and they) want.

It’s almost as if we now share the view of a US citizen interviewed about tax, who said ‘Why should I pay tax, the government should find the money!’

Since Thatcher, including during the coalition years, the UK has shifted from direct taxes, where people pay according to the ability to pay and their income, to indirect taxes which are regressive and bear down heavily on the poor.

Now, our leader has even backed down from the penny on income tax to pay for the NHS. Where does he think the money will come from if not from taxing people? Unless he has become a sudden convert to Modern Monetary Economics and intends to pay by increasing borrowing, then any policy proposals from the Lib Dems are quite meaningless if we don’t tell people how we pay for them. Yes, we say we will fully cost the manifesto, but I would put money on such financing being fudged and no mention being made of raising taxes generally.

Discuss!

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently living in Greece.

