The Overton Window – what Liberal Democrats can learn from Nigel Farage

I expect many LDV readers will by now have seen the interview where Ed was asked the question “can women have penises?” 10 times. He dodges and dances around the point, trying to find the middle ground that will please both sides. He inevitably fails and erodes trust from everyone, who rightfully see a politician trying to avoid saying what he really thinks.

Imagine, if you will, an alternate timeline. The first time he’s asked, Ed answers Piers with “yes. Trans women are women, and some trans women have not had bottom surgery, therefore some women have penises”. The next day, that quote is splashed across the headlines. “Lib dem leader says some women have penises”.

Does that scare you, dear reader? And, more importantly, should it scare you?

In this article, I hope to convince you that it is both best for the party AND best for the country to revel in this sort of controversy. State our liberal values, especially the ones we’re afraid will put people off, and state them as loudly and unambiguously as possible.

And so, we come to Nigel Farage. What can we say about him?

He likes lager

His political views are abhorrent, but because he consistently and unambiguously says what he stands for, the electorate trust him

He has probably done more to change the political landscape of the UK in the 21st century than any other single person (despite failing to be elected to parliament multiple times, and still having a parliamentary party that could fit in a pedalo)

… but how has he done it? Well…

The Overton Window is the range of ideas a person or population are prepared to see as “reasonable”. It’s not the same as “ideas you agree with”. As a silly example, people might disagree about pineapple on pizza being tasty or disgusting, but even people who don’t like it generally accept that it’s an optional topping on many pizza menus. Ketchup on ice cream, on the other hand, is a food combination that seems not only disgusting to many of us, but also ridiculous.

The Overton window puts ideas on a spectrum. “Policy” sits in the middle, flanked on either side by “popular” ideas, which are followed by “sensible”, “acceptable”, “radical” and “unthinkable” ideas, in that order. As society changes, the window can shift, moving some ideas towards the reasonable and popular centre, and others away, towards the radical and unthinkable fringes.

While more mainstream politicians have been following the Overton window, Mr Farage has been directing it. He was happy to look ridiculous to push the most uncompromising version of his agenda, so he became the darling of the mainstream media. Controversy generates attention, which generates money, which brings his face and his ideas into everyone’s minds. For a lot of people, ideas we’re regularly exposed to eventually seem more reasonable. And so, the window shifts…

… the UK political landscape is in desperate need of a voice, any voice, to shift the window towards a better, kinder, fairer society. I believe we owe it to society to be that voice. Our policies are there already, and if not us, who else?

And I know that scares a lot of people. But what is it that won our unprecedented 72 MPs? As far as I can tell, it came down to 2 things:

Elections are, ultimately, a zero-sum game. Both the big 2 parties went into that election with their reputation in the toilet, and, hey, 650 MPs were going to be elected whatever happened Ed Davey and his attention-seeking stunts

We can’t rely on the first point (another party might well remove their collective heads from various orifices), so we need to lean harder on the second. Wetsuits and bungee jumping are all very well while Ed is out and about, but not really an option once he gets back to Westminster. We need to use our policies to keep up the attention seeking momentum between election cycles.

To misquote Hamilton (the musical, rather than our Party Leader in Scotland), “If you stand for nothing, Ed, what will you fall for?”

* Jude Parker is a Lib Dem member based in London.