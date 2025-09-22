The Overton Window – what Liberal Democrats can learn from Nigel Farage

I expect many LDV readers will by now have seen the interview where Ed was asked the question “can women have penises?” 10 times. He dodges and dances around the point, trying to find the middle ground that will please both sides. He inevitably fails and erodes trust from everyone, who rightfully see a politician trying to avoid saying what he really thinks.
Imagine, if you will, an alternate timeline. The first time he’s asked, Ed answers Piers with “yes. Trans women are women, and some trans women have not had bottom surgery, therefore some women have penises”. The next day, that quote is splashed across the headlines. “Lib dem leader says some women have penises”.
Does that scare you, dear reader? And, more importantly, should it scare you?
In this article, I hope to convince you that it is both best for the party AND best for the country to revel in this sort of controversy. State our liberal values, especially the ones we’re afraid will put people off, and state them as loudly and unambiguously as possible.
And so, we come to Nigel Farage. What can we say about him?
- He likes lager
- His political views are abhorrent, but because he consistently and unambiguously says what he stands for, the electorate trust him
- He has probably done more to change the political landscape of the UK in the 21st century than any other single person (despite failing to be elected to parliament multiple times, and still having a parliamentary party that could fit in a pedalo)
… but how has he done it? Well…
The Overton Window is the range of ideas a person or population are prepared to see as “reasonable”. It’s not the same as “ideas you agree with”. As a silly example, people might disagree about pineapple on pizza being tasty or disgusting, but even people who don’t like it generally accept that it’s an optional topping on many pizza menus. Ketchup on ice cream, on the other hand, is a food combination that seems not only disgusting to many of us, but also ridiculous.
The Overton window puts ideas on a spectrum. “Policy” sits in the middle, flanked on either side by “popular” ideas, which are followed by “sensible”, “acceptable”, “radical” and “unthinkable” ideas, in that order. As society changes, the window can shift, moving some ideas towards the reasonable and popular centre, and others away, towards the radical and unthinkable fringes.
While more mainstream politicians have been following the Overton window, Mr Farage has been directing it. He was happy to look ridiculous to push the most uncompromising version of his agenda, so he became the darling of the mainstream media. Controversy generates attention, which generates money, which brings his face and his ideas into everyone’s minds. For a lot of people, ideas we’re regularly exposed to eventually seem more reasonable. And so, the window shifts…
… the UK political landscape is in desperate need of a voice, any voice, to shift the window towards a better, kinder, fairer society. I believe we owe it to society to be that voice. Our policies are there already, and if not us, who else?
And I know that scares a lot of people. But what is it that won our unprecedented 72 MPs? As far as I can tell, it came down to 2 things:
- Elections are, ultimately, a zero-sum game. Both the big 2 parties went into that election with their reputation in the toilet, and, hey, 650 MPs were going to be elected whatever happened
- Ed Davey and his attention-seeking stunts
We can’t rely on the first point (another party might well remove their collective heads from various orifices), so we need to lean harder on the second. Wetsuits and bungee jumping are all very well while Ed is out and about, but not really an option once he gets back to Westminster. We need to use our policies to keep up the attention seeking momentum between election cycles.
To misquote Hamilton (the musical, rather than our Party Leader in Scotland), “If you stand for nothing, Ed, what will you fall for?”
* Jude Parker is a Lib Dem member based in London.
An interesting article. Where I would disagree with you is that I believe Nigel Farage has been skilful at voicing the opinions of a significant section of the electorate who feel ignored and not represented by the mainstream parties – people who have often not voted because they don’t like any of the parties on offer. It is not so much that he has shifted public opinion towards his position…it is more than he has given visibility to those views and has gained support due to this. We see this in the Reform Party membership where most members have never been a member of any political party previously, and many did not even vote regularly prior to them joining.
The lesson from this is that Farage’s successes is not due to him just being controversial but due to him being willing to voice controversial opinions shared by millions. If we believe that stating controversial views will gain us support – think again, unless those views are shared by millions.
He likes lager
Farage doesn’t like lager. That’s just part of his man-of-the-people act. Away from the cameras he drinks red wine.
Might it (also) be that those who own the main stream media and govern the BBC are partial/adicted to trying to attract through one or more of th following list: the extreme, the bizarre, the, easy to grasp/the connected with, fear and/or.dominance and/or greed?
As Mr. Farage and Reform are capitalising on “small boat” immigration, might this article be of interest/relevance?
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/08/they-voted-brexit-to-stop-immigration-only-to-get-more-of-it.html
Why on earth is LDV allowing highly questionable websites to be promoted here?
MediaBiasFactCheck concludes the following:
“Moon of Alabama utilizes questionable sources such as RT News, Fox News, as well as credible sources such as Bloomberg, NY Times, Haaretz, The Jerusalem Post, Politico, cisac.fsi.stanford.edu, and blogs such as johnhelmer.org.
… we find that Moon of Alabama has become sympathetic toward Russia and the war in Ukraine, often citing misinformation. For example, in this article they claim a false flag Neo-Nazis In Ukraine Fake Incidents To Gain More ‘Western’ Support – Updated. Media credibility rater Newsguard has detailed an extensive list of false and misleading claims regarding Ukraine. Generally, Moon of Alabama is a pro-Russian conspiracy website.”