Mathew on Monday: to flag or not to flag… that is the question

I write these words on Monday afternoon, back in Hinckley and Bosworth after a whirlwind (not even) 48 hours in Bournemouth for days one and two of Autumn Conference, reflecting on how different the feeling is being outside the conference bubble – dare I say it – back in the real world, compared with being inside of it when it can feel like the most important thing in the world and something which, surely, must see the media and the wider public glued to our every utterance from the platform in the main auditorium.

Well… not exactly.

To say we’ve not exactly reached maximum cut through is very polite way of putting it.

What was on all the news channels as I flicked through this morning? Yup, you guessed it, a certain Mr Nigel Farage droning on about, yup you guessed it, immigration. Another Monday Reform UK press conference live, taking over the airwaves.

Is it fair? No. Should we strongly protest the unequal coverage? Yes. But is it also our present reality? Yes. So I totally get that, in that context, we’re reduced to doing things like Ed walking into conference with a marching band (don’t get me started!).

And then we get to the flags.

Oh deary me, the flags.

There I was, with hundreds of others, in the main auditorium of the Bournemouth International Centre, mid evening on Saturday, enjoying the Rally when it happened, Tim Farron was on stage doing his “patriots love their country, nationalists hate their neighbours” thing when, suddenly, as if from nowhere, Union Jacks were produced from under seats; Tim unfurled a large St George’s Cross on stage; Land of Hope and Glory was blared out of the speakers and it was as if we were at a naff version of ‘Last Night at the Proms’ or, and much worse, we were at a pound shop Reform UK event.

I sat up the back, flag very much not on hand, wishing I could crawl under my seat.

It was the most mortifying spectacle, for want of a much less polite word, I’ve ever been physically present at, deeply cringe-worthy and profoundly embarrassing. To be frank, it felt smug, self-satisfied, patronising, and, perhaps most shamefully at a Lib Dem Conference, illiberal.

Whilst some may have enjoyed it, many other members, I’ve subsequently seen on Facebook etc, were horrified. Some saying they’d have walked out if they’d been there.

Love of country is fine, but it’s how it’s expressed that’s at issue. I gently suggest we best do so by trying to right the many injustices in our nation and, indeed, the wider world.

By fighting for LGBT+ equality and especially the rights and dignity of Trans people.

By arguing for properly funded public services paid for, yes, by asking the ultra rich to contribute a wee bit more.

By arguing for human rights and a rules based order.

By giving individuals and communities the tools they need to thrive.

By calling out the genocide currently taking place in Gaza and for the international community to do much more to ensure Ukraine remains intact and as victorious as it’s possible to be against the aggression of Purim’s Russia.

By fighting for the areas we’re proud to live in and represent…by ensuring cleaner air, better community facilities, safer streets, and so on.

This is how we show ‘love of country.’, by being Liberalism in action, not by wrapping ourselves in a flag or flags which we well know are seen increasingly as tools of division.

I very much hope we see no repeat of Saturday evening’s performative nonsense. We’re better than that. Or, at least, we should be.

Championing choice at the end of life

I was very privileged and proud to chair Dignity in Dying’s fringe at conference yesterday and to see a packed room of Lib Dems who support the need to give terminally ill, mentally capable, adults a real choice about how they wish to see their lives end.

In my words at the start of the session, I said:

For me it’s about respecting the individual and giving choice to people whose suffering is indescribable and intolerable to make the decision, should they wish to do so, to choose a more dignified death than might otherwise be the case.

I went on,

And we Liberals and Liberal Democrat’s have never shied away from being at the very forefront of social change-from reproductive rights to the same sex marriage legislation.

We had a stellar panel, including Andrew George MP; DiD CEO Sarah Wootton; senior Clinical Nurse working in palliative care Joe Phillips; but for sure the most touching, personal and moving contribution came from Catherine Eden who spoke of her beloved sister Claire’s death from cancer and how she suffered so much and should have had the right to end her life on her own terms.

It is my sincere wish that the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) clears all of its parliamentary hurdles soon and is signed into law.

Youth Work Works

I was also proud as punch to speak in the debate on the need to re-invest in youth work, moved by the brilliant Max Wilkinson MP and summated by the equally brilliant Josh Babarinde MP.

As regular readers of this column will know I’m not afraid of speaking uncomfortable truths to our party and this was no exception.

Part of my speech went thus:

I note that in lines 11 to 13 the motion states ‘persistent under-investment in youth work in recent years has seen many youth centres close and many youth workers leave the sector. Tis so. A true tragedy. But you could read that and believe it’s all the fault of those dastardly other parties. So, some facts which may be difficult to hear Conference. The union Unison, of which I’m a proud member, says that research its conducted via FOIs found that funding cuts have led to the closure of of more than two thirds of Council-run youth centres since 2010 from, and I quote, ‘2010/11 when austerity began under the Coalition government’ up to 2022/23. So, yes, whilst there’s certainly plenty of blame to spread around, I put it to this Conference that we as a party can’t begin to put right what we don’t seem able to admit we played at least a part in getting wrong in the first place.

I ended my speech like this;

Let’s invest in youth work. Let’s re-open youth centres up and down the country. And let’s employ lots more youth workers who are properly paid and recognised as the skilled professionals that they are.

Our young people deserve nothing less.

A hair cut..in the exhibition area!

One thing I didn’t expect to be getting at Conference was a hair cut…and in the exhibition area, no less. But I was very proud to do so in support of and in shining a spotlight on men’s mental health.

As we know, and truly tragically, around 80 men a week take their own life; suicide being the biggest killer of men under 50 in this country.

So thanks to the Movember team for doing such fantastic work… and for making me look much more presentable.

For a video of me, new haircut and all, filmed just before I left Conference yesterday, please check out Mathew on Monday – The Video Edit on my YouTube channel.

