Reform UK – scapegoating migrants? Not again!



I was absolutely delighted to be invited, by the Migrant Democracy Project, to attend as a speaker and panellist to my first Liberal Democrat Conference. Topic? Yes, one of my favourite ones; migrant voting rights in the Local Elections. The event went really well, we spoke about a number of issues in relation to voters’ legislation.

This afternoon, the Leader of Reform UK (Prime Minister in making?) presented his party latest policy idea, which includes scrapping the indefinite right to remain for migrants. Quite a contrast to my last night’s event, which was inclusive, very welcoming and which recognised the contribution of migrants in the UK.

The whole article can be found on the BBC website:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c930xypxpqpo

I am so unhappy with some of the misleading statements coming from the Reform UK politicians. Migrants are: burden on public services, they are draining UK resources, they are affecting low levels of productivity or impacting wages. Have we seen it before? Of course, the “successful” EU Referendum! So far, it is clear that Brexit has been a “huge win” for Britain, its residents and it produced countless positive outcomes for the nation.

It has been demonstrated, several times, by a number of leading economists, researchers and Universities e.g. UCL that e.g. EU nationals contribute significantly more in taxes than they take out in benefits.

In my view, this is a conscious attempt by the Reform UK to create more division and polarisation. The objective truth differs greatly from what we are being told. I am equally convinced that if some of these legislative proposals were to be implemented, they would hugely harm the British economy.

My final message? Don’t TRUST Farage!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.