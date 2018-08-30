The Voice

The party proposes to abolish business rates: “Taxing Land, Not Investment”

By | Thu 30th August 2018 - 8:00 am

The party has just published a comprehensive blueprint for replacing the broken business rates system.

Ground-breaking research was led by Andrew Dixon, founder of the Lib Dem Business and Entrepreneurs Network (LDBEN), in response to mounting concerns about the negative impact of business rates on struggling high street businesses and the wider economy.

The report – “Taxing Land, Not Investment” – calls for the abolition of business rates and its replacement with a tax on land values, the Commercial Landowner Levy (CLL). The levy would remove buildings and machinery from calculations and tax only the land value of commercial sites, boosting investment and cutting taxes for businesses in nine out of ten English local authorities.

Andrew Dixon said,

By only taxing land and not the productive capital above it, this reform would remove a major disincentive to investment, boosting productivity and contributing to a necessary revival in UK industry. While separate action is needed to ensure online retailers pay their fair share of corporation tax, our proposals would offer a lifeline to struggling high streets.

I am delighted to support this initiative which I believe would boost business and enterprise across the UK, and I am grateful to members of the Liberal Democrats Business & Entrepreneurs Network for their valuable contributions to this important research.

Key recommendations of the report include:

  • Business rates should be abolished and replaced by a Commercial Landowner Levy based on the value of commercial land only
  • The levy should be paid by owners rather than tenants
  • Non-residential stamp duty should be scrapped to improve the efficiency of the commercial property market
  • Commercial land should be taxed regardless of whether the buildings above it are occupied; the tax should also apply to unused and derelict commercial land

The report also finds that:

  • The CLL would mean lower taxes for businesses in 92% of English local authorities. In places like Oldham, Blackburn, West Bromwich, Barrow, Middlesbrough, average taxes would be cut by over 25%, and in some cases by as much as 46%
  • The manufacturing and technology sectors would be the most significant beneficiaries of the CLL, receiving tax cuts of over 20%. Retailers in struggling areas would also receive a boost.
  • The CLL would represent a tax cut initially, but is likely to be at least revenue-neutral in the long-term. Redistribution between local authorities would be adjusted to ensure no change in local funding.
  • By taxing landowners rather than businesses, half a million SMEs would be spared the bureaucratic burden of property taxation. With far fewer plots of land than individual businesses, the CLL would save councils both time and money

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said:

Business rates were a badly designed policy to begin with and have become an unacceptable drag on our economy. They are a tax on productive investment at a time of chronically weak productivity growth, and a burden on high streets struggling to adapt to the rise of online retail.

Many of the areas around the country that voted for Brexit feel they have been left behind. In place of policies the Brexiters offer only rhetoric. Great swathes of the country demand better, and this policy offers change to the manufacturing industry and the small towns passed over by economic growth.

Chris Richards, Head of Business Environment Policy at EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation said:

This report is a strong addition to the debate on the future of business rates and property taxation, which despite many reviews is not an issue that has gone away.

Manufacturing as a sector with high capital intensity is perversely affected by business rates, as investments in productivity boosting plant and machinery are included in tax calculations – for some manufacturers making significant investments this is enough to put them off making that investment in the UK.

Innovative solutions will be needed to remove this challenge while ensuring stability from a future tax regime, and today’s report is an important contribution to finding a solution.

Philip Salter, Founder and Director of The Entrepreneur’s Network, said:

Business rates are a tax on investment, adding to Britain’s productivity woes. Introducing a Commercial Landowner Levy would remove a key disincentive to investment and reduce administration costs for thousands of business owners. This is exactly the sort of policy entrepreneurs need to thrive.

Liberal Democrat members will have the opportunity to debate and vote on the proposals at Conference in Brighton next month. The full report can be found here.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

17 Comments

  • Simon mcgrath 30th Aug '18 - 8:49am

    The motion is proposing an average 11% increase in property taxes on businesses in london, much higher in some areas.
    Wonder whether this will help us in the GLA and mayoral election in 2020

  • David Evans 30th Aug '18 - 10:32am

    Nick, my guess would be that the name Commercial Landowner Levy was chosen because we don’t want it to be automatically passed on to the business owner (as opposed to the land owner) through the wording of lease agreements. Also what you call something is very important, as we now know because we can’t get people to believe that something called Tuition Fees are really a sort of Graduate Tax – Honest guv.

    Simon, I presume it depends how many votes the commercial landowners have but more importantly how good they are at scaring people in London.

  • nigel hunter 30th Aug '18 - 10:34am

    Could this imply an empty property, say a pub, could have multiple small industrial or single units in one building? Equally craft orientated projects individuals or community run sharing the cost whilst producing their products. They could produce their product whilst linked to one ‘next door’ (next cubicle say )which when linked together adds added value and cuts the cost of a product and therefore produces more at alower price.

  • David Becket 30th Aug '18 - 10:57am

    These are proposals to tackle one of the key areas of “Broken Britain”. Another key area , Housing, is also being debated on the Monday.
    Where is our attempt to draw attention to these debate? Nowhere
    Do they figure in Latest News on our Web Site? No
    Where are the Press Releases, copied to all Local Parties? Nowhere
    Are we generating debate before Conference? No
    Instead the public sees a one issue party, Exit from Brexit, consumed with proposals to allow non members to vote for a leader who is not an MP. (Desperate stuff from a desperate party)
    I have said it before, and I will say it again, this party needs to take an urgent grip of its media management if it is to move forward.

  • Eddie Sammon 30th Aug '18 - 11:13am

    Land is too difficult and expensive to value and tax. If we have to increase taxes then we should focus on things like corporation and income tax. Most agree we have to increase taxes so I probably go for corporation tax and reform the system too so multinational PLCs can’t game the system.

  • Zak 30th Aug '18 - 12:41pm

    Sounds lovely.

    Regarding online retailers, I don’t see what’s wrong with just taxing the land they occupy rather than doing that + a bunch of specific taxes for them. The only thing businesses should be paying for (in my eyes at least) is the land they occupy. They don’t need to be taxed on anything else.

  • William Fowler 30th Aug '18 - 1:01pm

    Also not sure how land is going to be valued, hopefully not through some large bureaucracy that will take a huge bite out of the taxes raised. But employer NI is missing from this reform, companies that employ people are taxed more heavily than robot factories, surely just as important as getting rid of business rates.

    Small companies often get exemption from business rates, if the owner of land is being taxed does that mean that rents will have to rise to cover the tax, which would make rates-exempt small businesses worse off.

  • Innocent Bystander 30th Aug '18 - 3:44pm

    “The levy should be paid by owners rather than tenants”

    Where do the bright sparks who think this stuff up imagine the “owners” will get the money from to pay the levy?

  • John Chandler 30th Aug '18 - 4:34pm

    About time.

  • theakes 30th Aug '18 - 4:51pm

    Remember 1906, the election and the Liberal Party election marching song, “The Land belongs to the people”. Are yes I remember it well!!!
    Meanwhile the electoral scene tonight is Sevenoaks. On the face of it, little for us, but will there be a surprise?

  • Jeff 30th Aug '18 - 6:45pm

    Innocent Bystander 30th Aug ’18 – 3:44pm:
    “The levy should be paid by owners rather than tenants”

    Where do the bright sparks who think this stuff up imagine the “owners” will get the money from to pay the levy?

    From tenants. Which means the owners of vacant premises are incentivised to keep reducing the rent until they get one.

  • Nick Baird 30th Aug '18 - 7:51pm

    I can see how this would encourage landowners to make productive use of land, rather than leaving it empty and banking on future appreciation of it’s value, but it obviously will ultimately be paid by tenants because rents will rise to cover it. How else could the landowner generate the cash flow to pay it?

    However, what happens to commercial or residential property that is half way through a 99 year lease, with rents based on market rates 50 years ago that are peppercorn by today’s standards? Do you base the tax on land values from 50 years ago too? If not, you will bankrupt some landowners.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoeB 31st Aug - 12:30am
    Michael BG, in a 2004 study, Roberto Perotti estimated that the multiplier on government expenditures might range from as low as minus 2.3 to as...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 31st Aug - 12:16am
    This is the civil liberties section from the equivalent document in 2014: "7.4 Protecting our freedoms In the modern digital age, the power of the...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 30th Aug - 11:43pm
    "The government’s obsession with creating new grammar schools will only reinforce entrenched inequality." "Good schools which work for everyone. We would scrap the planned expansion...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 30th Aug - 11:17pm
    Joe Bourke, just because the OBR says the UK economy is at full capacity does not make it true. It is a guessament based on...
  • User AvatarMartin 30th Aug - 10:53pm
    Anyone with proposals to change the benefits system need to include proposals for how to manage the transition.
  • User AvatarRoger Lake 30th Aug - 10:39pm
    There is a depressingly large proportion of very illiberal opinion expressed here about UBI. (I am speaking of the general tenor so far, not necessarily...