Tahir Maher

OPINION – Poverty in the UK

By | Wed 29th August 2018 - 6:15 pm

Below are some troubling facts:

  • Over any ten-year period, there have only been two periods of worse wage growth (compared to the last ten years), and that was during the wars;
  • Currently, in the UK people persistently in poverty is equivalent to about 4.6 million;
  • The trussell trust has identified over 1 million people who are given three-day emergency food supplies;
  • The average FTSE chief executive earns 386 times more than a worker on the national living wage (UK living wage is £7.83 per hour);
  • More than 20 per cent of the UK’s working population earn a salary below the living wage;
  • The austerity program has reduced welfare spending, school building programs, spending in local government and increase VAT.

Furthermore, there are many people trapped in the “gig economy” and are working very hard for little reward. As unemployment goes down in the UK, the actual wage earned is also falling. The usual justification for CEO’s earning so much is that only such entrepreneurs create wealth. I believe that they are many who can do and this is not as unique as it is stated (I can think of more examples where CEO’s have raided or destroyed a company that created a world-class enterprise). I do agree that CEO’s should be paid and paid well but for FTSE companies 386 times more than a worker on the national living wage is irresponsible.

Joseph Rowntree Foundation believes that the cost of poverty in the UK is around £78bn a year. There are a number of organisations who have looked at how we can reduce poverty. Some of the common points raised are:

  • Build more affordable homes;
  • Better education should be provided mainly for children. Five million adults require further training and development of technical skills. It’s also estimated that 12.6 million adults have poor digital skills and this hinders them from applying for better-paid roles;
  • Issues in home life can facilitate a fall into poverty, for example, domestic violence, substance abuse, underemployment and inadequate support for those who have mental health issues;
  • Because of the poor wage increase, living costs have increased three times faster than the average wage increase between 2008 and 2014. This has put a strain on the family’s finances;
  • FTSE companies should all as a minimum give their workers the national living wage.

It’s refreshing that as a party we have tried to tackle these issues: mental health, through apprenticeships, pupil premium to name a few, but I feel that it needs a greater focus. Poverty (for me) is as important an issue as Brexit as it affects people now and unless effort is made to start to address this, it will only make lives more difficult. The number of people who are affected by poverty is staggering, and for me, the solution lies, to some extent, in increased taxation and borrowing to stimulate the economy and provided better services for the people.

This is an opinion piece borne out of the frustration that enough is not being done for those who need it. I understand the importance of Brexit and its likely impact on poverty but that aside as a party I would like to see us discuss poverty a lot more.

 

 

Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

