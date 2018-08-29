Conference Message – Exit Brexit

Its conference season and the one time in the year when the Lib Dems get reasonably good news coverage. Our conference is first, followed by Labour and then the Tories. We need to get our message across about Brexit and not lose or have our message diluted by Vince’s announcement that he may or may not step down or lose the message to a difficult policy debate such as the one on immigration.

The focus for this conference should be on Brexit and how can we stop the UK leaving the EU. Lord Kerr believes that we can still withdraw the Article 50 letter without consequences especially if both sides agree. The referendum was advisory, and therefore Parliament has the option to vote it down or reject Brexit. This is unlikely because the Tories on the right-wing of the party won’t allow this to happen plus they have the support of Democratic Unionist party and some Labour MP’s who support Brexit. The math is not there, especially if they fear a public outcry. Unfortunately, even as project lies unravels there are still many who still agree with the sentiment for leaving the EU no matter what the cost.

The second option I suppose is what we have been fighting for, and that is a second referendum on the deal. We now have a better understanding about leaving the EU and particularly if we leave with no agreement the impact on us will be dire. Expert pollsters (for what it’s worth) are quite confident that remain would win a second referendum. Again, to offer a second referendum parliament would have to agree to it and still the maths is not quite there. However, the momentum for a second referendum is starting to pick up and if the clamour for a second referendum is loud enough politicians might think again on the matter. If we do get a second referendum what would be the question that we would ask?

Alternatively, do we encourage the Tories to have a Brexit in name only? There is a growing number (small I grant you) who support people like Philip Hammond and care more about the impact on our country than a dogmatic approach to walk away from the EU come what MAY. As Hammond has said, there is no deal we can get with the EU post Brexit that comes close to the agreement we currently have. What can we do further to make the Tories and Labour see sense on this?

However, whatever the option we agree on it should be our primary message from the conference and the one that the media report on. If the message is strong enough, it should put enough pressure on both parties (especially Labour) to question their leadership on the stance they have taken on Brexit. That can only be good for the country.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team