The Party President on our long term plan

A familiar trio
By now, you’re most likely very familiar with the idea that we are concentrating our campaigning for the next Westminster general election on the NHS, the cost of living and sewage. You may well have heard that on Zoom calls with our Chief Executive, seen it in leaflets you’ve delivered or said it yourself in conversations with voters.
The prime reason for this trio is the humility that’s essential for a political party in an electoral democracy: the humility to listen to voters and to take their concerns as the starting point of our campaigning.
But there are two other important reasons for this trio too. One is that the trio is deliberately applicable to those of us fighting elections at other levels too, including incumbents and those running councils. Not all of our previous messaging – such as ‘time for a change’ – has been so adaptable. It’s always been a bit much to ask a Lib Dem council leader to go out and campaign with the slogan ‘time for a change’. That lack of consistency has held us back from communicating better to the public what we stand for.
This is a trio that works well for a national election yet also allows us in our local campaigning to showcase the difference Lib Dems in power in town halls have been making. Differences such as the innovative joined-up health services in Somerset or the provision of extra free school meals in Sutton.
Getting this right isn’t a short term task. Which is why it’s also a trio – health care, economy, environment – that will serve us well in the long-run. Whatever change of the political environment that the next election may bring, it’s the basis for a consistent, long-term approach to building a larger core vote for the party.
Part of that long-term outlook also has to be changing the way our politics works. Not just securing electoral reform for the Commons and local government in England and Wales. But also reforming the role of money in our politics and strengthening the power of Parliament to hold the government to account.
A record start to canvassing
If that is the long-term task, the short-term one is very clear: get more Liberal Democrats elected this year.
Which is why it’s fabulous to see us kick off the year with a record volume of canvassing in January, with activity at double the levels seen in January 2023. And that’s despite the weather being so much worse in the middle of January this year too!
Thank you so much to everyone who has been out on the doorsteps or picking up their phones to talk with voters already this year.
Party awards
We’ll be doing more thanks and recognition with our party awards at our spring Federal Conference coming up in York in March.
Four awards are open for nominations. They’re the usual four awards for a spring conference but this time the criteria have been tweaked to focus on what matters most in such a big election year:
- Leader’s Award: awarded to someone who has shown exemplary dedication to canvassing voters.
- Bertha Bowness Fischer Award: awarded a local party for the excellence of its local delivery network.
- Albert Ingham Award: awarded for a recent campaign that through its excellence, fastidiousness, tenacity or novelty is a model for others.
- Laura Grimond Award: awarded to recognise the unsung work behind the scenes by someone whose contributions enable our frontline campaigns to go out and win.
More details and the nomination form are here.
February Federal Board
Speaking of conference… one of the main topics the February Federal Board will be looking at is our contingency planning around autumn conference. This may be just before, during or just after a general election. That has significant implications for staff time, the conference budget and people’s ability and willingness to take the time to come to conference.
Our conferences are a vital part of our democratic process, an important training and opportunity and, in the right circumstances, a great opportunity to engage with the outside world via media coverage, the exhibition and fringes.
But if a general election is called so that our planned conference would be in the middle of an election campaign, forcing its cancellation, and we’re left with a £550,000 financial hole when we need our money most, I am sure many members will – rightly! – ask what we’d done to anticipate that. We need to have good contingency plans in place.
Other topics at our February Board will include how we do Board appointments to party posts during general election year, our latest quarterly review of party performance and plans for membership recruitment and engagement around the general election.
Come to Federal Conference for free
If you volunteer as a steward you get free attendance plus help towards subsistence, travel and accommodation costs. Plus getting to be a member of a great team. More details are here.
Are you using WhatsApp locally?
One of the crucial parts of my role as President is being in touch with what members are saying all around the country (and overseas too). It’s been noticeable in the last year how much of the online conversation among members and supporters in local parties has moved away from (semi-)public social media, for example away from Facebook and X/Twitter and often moving to WhatsApp (and to a much lesser extent Slack).
If WhatsApp plays a big role in your local party's chatter, and you wouldn't mind an outsider being in your group so I can better see the temperature of members around the party, it'd be great if you can add me to your relevant group.
Do you have questions on any of this report, or other Lib Dem matters?
I wasn’t myself aware that campaigning is concentrating on the NHS, the cost of living and sewage, and am not sure what we are offering on cost of living. Do we take it from your further remarks that the trio of leading topics for the General Election are to be health care, economy and environment?
I have noticed that Labour have reduced their proposed spending on the environment so that in the fifth year an extra £20 billion a year will be spent, perhaps £24 bn over five years, of which £12.7 bn would be funded from borrowing. I believe our existing policy is to spend £200 bn over five years on environment policies. We have surely therefore a great opportunity to appeal to Labour voters by pointing this out to them.
The Labour website identifies their 3 priorities as Economic stability, strong national defence and secure borders. There was a time when this would be viewed as the priorities of the Conservative Party. Today’s Conservative Party set itself 5 priorities – 3 about the economy, one about the NHS and one also about securing our borders (from small boats). And the Liberal Democrats… the economy, the NHS and sewage.
I’m afraid there is a crying need for a party willing to stand up with an offer of transformational change. Why are the Liberal Democrats not willing to take on that task?
Well commented Katherine Pindar!
Might H. Q. please let us have some more detail with which contacts with potential voters might become more interesting and persuasive?
Those three main campaigning topics I mentioned (NHS, etc.) regularly feature in our briefings for campaigners, leaflet templates, template press releases etc. We also regularly run through messaging information on Zoom calls like the ones for selected Parliamentary candidates, and, as an example of what’s been said for members more generally, it’s part of the theme of Ed’s speeches such as his last conference speech, which kicked off the section about policy priorities with this:
“Our task is to get more brilliant Liberal Democrat MPs elected – so they can be strong local champions for their communities. And lead the change our country needs. Bringing real hope to millions in this economic crisis. Hope to people struggling to get by and struggling to get on. Cleaning up our environment. Rescuing our NHS and care system.” Full speech is at https://www.libdems.org.uk/news/article/ed-davey-a23
If you’re not seeing information like that at the moment (and are a party member!) you can sign up for our Campaign Hub via https://www.libdems.org.uk/training/campaign-hub
Parties can say what they want but if they don’t talk about the things The Voters care about then those Voters may just ignore them.
All 3 Mainstream Parties will be talking about The NHS & The Economy but they will be saying very different things.
The Tories will in fact say as little as possible about The NHS & The Economy & what they do say will be mostly vacuous slogans – where they can they will try to shift the conversation to Tax Cuts, Immigrants & Culture Wars. They can’t defend their Record because its crap.
As The Third Party in England & The Fourth in Scotland & Wales we don’t get to decide what the conversation is about – we have to fight to be heard at all.
In today’s Guardian I have just read that SNP leader Humza Yousaf is to focus on ‘child poverty, fairness and social justice in the coming months, attacking Starmer’s caution and fiscal conservatism, for instance on the two-child benefit cap.’ If only our own leader would take the same line! Does the SNP have a policy like ours, to end deep poverty and the need for food banks within a decade? (see policy F23 For a Fair Deal, passed at Bournemouth – a summary from the York Conference F12 A Fairer Society). Why on earth don’t we proclaim it? (Thanks, Mary and Steve, for the encouragement.)
“If you’re not seeing information like that at the moment (and are a party member!) you can sign up for our Campaign Hub”
Campaign Hub appears to be on google.
Why should I have to have any dealings with google? An organisation which I wouldn’t dream of trusting with my personal data?
Mark Pack,
When we talk about the cost of living, what do we say we will do?
We had policies that have ended or will end soon:
Continuing the Business Energy Bill Relief Scheme until October 2023;
Cut the Energy Price Guarantee to £1,971 for the average household ending April 2024.
What are we saying now about these items?
Are we still saying that we would insulate all Britain’s homes by 2030?
Are we still saying we will invest £200 billion over five years on environment policies?
It is a great pity that no major political party is talking about the importance of investing in schools and lifelong education. You cannot have an effective NHS, a thriving economy or meet the challenges of climate change without a well educated workforce.
As it is, we have a crumbling school estate, a recruitment and retention crisis in teaching, under-resourced schools unable to meet the challenges of technological change and provide an inclusive education, a curriculum which needs an overhaul, and a patchwork of different providers.
Paddy Ashdown’s Liberal Democrats understood this and responded with the 1p on income tax policy. Instead, we echo Labour, and worship the NHS.
Why is H. Q. not leading on tax reform, tax education and socio-economics education?
Until the societal harms of neoliberal « economics » are exposed and attacked, our society and our party, are trapped in the currently fashionable and dominating socio-economic mind and attitude sets which result in evident macro child hunger, collapsing schools, understaffed surgeries, hospitals, dentistries, police forces, mental and emotional health and well being provisions, lack of support for those with disabilities, disgraceful prisons, etc. etc, etc.
Might our party stand out, speak out and lead?
Well said, Steve. The neo-liberal economics which belong to the Conservative mind-set, and have subjected the country to fourteen years of their thinking as they ruled. Aux armes, Lib Dem citoyens!
Well said Katharine, Steve and Michael. The first I heard of the NHS focus was at East of England conference when Ed proclaimed it to an entirely underwhelmed audience – what on earth have we got to say that is distinctive on the NHS – a guarantee to see a GP seems to be the gist of it. What about public health, healthy environments, prevention is better than cure etc, working with NHS and Social Care to create a wellness service? All stuff we have excellent policy on (if you can find it).
We can do so much better than this. As others have pointed out, the environment is not just about sewage – we have policies to actually tackle in a meaningful way both climate and nature emergencies, in stark contrast to Labour since their retreat in the face of Tory scare mongering on debt. If we don’t take that opportunity I despair, because the only way this gets done properly is if we influence it. We cannot rely on Labour.
Mark Pack – clearly many of us feel that your/leadership approach is inadequate,
Currently this has resulted in the party having very little identity. Unless this is addressed there is little chance of the electorate in general engaging with us. To them, the current approach has no meaning – it’s perceived as ‘more of the same’ and also not part of any wider beliefs. We are not getting leadership worthy of the name.
All the eggs in the one basket of the prosperous Home Counties is a mistake. In due time they will revert to type. There’s more to the UK than the comfy grumbling South East.
Traditionally the Lib Dems and Liberals have been the party of Education, Localism, Internationalism, Political Reform and Human Rights. The long term plan should be based on this. The skill is to link these issues to people’s daily lives so their relevance is accepted as has been done successfully in the past.
As our nation is now, officially, in recession and as this is significantly an inevitable consequence of years of austerity aka. Neoliberal Socio- Economics, might our party speak up about this form of national self-harm and even ask analytical questions and put forward kinder and more efficient suggestions?
At the present, might our leadership be reasonably described as, « The bland leading the bland? »
Sigh….
Let me repeat that most predictions about The coming Election suggest a Libdem haul of between 25 & 50 MPs. Even the lower end is more than double what we got in 2019 – why are we so down ?
Less negativity please.
Sadly Paul, the models that are being used to produce the number of seats you are referring to are all based on assumptions that are dodgy to begin with and are then totally undermined once campaigning starts.
I would suggest, less naive optimism please.
If we over extend ourselves and target too many seats, we will end up losing seats not gaining them. Just as happened in 2010, 2015 and 2019. In 2017 our targeting was very tight and we gained 4 on a lower share of the vote.
Simple experience counts for a lot more than the latest over complex, over optimistic modelling.
Nigel Quinton,
Indeed, we can’t rely on Labour. We need to set out what a government should do to fix the problems of the UK.
Steve Trevethan,
In the pre-manifesto ‘For a Fair Deal’ passed at Bournemouth we still seem to be talking about having a fiscal rule. It is not as bad as the Government’s and the Labour Party’s but it says we would balance the current spending budget over the medium term except maybe during an economic crisis.
I would prefer it if we said we would run the economy to benefit the people and grow the economy with the expectation that the current spending budget would balance over the economic cycle.
David Evans,
Are you saying the party is targeting too many seats?
Paul Barker,
We are so down because many believe we could do better in national share if we talked more about our policies. Many look back to 1997 when we gained 26 more seats than we did in 1992. Also many are worried that what John Curtice said at Bournemouth could happen will happen – that in 32 seats where we are second to the Conservatives, Labour will come second. And feel the party is not doing anything to stop this from happening, with better national messaging. (In 1997 we had a reduced share of the vote than in 1992 – down 1%. We don’t want this to happen in the next general election.)