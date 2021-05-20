The Pause: hardest part to deal with

These weeks after the Super Thursday’s elections can be difficult to handle, whether you were elated by success, deflated by lack of it, or partly arriving where you want to be. Our mostly steady-as-you-go results are challenging but can also feel rather trying, both locally and nationally.

Locally, we have to get on dutifully with Liberal Democrat President Mark Pack’s blog post: ‘9 things you must do to wrap things up properly after an election’. But the questions arise straight away and require hard thinking: How can we build from victory? How can we rise from defeat? Or, if it’s No Change, how to motivate the troops and keep activity going?

This can feel exhausting. Thoughts arise of taking a holiday now instead, or at least organising some trips to see family or friends shut off from us for so long by the Pandemic. But yet we can’t shut out the plight of our Covid-ridden country because the victims are right here.

The latest for whom our concern is needed may be people in our neighbourhood renting their homes. Half a million private-sector renters were behind with their rent, Citizens Advice reported in January, and debt charity StepChange estimates that 150,000 tenants are in danger of eviction, yet the Government’s freeze on evictions is due to stop at the end of this month. That is a problem clearly requiring urgent campaigning and probable local supportive action.

We can’t switch off either from thinking of the national state of our party. How can we help restore the Lib Dems nationally, at this time of a rampant government rolling out the vaccines and claiming the economy is recovering by leaps and bounds? Next month the deadline for September Conference motions looms again. What’s worth putting forward for our country’s good? We maybe want full restoration of civil liberties, increase of welfare payments such as sick pay, better wages for care workers and urgent action on climate change. We keep repeating good aims, though, and in practice will just have to denounce Tory measures as their indifference to many struggling citizens shows through again.

How to make ourselves heard? The red-hot topic now is how progressives in the various left-of-centre parties can work together. Thus Compass proclaims, as it did last week in an email to me, ‘The case for a progressive alliance is growing’. So it may be, certainly from the national Labour perspective. As they know well, they can’t overturn the 80-seat Commons Tory majority without some help from other parties. But as for the political scene this summer, many Lib Dem councillors already understand well how to work with other parties. In Sheffield, for example, newly NOC, Labour lost eight seats and has 41 councillors now, Lib Dems gained three seats and totals 29 councillors, and the Greens gained five and now have 13. It scarcely seems necessary for Compass Sheffield members to have written to the leaders of the local party groups to urge them to work together.

The rise of the Greens, in councils and in polling, is perhaps potentially problematic for our party. But as for Labour, we Lib Dems are perennially wary of agreements not being followed through, and must regard commitment to change FPTP as imperative for any future alliance.

Now Sunday’s Observer has told us of two Blairite think tanks, Progress and Policy Network, joining forces. The shallow nature of any Labour wish to work with us is perhaps suggested by the name of this new think tank: it is Progressive Britain. Its launch statement on May 16 explains that this ‘platform for imaginative thinking’ is ‘dedicated to the intellectual revitalisation of the Centre-left in the UK’, but it only mentions Labour, and an aim of ‘the organisational and political revitalisation of the party’. We may wish to tell these luminaries that they need to look beyond agreements in the Labour party to bring the idea of Progressive Britain closer to reality.

Working together with those in other parties whom we ourselves consider progressive will have to proceed as usual, generally negotiated in individual constituencies. It is a slow business, and even an early General Election shouldn’t make it rapid – the rush to Coalition in 2010 showed too clearly the problem of precipitancy. So, unfortunately, pausing to consult among ourselves first while going on working to build up our own strength is a hard ask, but it seems what is necessary for us this summer.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.