Why have choirs been silenced this week?



This evening I will be attending a rehearsal with the other members of my large amateur choir (in concert a couple of years ago in the photo). We were looking forward to meeting again in person today – 30 members were going to be able to attend at the school hall which is our usual rehearsal venue, with the rest of us watching on YouTube and singing along. Next week a different group of 30 were planning to go along to the school.

Then on Tuesday we learnt that the guidance from DCMS had changed (see Section 2.4) and that the rule of 6 now applies to in-person rehearsals. Choirs around the country were both shocked, disappointed and bemused at this unexpected change and have had to make rapid re-arrangements, which, apart from anything else, will have financial implications both for their Musical Directors and for their rehearsal venues.

So this evening we will all be meeting yet again on Zoom, just as we have been doing for the last year. As anyone who has tried singing on Zoom will know, the time delays make it completely impossible for everyone to sing at the same time, so we all mute ourselves and sing along to a backing track without hearing anyone else. It’s a poor substitute for singing together, but we have been putting up with it when there was no alternative.

You may think this is a niche concern, but over 2 million people sing with an amateur choir in the UK, more than play amateur football. It brings immeasurable benefits, both physically and in terms of mental health. When I was going through ultra-busy and quite stressful times in my political life the one thing that I continued to do was to attend choir because, as I used to say, “it keeps me sane”.

Back in the Autumn we did have in-person rehearsals like the ones that were planned for this week. 30 members met under strict Covid-safe protocols in the school hall, while the rest of us watched on YouTube and joined in singing at home. It was a joyous resumption of something nearing normality, but it only lasted a couple of weeks before the second lockdown. At that stage, though, none of us had been vaccinated, but it was considered safe enough at the time. This time most of us have been jabbed.

The evidence about transmission through singing is not as strong as was thought originally. It seems it does present a slightly higher risk than talking quietly, but you do have to compare that with the hugging and chatting in close maskless proximity that is now permitted indoors in restaurants. At a choir rehearsal everyone would be spaced out with no physical contact.

There is a petition on this: Let Choirs Start Singing Again: Singing Will Rebuild National Well-Being, which I have signed. I have also written to Ed Davey to alert him to the issue and ask him to support the campaign.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.