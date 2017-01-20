The PM is building a wall, and Northern Ireland is going to pay

Theresa May’s long awaited speech on Brexit was notable both for what she did say and, perhaps more conspicuously, for what she did not.

On Northern Ireland specifically, the Prime Minister declared that the maintenance of the Common Travel Area will be an important priority during the negotiation and that the UK will work to deliver a ‘practical solution’ so as to avoid a return to the borders of the past.

The practical solution posited by Mrs. May was subject to the caveat that the integrity of the UK’s immigration system must be protected. This, the Prime Minister suggests, is eminently achievable given that the CTA existed well before 1973 and the UK’s entry into the EEA.

This contrasts with remarks made immediately prior to the Referendum in June, when May claimed it would be “inconceivable” to imagine that there will not be any changes on border arrangements with the Republic of Ireland, if the UK were to pulls out of the EU.

This disparity betrays the logical incoherence of the Prime Minister’s position, deliberately and cynically obfuscated behind her carefully chosen and ultimately meaningless words.

As the Prime Minister is fully aware, that the Common Travel Area existed prior to both the UK and Ireland becoming members of the European Union offers little comfort. Neither the UK nor Ireland has ever been a member of a supra-national bloc guaranteeing freedom of movement beyond their respective borders without the other. The preservation of an open land border between the UK and a Member State of the European Union would be in direct contravention of and would tend to fatally undermine the PM’s demand that a post-Brexit UK have full control over inward migration. It is either purposively ignorant or misleading to suggest that this could be achieved within the existing CTA framework.

We are also expected to welcome the promise of no return to the borders of the past. But let’s be clear. Granted there is a clear conceptual distinction between an Army border imposed primarily as a security measure to prevent IRA smuggling and gun running and a customs border or passport control. From a practical perspective, however, there is little tangible difference. Cars, for example, travelling from Derry to Donegal will likely be required to stop and to show identification. Freight vehicles travelling from Dublin to Belfast may have to stop just outside Newry for inspection and to provide any documentation that may be required for entry. EU nationals, perhaps even Irish citizens, might be required to apply for visas or work permits if they intend to seek employment in the North.

So we end up with, if not a border of the past, then a border of the future, the latter as pernicious and discomforting for the nationalist community as the former.

Thus far on Brexit there seems to have been an inverse correlation between the relative extent of impact versus the level of engagement by the British government with the institutions and people of Northern Ireland. As I wrote this week in the Belfast Telegraph, the impending elections to the Northern Irish Assembly present an opportunity for the people of the North to send a clear message to the Prime Minister. The electorate would be well advised to take the opportunity presented to them.

For make no mistake. Theresa May is going to build a wall. And , sadly, it appears as though Northern Ireland is going to pay.

* Ciaran McGonagle is a Liberal Democrat member originally from Derry, Northern Ireland and based in Colchester. He is a solicitor working in financial services in the City of London.