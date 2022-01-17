The real reason why Boris Johnson should resign

Ed Davey recently called for Boris Johnson’s resignation, as reported by Lib Dem Voice.

Ed spoke of the terrible suffering that many people were enduring as a result of lockdown rules, while at the same time, staff of 10 Downing Street were holding parties.

Millions obeyed the lockdown rules, often at great personal cost. They missed funerals, cancelled weddings and said goodbye to loved ones on video calls – some on the very day that Number Ten illegally hosted a garden party. Boris Johnson has become a threat to the health of our nation, and for the sake of the country still gripped by this awful pandemic, he must resign

I agree with what Ed said. And yet… there is something about Ed’s statement that I feel illustrates what has been wrong with the Lib Dem response to the pandemic. The statement is correct, and yet the emphasis is wrong.

“They missed funerals and said goodbye to loved ones on video calls”. Ed does not seem aware that this tragic statement is a complete sentence, and is, in itself, with no need for elaboration, the reason why Boris should resign. I have omitted Ed’s reference to weddings, because although this also caused great distress, at least a wedding can be postponed and held at a later date. But there is no second chance to be with a loved one in their final hours. There is no second chance to say a final goodbye at their funeral. Thousands of people had a miserable end of life, alone, denied visits by their loved ones, and this can never be put right.

We should be clear that this was a violation of human rights, that there can be no justification, and that this atrocity is the reason why Boris Johnson should resign. We should be clear that this would still be the case even if Boris Johnson himself had kept all the rules to the letter. Ed is outraged that Boris “broke the rules”, but does not clearly state that the far greater outrage was the existence of rules that forced people to die alone.

It is true that the revelations of apparent rule breaking by Boris Johnson and his staff are the final insult. It is always unacceptable for a government to break the rules that it has made. But I think the thing that has caused the greatest distress about these revelations is that it would seem that Boris and his staff knew that the draconian rules that they had imposed on the nation were unnecessary. They apparently knew – or at least believed – that it was not really all that dangerous to socialise with several people from other households. So they must have known that there was still less risk in allowing a daughter to visit her mother who was dying of cancer. (Admittedly the issue of visiting was more complex if the patient actually had Covid. But I would argue that if the person with Covid was near the end of their life, then their relatives should have been allowed to take the risk of visiting. They could have self-isolated afterwards. It is a human right to be able to visit a loved one who is dying, and it is a human right not to be forced to die alone.)

Ed claimed that Boris Johnson is “a threat to the health of our nation”. I would agree, but for different reasons from those that Ed seems to be implying. Boris Johnson has done terrible harm to the mental health of the nation, by inflicting cruel and unnecessary rules that, it now seems, he knew were unnecessary. He also did great harm to the physical health of the nation, by creating a situation in which many people were reluctant to approach the NHS, even when they had serious, perhaps life-threatening symptoms. Because Boris and his government had given the impression that it was more important for us to “protect the NHS”, than for the NHS to protect us.

Boris Johnson should resign, not for partying, but for the untold suffering caused by the heartless restrictions he imposed.

But sadly, all those who did not speak out against these cruel measures must also be regarded as complicit.

* Catherine Crosland is a member in Calderdale and joined the party in 2014