16 January 2022 – yesterday’s press releases

Dowden defence of No10 parties ‘pathetic’ say Lib Dems

‘Back off our BBC!’ say Lib Dems

Dowden defence of No10 parties ‘pathetic’ say Lib Dems

Responding to Oliver Dowden’s appearance on BBC Sunday Morning, where he defended the Prime Minister and blamed an ‘underlying culture’ for the Downing Street parties, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

This pathetic attempt to defend Boris Johnson will just fan the flames of public anger against this rotten Conservative government. Boris Johnson is once again blaming those around him instead of taking responsibility. If he really is angry about these parties, he must be furious with himself. Boris Johnson allowed them to happen, he joined in, and then he tried to cover it up by lying to the public. The very same day Oliver Dowden ordered people to only meet in pairs outside, Boris Johnson was attending a party in Number 10. We don’t just need a change of culture, we need a change of prime minister.

‘Back off our BBC!’ say Lib Dems

Responding to DCMS Secretary Nadine Dorries’ comments regarding the future of the BBC, Liberal Democrat DCMS Spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said: