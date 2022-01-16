16 January 2022 – yesterday’s press releases

The Voice

16 January 2022

  • Dowden defence of No10 parties ‘pathetic’ say Lib Dems
  • ‘Back off our BBC!’ say Lib Dems

Dowden defence of No10 parties ‘pathetic’ say Lib Dems

Responding to Oliver Dowden’s appearance on BBC Sunday Morning, where he defended the Prime Minister and blamed an ‘underlying culture’ for the Downing Street parties, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

This pathetic attempt to defend Boris Johnson will just fan the flames of public anger against this rotten Conservative government.

Boris Johnson is once again blaming those around him instead of taking responsibility.

If he really is angry about these parties, he must be furious with himself. Boris Johnson allowed them to happen, he joined in, and then he tried to cover it up by lying to the public.

The very same day Oliver Dowden ordered people to only meet in pairs outside, Boris Johnson was attending a party in Number 10. We don’t just need a change of culture, we need a change of prime minister.

‘Back off our BBC!’ say Lib Dems

Responding to DCMS Secretary Nadine Dorries’ comments regarding the future of the BBC, Liberal Democrat DCMS Spokesperson Jamie Stone MP said:

This latest Tory attack on the BBC threatens to destroy a service which is respected around the world for its high quality content.

Freezing the license fee represents a stealth cut of almost £2 billion that will put services, including local radio stations and children’s programming, at risk.

What’s worse, there is no clarity about the future and threadbare funding will only further chip away at our cherished national broadcaster.

Our world leading creative industries support thousands of jobs, but Nadine Doris only cares about trying to silence unfavourable headlines.

The Government must stop this reckless ideological crusade and back off our BBC.

