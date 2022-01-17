David Brunnen

Trashing trust with a false prospectus

By | Mon 17th January 2022 - 9:24 am

Theranos Inc. and Elizabeth Holmes: two names a million miles away from UK politics, and yet…

The post-trial soul-searching analysis of the failed $9.6bn Californian company and its now convicted founder/CEO, holds timely lessons not only for Westminster, but all political parties and the entire UK electorate.

The epic 10-year Theranos saga was prime example of the ‘rush for riches’ ethos epitomised by the “Fake it ‘til you make it” school of start-up innovators. The saga is not yet over. The CEO will not be sentenced for her fraud until next September, after the trial of her company’s president.

The fall-out includes great personal losses – sad stories of lifesavings lost, careers wrecked, and reputations tarnished – and a massive crash of trust in good governance. The trial exposed the lies, the cover-ups, attempted suppression of whistle-blowers, and the failings of ‘due diligence’ processes. Small grains of truth, mixed with large doses of wishful thinking, topped with confident presentational skills and few questions – a recipe for a fraudulent money-making machine.

Trashing trust is relatively easy, but its restoration is a major undertaking – and for some it will be impossible. The unavoidable truth is that trust trashing is a deeply embedded consequence of unmoderated capitalist economics. The pursuit of growth is described by Kate Raworth as, “The end that never ends”.

But now, we can glimpse the end – the catastrophic collapse of our life-sustaining climate, but, more immediately, the collapse of a government built on very small grains of truth, massive doses of wishful thinking, laced with presentational panache, baked in an unregulated oven, served without even the merest hint of embarrassment – a false prospectus leaving voters gutted.

* David Brunnen is media liaison officer for Fareham Liberal Democrats. He writes on Municipal Autonomy, Intelligent Communities, Sustainability & Digital Challenges.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Roland 17th Jan '22 - 10:25am

    >The epic 10-year Theranos saga was prime example of the ‘rush for riches’ ethos epitomised by the “Fake it ‘til you make it” school of start-up innovators. The saga is not yet over.
    Agree, the saga isn’t over, there are others such as Uber, in the queue…

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to           show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Roland
    >"It’s not acceptable for employers to make medical judgments." Some people have obviously led sheltered lives. Most of my employment contracts c...
  • Roland
    >The epic 10-year Theranos saga was prime example of the ‘rush for riches’ ethos epitomised by the “Fake it ‘til you make it” school of start-up...
  • Mark ValladaresMark Valladares
    @ Tristan, Firstly, take out critical employee insurance. But, if your hypothetical employee broke his leg on company business or, perhaps, through corpor...
  • Phillip Bennion
    Federal International Relations Committee has a Europe subcommittee which is holding an emergency meeting this evening to discuss Russia and Ukraine. Putin clea...
  • Chris Moore
    Excellent follow up remarks, David. Game set and match to you. I've been dismayed at some of the innuendo and intolerance displayed by a few on this board. ...