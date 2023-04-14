The Republican colonization of the British Conservative Party

Liz Truss has just made her second visit to Washington since she stepped down as prime minister: this time, to deliver the ‘Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture’ to the Heritage Foundation. She pleased her audience by declaring that ‘It was Anglo-American individualism that made the world prosperous…Low taxes, limited government and private enterprise were what won the Cold War’ – and warning that ‘stagnation, redistributionism and woke culture’ are weakening the West in the coming struggle with China.

There are many untruths in such a statement. It was Rooseveltian social democracy, on both sides of the Atlantic, that secured and revived democracy to win the Cold War. The Thatcherite revolution swept in as the Cold War was ending, low taxes aided by the ‘peace dividend’ of cutting spending on defence. ‘Woke culture’ is an invention of the American right, with racial undertones. ‘Redistributionism’, otherwise known as progressive taxation, is an essential element of any democratic economy and society, resisted only by radical libertarians and authoritarian free marketeers. But she was no doubt at home with her ideological Republican audience, far more than she would have been with almost any audience in London.

The colonization of the British right by American ideas and American money is one of the most worrying developments in national politics. We cannot tell how far the well-funded think tanks of the right depend on US funding, since none of them publish where their funds come from. Policy Exchange has a US Foundation to ease US giving, and the Taxpayers’ Alliance and the Institute of Economic Affairs have close US links. There are rumours that US Evangelical bodies have promoted and funded ‘family-friendly’ campaigns against abortion and trans rights, in the ‘battle against woke culture’. And the links with the Conservative Party are evident, in the flow of MPs and advisers to Washington conferences and of American visitors to events over here.

From May 15-17 the US-led National Conservatism movement will hold its seventh conference in four years, this time in London. Its listed keynote speakers include Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, together with Suella Braverman, Michael Gove, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Douglas Murray (author of ‘The War on the West’). Other speakers offer a parade of right-wing thinkers from the UK and elsewhere. The most important intellectual figure is Yoram Hazony, an Israeli-American philosopher and Old Testament scholar, whose writings on national conservatism reject much of the enlightenment tradition as well as the tenets of liberal thought.

This represents a developing split on the Anglo-American right: between libertarians and small-staters like Liz Truss and national conservatives who see national identity, tradition and culture as the key to resisting the threatened liberal tide. For them feeling, tradition, authority matter most – and faith matters more than evidence. Free markets and national conservatism are natural opposites. But unregulated free markets are as difficult to reconcile with an open and democratic society as are ‘post-liberal’ nationalist movements. Both are explicitly illiberal; national conservatism is also irrational. Rishi Sunak will have an uphill task regaining the centre ground if well-funded groups are pulling in the opposite direction.

Without a platform in the mainstream media, we have to broaden our defence of liberalism and liberal democracy against these arguments. Reasoned debate, constitutional checks and balances, acceptance of diversity, cooperation with other states, equality of rights for all citizens, a public sector large enough to provide the services that hold society and economy together: none of these are valued by the intellectuals of the right. And we should ridicule the idea that redistribution through progressive taxation is a dangerous ‘leftie’ concept: it’s one of the necessary correctives to the imbalances to which free market capitalism leads.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.