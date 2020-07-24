The Scottish constitutional question

Embed from Getty Images

The constitutional question has dominated Scottish Politics for years and shows little sign of going away. It’s something the Liberal Democrats should have total strength on – we have been interested in where power does and should lie for decades. Decentralisation in a system of cross-national cooperative government is in our DNA.

However, this period of constitutional obsession and wrangling has done little to support our party. Many across the UK may feel a similar sense of exhaustion talking about Brexit that we feel in Scotland about independence, except we have been doing it for nearly 10 years, not just the last 4.

It is for this reason that many in the Scottish Liberal Democrats feel tired and done with talking about the SNP, wishing that we would take a different stance to our pro-UK position. This often comes with the accusation that we risk looking like Tory-lite and we must talk about federalism as an alternative – a proposal that no Liberal Democrat I have ever met disagrees with. However, we also run the risk then of looking to be insufficiently pro-UK, or that we have qualifications to our support of the UK, which is unacceptable to the majority of our base or floating voters and risks alienating us from the Scottish electorate even further. 5 MSPs and 4 MPs are better than none.

However, both of these suggestions miss the point. Brexit and Scottish Independence are symptoms of a much larger problem. Those that would vote for these, come what may, are far from the majority of the Scottish or UK population. Focusing on the constitutional wrangling of the UK does not address that so many people vote for these because they feel they have nothing to lose, in an economic system of stagnant wages, few opportunities, an ageing working population lowering the promotional opportunities for them to advance. A housing market has allowed house prices and rents to rise for the majority of property owners, but priced out the young and low income earners from saving and buying a home of their own.

When the Tories or the SNP come knocking on their door telling them the system is broken and they have a solution, it is no surprise that our message of risk and fear does not resonate with them. They feel they have nothing left to lose.

It’s the power of our messaging and our failure to properly address the root problem that is the heart of our failure. We must start to see the bigger picture. If we keep playing the other party’s games, we won’t get out of where we are. Being SNP or Tory Lite will only legitimise their positions and not be enough to bring anyone over to us.

The irony is that there are constitutional problems that are reducing people’s feelings of control and engagement with our political system. All Liberal Democrats know that First Part the Post creates a political system that gives some votes far more power than others – so, of course, many electors feel powerless. An unelected upper chamber, stacked with friends of the prime minister, many of them failed politicians, does nothing to enfranchise normal people.

Too many people feel completely left behind in our society – and if modern Liberalism is to mean anything it should mean that no one is left behind. A society prosperous with opportunity, shared across the country, the constituent nations of the UK and reaching every corner of the UK, felt in every community and no one feeling isolated from the decisions that affect them.

Without recognising that this is the cause of many of the problems in the UK, we cannot expect to improve our chances or to be taken seriously as a party. We must fix our broken politics to make people feel they an empowered in our democracy if we are to talk about the constitution. We must fix our broken economy, creating opportunity in areas of low growth and stagnant wages if we are to expect anyone to feel included in our country.

Almost above all, we must use the levers of power available to us, such as education, to make it happen. No one can be left behind, or our entire country will be held back with them. When we measure our success as a country, we are only as strong as our weakest members.

* John Waddell was the candidate for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine in 2017 and 2019.