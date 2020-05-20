The starting pistol is fired on the leadership election!

Last week, we published the frank independent review into the 2019 general election. It rightly received plaudits in the media for its candour.
This review challenges us to change as a party and to change the country for the better.
We now need to get on with that work – and that’s what we’ve done with a set of key decisions by your Federal Board.
We’ve set a timetable for electing our next party leader – running from June through to August. With the widespread use of online hustings and online voting, we can make this work even if some elements of the lockdown are still in force. What’s more, with online hustings we can experiment much more with formats, topics and ways for members to get involved.
That new leader will be in place in time for our autumn conference – which we’ve confirmed we want to run online in the biggest event of its sort in British politics. There are some important details to sort about what will be technically possible. But we’re aiming big, including speeches, policy, training and fringe meetings. We want more members than ever before to take part in our annual showcase.
We also need to get our strategy right and in a democratic, grassroots-led party that means it needs to be driven by our members. So we’ll shortly be kicking off a consultation, which will then feed into detailed strategy work when we have our new leader in place. (They may have a thing or two to say on that too!)
We’ve also agreed on the next steps in improving the party’s technology – a vital task to give us the modern tools we need and to give you more ways to get involved and stay informed. The first project will be around the party’s website, and we’ll then be consulting widely on the steps after that.
Alongside all that, we won’t be forgetting last week’s review. The Board has commissioned a detailed implementation plan and will be regularly returning to the topic. It’s vital we get this right.
All in, this is an ambitious plan of work – electing a new leader, our biggest ever conference, involving you in a new strategy and modernising our systems.
But as the election review showed, it’s what we need to do.
Get it right, and our future can be bright.
* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.
Great decisions here – especially digital Conference, which is an opportunity to create unprecedented access to our party democracy. For the first time in party history a single mother from Bury, on minimum wage, will have the same access to policy votes and have the same voice as anyone else that can make conference.
Well, relatively. It’s not a panacea. And I’m sure some single mothers on minimum wage made heroic efforts to be at conference before. But this is an opportunity to enrich our party with the voices of those that could (or would) never attend Conference before. Handled well, this can revitalise the party with a diversity of thought and a diversity of experience before unknown.
It’s also notable how the criticism around the leadership election was listened to and we’re now on course to finally elect a new leader. Good job.
At last! Long overdue! We need a leader and not a dictator. If adopted the review could create the sort of party we would have had if David Owen had become leader. He was defeated in the Epping Forest bye election and our campaigners were shown on tv “celebrating as if we had won”. We must insist that the new leader must be an MP, not a peer.
The issue is about money. If we become too dependent on large donors we would look like another Tory Party and a possible coalition partner of only one party. Nick Clegg quoted David Cameron as saying that their donors would not accept it.
Our USP is democracy and we must say that loud and clear in the leadership election, at conference and in the next manifesto for the House of Commons.
Labour made a mistake by putting all the motions passed at their conference into their manifesto in 1983 and set a record for the number of deposits lost in the longest suicide note in history.